'Blue Line' Apparently Doesn't Apply To Bad Cops Abusing Copyright Law To Prevent Citizens From Uploading Recordings
Documents Show NYPD Has A Secret Surveillance Tech Slush Fund

Unilever Sends Letter To Firm In Israel Over Use Of 'Ben & Jerry's' Trademark

Trademark

from the we-all-scream dept

Thu, Aug 19th 2021 12:20pmTimothy Geigner

A couple of weeks back, we discussed 2021's thus-far dumbest controversy: Ben & Jerry's ceasing to sell ice cream in "occupied Palestinian territory". The ice cream maker is owned by Unilver and found itself in intellectual property news after a law firm in Israel seized upon Ben & Jerry's announcement to not sell its wares in a few sections of Israel to suggest that meant it was relinquishing its trademark. To that end, the firm sought to register a company it named "Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream of Judea and Samaria." This action was part of a possibly coordinated attack response on the company, which included action in the States such as Florida Man Governor Ron DeSantis suggesting this meant B&J's was "boycotting Israel" and should be scrutinized for that, and Jewish leaders indicating that B&J's ice cream may lose its kosher rating.

As I said, all very stupid. But the trademark claim might be the dumbest of them all. Trademark laws are designed to keep the public from being confused as to a source of a good and the Israeli firm's actions appear to achieve the exact opposite end. It's also the case that, in general, trademark law doesn't simply repeal a valid trademark simply because a company temporarily ceases to sell a good in one small section of a geographic area for which it's registered.

And, so, it's should come as no surprise that Unilever has sent a letter to the firm, Shurat HaDin, warning that it intends to protect its valid marks.

“Unilever unequivocally rejects all your assertions set forth therein including that Univeler has abandoned its trademark rights for Ben & Jerry's in what you refer to as the Judea and Samaria region of Israel." A letter dated August 12 reads, signed by Natalia Cavaliere, in response to a letter sent by Shurat HaDin's President Nitsana Darshan-Leitner that reads.

"Please note that we deem any use of the trademark or tradename Ben & Jerry's to be a violation of our intellectual property rights." The letter continues.

As well it should. B&J's nor Unilever have not abandoned their trademarks in Israel in the slightest. Ceasing sales in these regions doesn't change that. And it should be obvious to anyone looking at this story and its genesis that this is part of a practice among some in Israel to create diplomatic pressure on private entities that say or do anything they don't like when it comes to Israeli politics.

Those politics, while certainly important on the global stage, have nothing to do with Unilever's trademark rights. Which everyone, including Shurat HaDin, absolutely knows. Hopefully the Israeli government can correctly dispense justice.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: ben & jerry's, israel, palestine, trademark, use in commerce
Companies: ben & jerry's, unilever

3 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Aug 2021 @ 12:32pm

    trademark law doesn't simply repeal a valid trademark simply because a company temporarily ceases to sell a good in one small section of a geographic area for which it's registered.

    Alas that In N' Out Burger can use that property of trademarks, to keep a trademark alive in a geographic area (Australia) for which it is registered.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 19 Aug 2021 @ 12:58pm

    Don't hold your breath

    Hopefully the Israeli government can correctly dispense justice.

    Regarding conflicts between international law and nationalist/propaganda goals, that is not exactly a hope guaranteed to be vindicated by the Israeli governments of recent decades.

    Meting out punishment to someone who crosses the lines of justice while pursuing radical Zionist interests is not really a core focus of recent governments.

    What happens next will be telling more about politics than jurisprudence.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Aug 2021 @ 1:36pm

    Not sure i can trust the israeli courts when they allow jews to simply seize land and houses owned by arabs in certain area,s ,the courts tend to be biased towards settlers and jews to the extent of breaking international laws re human rights and property .
    certain groups are terrified of any international boycotts no matter how minor as this is where the collapse of the south african government cane from in the 80s, .
    in certain area,s arabs are treated like 2nd class citizens and their rights are ignored .
    and of course any critics of isreal are branded as anti jewish or anti semitic

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

'Blue Line' Apparently Doesn't Apply To Bad Cops Abusing Copyright Law To Prevent Citizens From Uploading Recordings
Documents Show NYPD Has A Secret Surveillance Tech Slush Fund
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Thursday

15:05 Documents Show NYPD Has A Secret Surveillance Tech Slush Fund (0)
12:20 Unilever Sends Letter To Firm In Israel Over Use Of 'Ben & Jerry's' Trademark (3)
11:07 'Blue Line' Apparently Doesn't Apply To Bad Cops Abusing Copyright Law To Prevent Citizens From Uploading Recordings (10)
11:02 Daily Deal: The Dynamic 2021 DevOps Training Bundle (0)
09:31 Taliban Creates A New Content Moderation Challenge For Social Media (16)
06:30 T-Mobile Confirms Major Hack, Social Security Numbers And Drivers License Data Exposed (8)

Wednesday

20:34 Video Games, Once Demonized, More Regularly Utilized For Positive Health Benefits (10)
15:46 Content Moderation Case Study: BoingBoing Begins Disemvoweling The Trolls (2007) (17)
13:37 Judge Says Voting Machine Company Can Continue To Sue Trump's Buddies Over Bogus Election Fraud Claims (52)
12:04 There's a Growing Backlash Against Tech's Infamous Secrecy. Why Now? (18)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.