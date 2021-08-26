Trumpist Gettr Social Network Continues To Speed Run Content Moderation Learning Curve: Bans, Then Unbans, Roger Stone

California's 'Open Access' Fiber Broadband Plan Is Making Telecom Giants Like AT&T Nervous
Content Moderation

from the welcome-to-the-content-moderation-game dept

Thu, Aug 26th 2021 9:45amMike Masnick

Remember Gettr? That's the Trumpist social network run by former Trump spokesperson (and vexatious lawsuit filer) Jason Miller that promised to be supportive of "free speech." As we point out what happens with every new social network that jumps into the space with promises to "support free speech!" and "not censor!" before long they will begin to realize content moderation is required to keep your site running -- and soon they discover that content moderation will involve difficult choices. And, sometimes, it involves making mistakes.

Of course, whenever Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or whoever else note that they made a "mistake" with a content moderation decision and reverse it, there are always some people who insist it couldn't possibly be a mistake and must be [insert conspiratorial reason here]. So I find it hilarious that on Wednesday, Gettr got to experience all this as well. First, Trump buddy and admitted "dirty trickster" Roger Stone went on Gab -- another such social network -- to whine about how he was "censored" by Gettr, claiming it was because he had made what he believed were disparaging remarks about Miller (and Steve Bannon).

This graphic alone is pretty hilarious, given all the people who insisted that Gettr doesn't do moderation.

A few hours later, Jason Miller told Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo, that it was all a mistake, and blamed the problem of a bunch of fake Stone accounts that the site was trying to get rid of. In the process, Miller claimed, they "accidentally" deleted the real Stone's account. The timing coming right after Stone made remarks about Miller was, apparently, entirely coincidental.

"Multiple fake Roger Stone accounts were suspended following user complaints, but his real Gettr account was inadvertently suspended too," Miller told Salon via email. "His correct account is currently active, and the imposter accounts have all been removed."

It's almost like... running a social media account with malicious actors are trying to abuse requires content moderation, and that will often involve making mistakes, rather than, say, "bias" or desires to silence particular people.

Who knows why Gettr actually suspended Stone? These kinds of things happen all the time on all the other social media sites too. It doesn't mean it's malicious or directed at silencing a critic (though, honestly, there's a higher likelihood that is true with a site like Gettr than with Twitter or Facebook, that actually have real policies in place and a history of training staff to moderate judiciously). It could actually be a mistake. Just like Twitter and Facebook sometimes make mistakes.

I'm still waiting for Miller and his fans to realize that all of these challenges that Gettr is facing are no different than the ones that other social media apps faced -- and that maybe all their earlier complaints of "censorship" were just as bullshit then as the claims about Gettr being censorial today are. I get the feeling that I'll be waiting a long, long time for that recognition to set in.

Filed Under: anti-conservative bias, content moderation, jason miller, mistakes, roger stone
Companies: gab, gettr

Reader Comments

    Bloof (profile), 26 Aug 2021 @ 9:59am

    And when the owners of these sites finally admit they need Section 230, the frothing lunatics they've been riling up since the Obama admin will turn on them, decrying them as globalists, secret leftists and silicon valley elites. They will be unable to do much of anything to stop them spewing forth the same threats and conspiracies toward them that they've inflicted on all of the right's other enemies.

    Who would have thought the leopards would eat their faces?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 26 Aug 2021 @ 10:13am

    I get the feeling that I'll be waiting a long, long time

    How long have we all been waiting for the regular critics here, who insist that social media has an anti-conservative bias, to provide evidence in the form of what conservative ideas are being censored and who is being censored espousing those ideas.

    The days have turned into weeks, the weeks into months, and months into years.

