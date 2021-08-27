PSA: Universal Music Group Has Copyrighted The Moon. That is All.
from the universal-indeed dept
We have seen and covered a great many ridiculous copyright issues here at Techdirt. It is, after all, sort of our thing. Still, some attempts at enforcing copyrights are so ludicrous that they take your breath away. Now, granted, often times the most egregious of these stories arise out of the use of automated bot systems that troll all the places for copyright infringement and often times get it completely wrong. But that isn't so much an excuse for those situations as it is a spotlight on how brutally terrible the current iteration of copyright enforcement has become and how despicable it is that the wider copyright industries just shrug their shoulders at all the collateral damage they cause.
And then there's the moon. I know, I know, you're thinking, "The moon? Is Timothy having another stroke while writing a post?" First off, my personal health is none of your concern. And secondly, nope, because a video recording of the moon as seen from Greece, which included no audio, was blocked all over the place due to a copyright claim made by Universal Music Group.
British filmmaker Philip Bloom recently filmed the Moon during sunset Skiathos in Greece. After sharing it on social media, he was surprised when the video was blocked due to a claim by Universal Music Group, which claimed copyright to the generic shots of the Moon. Here’s the audio-less video that Bloom shared to his personal Facebook account while on his holiday:
Yup, that's it. So, how did this get flagged for copyright by UMG? Well, according to the block notification, UMG says the video contains "30 seconds of video owned by UMG". How? Well, who the hell knows. If I had to guess, I would speculate that there is some music video out there or something that also contains footage of the moon and that somehow has resulted in an automated system flagging this video of the moon as copyrighted content.
But, just so everyone is clear, UMG does not actually own footage of our nearest celestial neighbor. The person who filmed the footage, filmmaker Philip Bloom, is understandably not pleased.
“I uploaded some shots of the moon to Facebook late last year shot with the Canon R5 but it was a 2/3rds moon,” Bloom tells PetaPixel. “It looks like their AI is looking for full moon shots.”
Bloom then filed a dispute against the copyright infringement block, explaining to Facebook: “It’s a shot of the moon I personally filmed tonight!!! UMG doesn’t own the moon!”
But because, again, the way copyrights are enforced currently is a goddamned nightmare, the footage is still offline for those social media channels in all those countries while Bloom is going through the appeals process. And it's very much worth considering that this isn't an isolated case, either.
Bloom says that after he shared about what happened on social media, one of his followers shared that the exact same thing happened to them.
And so here we are. During the appeals process for Facebook at least, it appears that the assumed state of things is such that UMG owns the copyright on footage of the moon. If the fact that the setup of the DMCA and our enforcement of it allows this result makes any sense at all to you, then perhaps you'd be better off living on UMG's moon.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: copyfraud, copyright, dmca, philip bloom, takedowns, the moon
Companies: facebook, umg, universal music group
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
With all due respect to Sting…
🎵Giant steps are what you take
🎵to copyright the moon
🎵I hope UMG doesn't break
🎵my legs 'cause I shot the moon
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: With all due respect to Sting…
Just for you , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yFF2XLJy1c
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: With all due respect to Sting…
You know me so well. ;-)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: With all due respect to Sting…
When the moon hits your eye and you post it online, that's infringement!
Since we've claimed it you see, you can't use it for free, that's infringement!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: With all due respect to Sting…
A bit further out of orbit, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPtRVtvWx4Q
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Amazing how many of these cases could and would be stopped cold if there was any sort of penalty for making bogus copyright claims...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But having a copyright means you never have to pay anything to protect it or face any issues when you're wrong.
The burden is on the public who maybe someday in 300 years might FINALLY have things fall into the shared culture of people long dead that the estates of long dead creators will be arguing harm the dead by even mentioning the characters.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Um, didn't The Great Gatsby have its copyright expire on January 1 of this year?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: penalty for making bogus copyright claims
I'm surprised that no one has setup a bot to just continuously send takedowns against the MAFIAA, in retaliation for their bogus efforts.
In Other News, have a look at this BBC report about 'ludicrous' copyright claims, https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-48307374
In that is a discussion about Blurred Lines and also Marshmello and Bastille in dispute with One Republic.
