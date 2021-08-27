PSA: Universal Music Group Has Copyrighted The Moon. That is All.
Canadian Cops Blow Off Drone Operation Laws, Crash Their Drone Into A Landing Airplane

Copyright Scammers Getting More Sophisticated, Just As The US Is About To Make It Easier For Them

Copyright

from the giving-more-power-to-the-scammers dept

Fri, Aug 27th 2021 3:32pmMike Masnick

Back in May, we wrote about the growing number of pure copyright scammers, using completely made up claims of copyright infringement as a form of a phishing technique. As I mentioned in a comment, we get multiple such messages every week here at Techdirt -- with almost identical comments being placed (or attempted at least -- since our spam filter seems to have caught all or most of them) on various Techdirt articles claiming infringement. They always came with a link to "the evidence," (which we never clicked of course).

These scams are different than standard copyright trolling, in which there may even be a kernel of truth in the initial copyright claim. Here, the scammers are just phishing for logins or other private data, and using the ridiculously overbroad power of copyright statutory damages to frighten people into coughing up the information. And, not surprisingly, the scam is evolving. Sophos recently reported that it's now seeing scammers sending the copyright threats with phone numbers to call, rather than phishing links.

In this case, the crooks are deliberately avoiding using a “call to action” link that leads to a fake login page or an unlikely domain name, which could easily be blocked by cybersecurity products or even by your browser.

They’ve copied a trick that tech support scammers have been using for years, and that some ransomware scammers have recently adopted, namely giving you a toll-free phone number to call for “help”.

Given that the call is free, and given that phoning up doesn’t directly expose your computer or your browser to fake websites or booby-trapped downloads…

…it feels as though dialling the number ought to be a low-risk option by means of which you can quickly find out whether this is a scam or not.

All we can say is, “Don’t do it!

Never feel bullied, pressurised, lured, seduced or cajoled into contacting someone you don’t know on their say-so.

Remember that the crooks at the other end of the phone line in this case are almost certainly not in the US, even though the contact number is directed via a US tollfree service.

And these scammers take calls like this for a living, so they know every trick in the social engineering book.

The best that can happen if you do call back is that you will reveal nothing about yourself that you didn’t mean to; the worst is that you might just blurt out something you later wish you hadn’t.

Of course, what's really concerning about all this is that, very soon, these scammers will have another tool to use to intimidate people. At the end of this year, the Copyright Office is supposed to be launching the Copyright Claims Board, the key part of the CASE Act that Congress slipped into a "must pass" government funding bill at the end of last year.

Defenders of the CASE Act insisted that the system can't be abused, because it includes an "opt-out." We've already detailed why that's not going to work -- but it also ignores that not all abuse actually involves using the system in the first place. Instead, merely threatening people with taking them to the Copyright Claims Board will almost certainly be added to the playbook of these scammers. Since there will be news articles and coverage about the CCB and what it means for people, it will feel that much more "legitimate" to potential victims of these scammers.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: copyright, dmca, links, phishing, phone calls, scammers, scams

21 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Blake C. Stacey (profile), 27 Aug 2021 @ 4:04pm

    Man, I wish my domain-name registrar had your spam filter. Someone who claims to lead a "medical association" founded by Biafran Druids in 1200 BC keeps writing them threatening to sue for half a billion dollars because in 2008, I shared a copy of a blog post. And yes, they're claiming copyright infringement. (Or, more fully, that my poor little website "has been wrecklessly [sic] (and unlawfully) violating our various Trademarks , our various Copyrights , and our various rights to a Peaceful Racial Existence.") The subject of the blog post was them making legal threats to have blog posts taken down.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Samuel Abram (profile), 27 Aug 2021 @ 4:30pm

      Re:

      That is so funny! I mean, we Jews have lasted as long as that or even longer, but you don't see us copyrighting the Bible (or at least the Hebrew Scriptures), now do you?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 28 Aug 2021 @ 10:23am

        Re: Re:

        I've not heard of any copyrights on the Torah, or other Hebrew Scriptures.

        However I do seem to recall that some Bible translations have copyrights for them (though I can't say I've ever heard of enforcement action being done).

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Blake C. Stacey (profile), 28 Aug 2021 @ 3:30pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          The King James Version is technically under some weird "Crown Copyright" rule, but what exactly that implies on the ground I don't know.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Aug 2021 @ 5:23pm

      Re:

      Oh yay! Orac. Always good.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Bobvious, 27 Aug 2021 @ 5:30pm

        Re: Re:

        Yay for orac, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCTbeeCDueg
        And Donald Trump gets taken down a peg, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykWhGC_nAxg

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Blake C. Stacey (profile), 28 Aug 2021 @ 8:07am

        Re: Re:

        Orac and I were even on the same blog collective for a while (scienceblogs.com, then owned by Seed Magazine). His was one of the blogs that people actually read; mine, less so. The story of how scienceblogs.com was implausibly funded, badly managed and eventually fragged could make an interesting retrospective that I ought to write some day. But it would need a BoJack Horseman style intro set to "Generic Two Thousand and Ten pop song".