    Still waiting.....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    ECA (profile), 26 Aug 2021 @ 10:15am

    The computer did it.

    we setup filters, and they did it.
    We dont do things like that, we dont censor.
    We dont censor Anyone. Even those Fake accounts you think we had.
    See, they are gone, they never were there.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Koby (profile), 26 Aug 2021 @ 10:41am

    Probably Not

    all of these challenges that Gettr is facing are no different than the ones that other social media apps faced

    Proposals have been issed that whenever someone gets banned from a site, that a specific reason be issued for the banning. It definitely would have been useful in this circumstance. At least GETTR provided a valid reason after the fact, that they were banning with the (mis-)understanding that they were removing an impostor account. Most of the monopolist social media networks never provide any such reasoning, at most reporting that it was just a mysterious "technical glitch". Banning gets done by deliberate human action. The question is whether it was an understandable mistake, or it was politically motivated.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 26 Aug 2021 @ 10:45am

      Hey, Koby: What specific conservative views do you believe are being censored from social media? Remember, you must be absolutely specific; generalities such as, well, “conservative views” will not be acceptable as an answer.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      James Burkhardt (profile), 26 Aug 2021 @ 11:45am

      Re: Probably Not

      Bans are very rarely described as a technical glitch. Those quotes you used suggest you are taking a quote fragment from one event and one ban and generalizing it to every event and every ban.

      Social media typically directs to community standards, which are valid reasons. The issue is that they often aren't specific. This is generally because they don't want to imply character traits. For instance, Facebook doesn't want to say "IMADouche88 was banned for advocating White Supremacy". Thats not a good look for Facebook and would rightly piss everyone off. See the Boiler Plate on the roger stone ban - its for violating Gettr Terms. Not for impersonating roger Stone, not for fraud, not for anything but violating Gettr terms. Every other ban has that same boiler plate. If they had never banned the actual roger stone, that is all anyone would have gotten over the fake account bans.

      You are objectively wrong about the differences, because in this specific case you can find a mildly more specific explanation because they made that mistake. But the actual explanation provided at the time of banning was just as specific as any other website, which is why Roger Stone had to complain on Gab.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      That One Guy (profile), 26 Aug 2021 @ 11:48am

      Which 'politics' are being banned Koby, BE SPECIFIC

      Conservative: I have been censored for my conservative views
      Me: Holy shit! You were censored for wanting lower taxes?
      Con: LOL no…no not those views
      Me: So…deregulation?
      Con: Haha no not those views either
      Me: Which views, exactly?
      Con: Oh, you know the ones

      (All credit to Twitter user @ndrew_lawrence.)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 26 Aug 2021 @ 10:48am

    "It's almost like... running a social media account with malicious actors are trying to abuse requires content moderation"

    serene smile
    Or like that time someone trained an AI to spot the nazi & it kept taking out Congress members?

    How does one find the troll in a field of nazis?

    They enjoy trying to outdo each other to begin with & the trolls just fit in... they might not be outrageous enough to be seen as trolls.

    Then there is the mental glitch that could kill...
    Stone spends his time thinking about "Human Cesspool" Bannon and "Abortion Smoothie" Miller getting it on... could he be jealous?

    Have fun wiping up the coffee. :D

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Smartassicus the Roman, 26 Aug 2021 @ 10:49am

    My Two Cents

    We get it, Mike. Orange man bad.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    That One Guy (profile), 26 Aug 2021 @ 11:42am

    'The problem can't be us so that's not it...'

    I'm still waiting for Miller and his fans to realize that all of these challenges that Gettr is facing are no different than the ones that other social media apps faced -- and that maybe all their earlier complaints of "censorship" were just as bullshit then as the claims about Gettr being censorial today are. I get the feeling that I'll be waiting a long, long time for that recognition to set in.

    The term you're looking or is 'forever' because admitting and realizing that other sites are doing the same thing they are would require them to admit to themselves if not others that the reason they face moderation themselves is that they are the trolls/assholes to those other sites, and since that can't possibly be the case clearly when they moderate it's to deal with real bad-faith people whereas when other social media moderates them that's just unjustified persecution.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