Meanwhile, OneRepublic are tangentially involved in a dispute between Russia's DJ Arty and dance producer Marshmello.
Arty says Marshmello and Bastille's song Happier https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m7Bc3pLyij0 ( at about 0:58) copied a synth riff from his remix of OneRepublic's I Lived https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWuRA_JvCR8 ( at about 1:33), and is suing for damages.
"Arty wouldn't sue somebody for the sake of it, because there's too much to lose," says Tedder, citing the negative "exposure of suing Marshmello".
"But if you listen to both of the [songs], I think anybody with a decent measure of musicality will draw their own conclusion. I'll leave it at that."
Well, I conclude that both riffs are derivatives or homages of Depeche Mode's "I Just Can't Get Enough", https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6FBfAQ-NDE written at least 30 years prior to both, and about 600 remixes since then.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: penalty for making bogus copyright claims
Anyway... claiming infringement of a riff in a remix of something you didn't own in the first place... good job.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: penalty for making bogus copyright claims
claiming infringement of a riff in a remix of something you didn't own in the first place.
Yes. DJ Arty needs to talk to Prior Arty.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: penalty for making bogus copyright claims
To the Priory!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: penalty for making bogus copyright claims
Agreed. It's copyfraud.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: penalty for making bogus copyright claims
Anthropomorphic remix, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B1flZLcezuk
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: penalty for making bogus copyright claims
You're really on a roll with these chiptune covers, you know that? ;-)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: penalty for making bogus copyright claim
Maybe, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cRnk2EP2p84
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, who does, then? Someone's gotta own it, right? Otherwise, what incentive would there be to gravitationally capture celestial bodies?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You can do that? In that case, I got dibs on Saturn!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: gravitational capture
Well, Samuel. The Moon DOES belong to America, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8wPH4MEK4tk
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: gravitational capture
Only if we get a piece of Uranus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0czFnIvKOJY
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: gravitational capture
Well I did have plans for that joke, but you wrecked 'em.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And since the case has now gained publicity, it can be expected that the claim will be quietly dropped and the underlying system of automatically blocking "infringing" content left alone, unquestioned.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
That's exactly what happened.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Open the floodgates of moon
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just one thing to say, UMG:
"To the moon, Alice!"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Perfectly understandable
Trying to circumvent copyright by miming songs like "Moon River" should not get a pass.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There was some noise a while back when some Japanese company patented Brazilian flora. "Ah, products based on Brazillian plants?" you ask. And I answer "No, they patented the goddamn plant. More than one time. I'm certain there must be some article from TD on this but I'm too lazy to search. Still... What the heck.
https://jus.com.br/artigos/37567/biopirataria-o-cupuacu
https://acervo.socioambiental.org/acer vo/noticias/japoneses-registram-patente-da-acerola
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But without the benefit of copyright, the eARTh won't have any motivation to create additional Moons. And if the Moon were left in the public domain, other less talented planets will make their own Moons without fear of being sued by the world
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Having moons can be too much of a good thing, by Jupiter!
And don't get me started on rings! Saturn locked up the market for rings. Neptune and Uranus both got into the ring game, but their rings are but a shadow compared to the original system.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Incorrect Star Wars quote
— Star Wars: The Copyright Empire Strikes Back
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Incorrect Star Wars quote
Ah yes, The Copyright Empire Strikes Back. I mistakenly thought it was from Return of the Jury, although it could have been Attack of the Clowns, or The Phantom MAFIAA. Perhaps No Hope, or even The Rise of Lietalker, who is certainly a rogue one, but this wont be the Last Judgement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Incorrect Star Wars quote
I thought it was a copyright strike empire, but i get confused.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Would be nice if we could get SCOTUS to rule DMCA takedowns are not legal of auto generated.
(though there's a whole slew of practicality issues with that.... even if you could get them to stop worshiping the copyright maximalists)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
...but there's a whole article after that!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Going full circle
We need Pink Floyd to take down the Federal Reserve because of violating their copyright on "Money".
Though UMG will then strike back because it's on "The Dark Side of the Moon".
The lunatics are in my hall.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
One positive point is that UMG didn't try to colorize it. Imagine if Ted Turner got his hands on it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey Diddle, Diddle...
I bet if Nunes gets involved his cow will jump over the moon.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply