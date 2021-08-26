California's 'Open Access' Fiber Broadband Plan Is Making Telecom Giants Like AT&T Nervous
Back in 2009, the FCC funded a Harvard study that concluded (pdf) that open access broadband networks (letting multiple ISPs come in and compete over a central, core network) resulted in lower broadband prices and better service in numerous locations worldwide. Of course when the Obama FCC released its "National Broadband Plan" back in 2010, this realization (not to mention an honest accounting of the sector's limited competition) was nowhere to be found. Both parties ignored the data and instead doubled down on our existing national telecom policy plan: letting AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast do pretty much whatever they'd like. Something, of course, taken to ridiculous new heights during the Trump era.
Since then, "open access" has become somewhat of a dirty word in telecom policy, and even companies like Google Fiber -- which originally promised to adhere to the concept on its own network before quietly backpedaling -- are eager to pretend the idea doesn't exist. Why? Because having ISPs compete in layers over a centralized network may improve service, boost speeds, and reduce prices (see: this community-run network in Ammon, Idaho), but it would eat into the revenues of the regional monopolies bone-grafted to our intelligence gathering apparatus, and you simply can't have that.
Which is why it was surprising to see California recently pass a $6 billion broadband infrastructure bill that does something unique: it mandates the creation of a massive "middle mile" fiber network that will be open access, which should encourage increased competition. The original announcement breaks down the spending this way:
$3.25 billion to build, operate and maintain an open access, state-owned middle mile network – high-capacity fiber lines that carry large amounts of data at higher speeds over longer distances between local networks. $2 billion to set up last-mile broadband connections that will connect homes and businesses with local networks. The legislation expedites project deployment and enables Tribes and local governments to access this funding. $750 million for a loan loss reserve fund to bolster the ability of local governments and nonprofits to secure financing for broadband infrastructure.
That's a lot of money that could be potentially going somewhere other than entrenched telecom giants like AT&T and Comcast. That means increased competition, something AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and others fight tooth and nail (rather successfully) to avoid. You can tell AT&T in particular is nervous about it, because the new bill's passage forced the company to recently launch this silly astroturf website claiming to represent "Californians for broadband equity." The website is chock full of stock photos of children, and lots of empty lip service to "fixing the digital divide":
Only if you look at some of the materials posted in the page's resources section do you see the site is backed by AT&T and Frontier Communications.
To be very clear, dominant regional monopolies in California like AT&T and Frontier love the decades-old US telecom policy approach to broadband. Namely, throw billions of dollars in tax breaks and subsidies at incumbent monopolies, which then fail to deliver what was promised, refuse to give back the money, and then pretend they're not part of the problem.
There's an entire universe of AT&T-linked orgs and individuals that suffer an absolute embolism anytime taxpayer resources are used to build local community broadband efforts. But those same groups and individuals are nowhere to be found every time AT&T gets a $42 billion tax cut for doing absolutely nothing. Or gets billions in subsidies and regulatory favors in exchange for fiber networks that are always, mysteriously, half deployed.
In short, AT&T and Frontier want the focus to remain exclusively on giving them yet more money to shore up access in areas they've neglected for years. What they don't want is any money going toward competition within their existing footprint. Despite the fact that high prices due to limited competition are one of the highest barriers to access for many communities (something particularly pronounced during COVID). US broadband is expensive and mediocre thanks to regional monopolization and the state/federal corruption that protects it. There's a lot of time and money spent trying to ignore or deny that fact.
If you didn't understand this context you might stumble into this new AT&T website thinking it's a well intentioned group just super interested in helping poor toddlers get broadband. But it's really just incumbent monopolies trying to ensure more of California's new broadband budget goes to them, and less goes to pesky competitors that might force them to (gasp) compete on price. Should AT&T and Comcast not get their adequate slice of California's planned broadband budget, you can expect a lot more lobbying and policy theatrics of this sort in the fall.
Filed Under: broadband, california, competition, fcc, fiber, open access
Companies: at&t, frontier
the problem is, it wont make them anywhere near nervous enough! having said that, i'm waiting for the 'dirty tricks' campaign to start to prevent the use of and all equipment that's already in place from being used, because you can bet there must besome needed just as you can equally be sure that it will be prevented from being used if at all possible, even for the slightest of reasons!
The first thing we do is cripple AT&T and Comcast...
Until the "incumbent" ISPs are decisively dealt with permanently, nothing will ever be accomplished to make things better for everyone. AT&T needs to be broken up yet again, so does Comcast and Spectrum. And this time make it so they can't rise back up to threaten us again.
Re: The first thing we do is cripple AT&T and Comcast...
How does replacing regional monopolies with local monopolies solve your problems? All that does is create an illusion of competition for the politicians to point at. Heavily regulated infrastructure with shared exchange buildings allows ISPs to compete for customers, while having a different provider from the next town over does not create real competition.
Re: Re: The first thing we do is cripple AT&T and Comcast...
If they are broken up they don't have near the lobbying power and ability to destroy any potential competitors. If you broke up the ISPs they wouldn't have had the influence to stop google Fiber as easily as they did.
Re: Re: Re: The first thing we do is cripple AT&T and Comcast...
Daydream on, as these days it is very easy to form a trade lobbying association, like the MPA and RIAA.
I think AT&T etc, should be given $50 billion each to build out infrastructure.
Failure to comply 100% with ALL conditions 100%, means they have to give back the $50 bilionn PLUS a further $10 billion for every month they delay returning the money. AND a further $100 billion if they try to drag out any sort of lawsuit.
They're so greedy we could vaporize AT&T and Comcast etc and end these vile parasites.
Re:
bursts into laughter
They'll never let that happen...
They still haven't bothered to claw back the money for the 1st responder network thats not done much with the cash & spectrum.
Pretty sure that the USF is still trying to figure out how they might get back the billions that have been stolen from it.
Even when the rules say there is a punishment for not doing it they still manage to get more money for doing nothing.
And now for the magic trick
Create a sub company, supposedly not owned by the Corp, and Bid on building access.
Cost over runs
1/2 the money disappearing
Any excuse that has a Probability, will be espoused and exclaimed.
Cost will double and triple.
There is another way.
Pay each town and city to get City workers to build the Last mile.
Then get the State/county Hiway to build the interconnecting line for the rest of it.
But it would be nice to EDUCATE someone on how to do it. The Odds are there are a FEW that know how. Even get the Tech people to tell you how. Its called freedom of information. No proprietary knowledge.
I think the answer to the astrotruf is to just reprint the letter from the older gentleman who purchased a full page ad to call out AT&T for being so shitty.
