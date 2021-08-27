Google Report Shows 'Reverse Warrants' Are Swiftly Becoming Law Enforcement's Go-To Investigative Tool
Thanks to its never-ending collection of location data, Google has become a prime target for law enforcement investigators. Using so-called "reverse warrants," investigators ask Google to turn over information for all devices in a geofenced area, with the hope of working their way backward from these data points to actual criminal suspects.
They're called "warrants" but they can't possibly be supported by probable cause. Treating everyone in the area of a suspected crime as a criminal suspect until things can be sorted out inverts this concept. And the government isn't always honest with courts about how many innocent people these "reverse warrants" can ensnare. Fortunately, we've seen some courts engage in more active reviews of these requests, which has led to a few notable rejections.
Google has released some details [PDF] on reverse warrants, which show they're an increasingly-popular option for law enforcement agencies. Zack Whittaker breaks down the data for TechCrunch.
The figures, published Thursday, reveal that Google has received thousands of geofence warrants each quarter since 2018, and at times accounted for about one-quarter of all U.S. warrants that Google receives. The data shows that the vast majority of geofence warrants are obtained by local and state authorities, with federal law enforcement accounting for just 4% of all geofence warrants served on the technology giant.
According to the data, Google received 982 geofence warrants in 2018, 8,396 in 2019 and 11,554 in 2020. But the figures only provide a small glimpse into the volume of warrants received and did not break down how often it pushes back on overly broad requests.
Well, every request could be considered "overly broad," seeing as the only probable cause used is the presumption that it's probable Google has the data investigators are looking to obtain. Crimes that occur in heavily trafficked areas or during daylight hours produce the biggest haystacks, increasing the odds of someone being wrongly arrested for literally being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
They're also overly broad in the sense that they make the assumption that the criminal suspect would be carrying a device utilizing Google location services. And they tend to gloss over the fact that this location data isn't nearly as accurate as cell site location data, which means there's just as much of a chance for a false negative as there is for a false positive.
But, if this report is any indication, geofence warrants aren't going away. It's up to legislators to change that. And until legislators are willing to ban or restrict use of these warrants, it's up to the courts to thoroughly vet these requests that burden hundreds of people with a presumption of guilt until the thousands of data points gathered by a third party can exonerate them.
The anomalous New York State...
I looked at the PDF, and I found out that the highest percentage of state warrants were in California, Texas, and Florida. No surprise there, as they're the three most populous states. What I found surprising was that NY State was not #4, but #15! What could be the explanation? Could New Yorkers (as in "citizens of New York City") living so close together be a reason why even the state governments know that reverse warrants are unreliable? Could the Subway have anything to do with it? I'm a New Yorker and even I am perplexed.
Re: The anomalous New York State...
A proposal in 2019 to block it died in committee. It was A10246.
Reverse search warrants are less reliable when there's more people caught in the swarm, but simply because it's so time consuming NYPD don't have the time to follow each dot. NYC does have a surveillance dragnet though. City cameras + private cameras and a very efficient department that collects such footage from a willing population.
Can someone explain the difference between a "Reverse Warrant" and a "General Warrant"?
Re:
Warrants are supposed to be served on specific people/place/things they have to prove to a Judge that there is evidence supporting the need to search the people/place/things.
The Reverse Warrant lets them get information on everyone within an area around a time & then look to see who might be guilty. Its using technology that isn't as accurate as people think and violates the privacy of people guilty of nothing more than having been near an area.
(Mental Drift Net engage: Story here on TD about a man who was accused of murder based on a reverse warrant. He didn't kill the person, but the data let them think they did. They did no other investigation, they had their target & he was guilty. 3 minutes of investigation would have shown that he rode a bicycle, and the path he took was the same each time. He might have passed by the area but there was nothing showing him in or very near the house, but they kept saying he was guilty based on a very wide fishing net that violates the rights of many people because cops didn't want to bother with doing their job.)
Re:
A general search warrant is what most warrants are. It specifies the address or the person subject to the search/arrest and a judge's signature. It has the full effect of law.
A reverse warrant specifies a general location and tells the tech/telecom provider (e.g: Google) to give the information of all the people that were in the vacinity of that area between a given timeframe. It is not a search warrant in the strictest sense since it doesn't allow searching of the properties or persons within that area, but instead it's an investigative tool (i.e: subpoena) that is signed off by a judge and forwarded to the tech/telecom provider. The information that the provider gives to the police can then been used for further investigative purposes, such as finding people of interest.
The problem with reverse location search warrants is they aren't conclusive and can be incredibly inaccurate. Since GPS location can be spoofed innocent people can be swept up by them. Criminals who aren't using Google or phones aren't going to be detected either. It's another tool in the toolkit, and an extremely controversial one.
Re:
A "general" warrant has the word "general" in front of it. A "reverse" warrant has the word "reverse." Apparently that seems to be the primary difference that prevents reverse warrants from being seen as general warrants and thus being unconstitutional. Simple.
You're wrong to state that Google's location data won't be as good as cell data. A cell will give you a potential radius from the mast and maybe a sector, so you get a banana shape area with the phone somewhere inside it, further from the cell is less accurate.
If a mobile phone is using GPS and sending that location data to Google then Google's data will be far more accurate than the cell data.
Good article, could do with correcting this technical inaccuracy. Thanks!
Wait, you can't ask people in an area?
so if I was to carry that all the way back to 'traditional policing', that would be saying that the police can't 'treat as a criminal suspect' - i.e. interrogating/asking questions of people - any who are in the area of a crime until after they sort things out.
Which they have always done to get clues about who and what and drive other evidence gathering techniques.
"Did you see anything?" STOP TREATING ME A CRIMINAL WITH ALL THIS ASKING OF QUESTIONS
I see this as absolutely no different than interrogating everybody in the club for their take/observations on what happened. The only reason there's a warrant involved at all is that they can't get the information by just looking around.
Hell, I'd like to say that constitutionally privacy wise, it really looks as if agents of the state wandering around looking at what people are doing is illegal. They have NO justification to be "investigating" my activities whatsoever. Any observation of my activity without a driven cause to be acquiring information about me is an illegal search of my activities.
I literally have the constitutional right to free movement in my community and the states - second guessing that by observing/hassling/interrupting me is illegal. :P