        As for Professor Doctor Joseph Chikelue Obi GKB (Biafra) FIDPO (UK) FRCAM(Dublin), his Royal College of Alternative Medicine was only a mailbox and a telephone service in 2005, but now it's risen in the world, giving out medical degrees "duly recognized by the Medical Licensing Council" whose Executive Chairman and Chief Regulator is Professor Doctor Joseph Chikelue Obi. But it's a "Fully Accredited Regulator of the Government of Biafra", whose State Counsellor, "Chief Public Servant & Top Government Envoy" is "The Most Excellent Professor Obi GKB".

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 27 Aug 2021 @ 5:18pm

    TFW you kinda want to get members of Congress on MM's radar as downloaders & let them do their thing.

    2 birds, 1 stone.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 27 Aug 2021 @ 5:36pm

    Threats and extortion are a lot easier when the law is insane enough that a legitimate case of infringement over so much as a single song/photo/video can carry fines large enough to buy cars or houses, as with fines that large it's trivial to scare people and even if they suspect that they might not be as guilty as the crook is saying they are caving is still likely to be cheaper than trying to fight back leaving the system practically tailor-made for exploitation.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    YeSpoopyKitteh, 27 Aug 2021 @ 6:24pm

    Or…

    “ it feels as though dialling the number ought to be a low-risk option by means of which you can quickly find out whether this is a scam or not. All we can say is, “Don’t do it!”” Pretend you’re a copyright scammer and repeat everything they say.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Aug 2021 @ 8:29pm

    What's the difference between a Copyright Scammer and Techdirt

    The only difference between a copyright scammer and a Techdirt scammer is one asks for money and one asks for credibility, and neither deserve either.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 27 Aug 2021 @ 9:24pm

      Re: What's the difference between a Copyright Scammer and Techdi

      Oh, bwahahahaha. Jesus, good one. I laughed so hard i cried. And so insightful, too.

      You must have a stellar career in analysis and witty critique. Also your ability to discern differences between two things is astounding.

      Do you sell books, or is there somewhere on the net i can follow you other than this horrific cesspit into which you deign to dip your intellect for retort against howling evil, and the edification of the receptive?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 28 Aug 2021 @ 12:17am

        Re: Re: What's the difference between a Copyright Scammer and Te

        Sorry, this "horrific cesspit", as you so aptly described, is the only focus of my penance. Should I have caused any in earshot to shed even a single tear;

        The tears I caused you to shed
        Are like sins I must confess.
        Forgive me. I'll do penance
        By any means you address

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Toom1275 (profile), 28 Aug 2021 @ 1:21am

        Re: Re: What's the difference between a Copyright Scammer and Te

        You don't want to buy Jhon's book.
        For multiple reasons.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Aug 2021 @ 8:53am

      Re: What's the difference between a Copyright Scammer and Techdi

      Good thing the only "scammers" are people like you and Koby, eh?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Aug 2021 @ 5:06am

    They’ve copied a trick that tech support scammers have been using for years, and that some ransomware scammers have recently adopted, namely giving you a toll-free phone number to call for “help”.

    The problem with tollfree numbers is that, because it's technically a collect call, if you're stupid enough to call one - they now have your telephone number. To use. To abuse.

    That's why very few calls with 1-833, 1-844 and the like appearing on call display are legit; most are debt buyers, telemarketers and other sleaze.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 28 Aug 2021 @ 5:09pm

    No need to make it easier. SCO is getting paid by IBM.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

PSA: Universal Music Group Has Copyrighted The Moon. That is All.
Canadian Cops Blow Off Drone Operation Laws, Crash Their Drone Into A Landing Airplane
Follow Techdirt
Sponsored Promotion
Public Money, Public Code - Sign The Open Letter at publiccode.eu
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: August 22nd - 28th (0)

Friday

19:39 Canadian Cops Blow Off Drone Operation Laws, Crash Their Drone Into A Landing Airplane (24)
15:32 Copyright Scammers Getting More Sophisticated, Just As The US Is About To Make It Easier For Them (21)
13:51 PSA: Universal Music Group Has Copyrighted The Moon. That is All. (51)
12:05 Why Are We Letting School Administrators Use Qualified Immunity To Escape Accountablity For Violating Free Speech Rights? (4)
10:44 The Externalization Of Content Moderation: Facebook Explores 'Election Commission' (12)
10:39 Daily Deal: xFyro Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds (0)
09:33 Google Report Shows 'Reverse Warrants' Are Swiftly Becoming Law Enforcement's Go-To Investigative Tool (11)
05:51 States Wouldn't Be Pushing Inconsistent Tech Laws If Congress Wasn't So Corrupt (14)

Thursday

19:34 Doing It Right: Bethesda Likes 'Fallout' Mod So Much It Hires Some Of The Team That Made It (24)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.