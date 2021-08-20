Edvard Eriksen Estate Goes After Another Danish City For Having A Mermaid Statue
Who knew that a bronze statue of a mermaid could cause so much trouble. If you're not aware, there is a statue of the Little Mermaid on the shores of the Danish capital Copenhagen. It was created by Edvard Eriksen, who died decades ago. Eriksen's estate, however, is well known to try to claim copyright infringement on any other statues of mermaids that pop up in cities around the world, including in Michigan. Notably in that case, the estate ran away when a public backlash began to emerge. This is also, by the way, the same statue that Facebook has previously removed images of for showing too much "skin", or bronze in this case, as the mermaid is topless, because... mermaids.
Notably, Eriksen based his own artwork on the famous Little Mermaid created by Hans Christian Anderson. Despite that, it seems that any remotely similar mermaid statues find their way into the estate's crosshairs, such as the statue that resides in Asaa, Denmark.
The mermaid that has been watching the harbor in the village of Asaa, in northern Denmark, since 2016 is not an exact replica of the monument in the Danish capital. But for the heirs of Edvard Eriksen, the artist who sculpted the Copenhagen statue, the mermaid Asaa bears too much resemblance. They took legal action, demanding not only financial compensation, but also the demolition of Asaa’s sculpture.
“When I first received the email, I laughed,” said Mikael Klitgaard, the mayor of Broenderslev, the municipality that includes Asaa. “I thought it was a joke.”
The only joke here is the stance of the estate, which doesn't appear to understand the idea/expression dichotomy in copyright laws. Now, to be clear, I'm not 100% clear on whether Danish law differs significantly from American law on the idea/expression dichotomy, though this Thomson Reuters Q&A on the topic appears quite familiar.
Copyright infringement is generally assessed by comparing the works in question and determining whether the allegedly infringing work brings on the same aesthetic experience as the original work. This determination is based on the general impression of the works, as opposed to assessing each detail on its own. When assessing copyright infringement, the courts must take into consideration the general notion that ideas, motifs, information and the like are not protected in Danish copyright law.
Assuming that's accurate, any threat from the estate should be a nonstarter. If you are wondering how similar these works of art are, the answer is: very! But that is because they are bronze statues of mermaids sitting on a rock. Both kneel, both are topless, both are mermaids, and both have the mermaid's tail splayed slightly to one side. But, and this is important, they are not identical. In other words, the statue is not a replica of the Copenhagen statue, but rather a replica of the idea, or inspiration, of Hans Christian Anderson's mermaid. According to the source post, the lawyers on both sides are now talking, with much of the conversation coming down to how similar the statues are. And, it seems, a ton of that relies on the mermaid's posture. Which, as Klitgaard goes on to note, presents a problem.
Carved from granite and weighing three tons, the mermaid Asaa is more plump and her facial features coarser. His posture, however, is the same.
“How else is she going to sit down?” asked Klitgaard, the mayor. “It’s a mermaid. You can’t put her on a chair.
Exactly. Meanwhile, the artist that created the Asaa mermaid, Palle Moerk, is quite confused as to why any of this is a problem for the estate.
The mermaid Asaa was created by Palle Moerk, a local artist and stonemason who carves both tombstones and figurative sculptures; among these, pigs, owls and human hands making gestures (both obscene and not) are favored themes. He had sculpted the mermaid four years before it was purchased by a group of Asaa citizens and donated to the organization that runs the port to commemorate its 140th anniversary.
In an interview, the artist said he resented the accusation of copying Eriksen’s mermaid. “As an artist you understand all kinds of things – and of course I had seen pictures of the mermaid Langelinie,” Moerk explained. “But it was my own inspiration.”
Idea vs. expression. The idea of a mermaid resting on a rock is not protectable by copyright. Exact replicas of the Copenhagen statue are. If this statue is not a replica, nor an attempt at a replica, then the estate is suing over idea and not expression.
In other words, the song from the film is "Under the Sea", not "Under the ©".
Filed Under: asaa, copenhagen, edvard eriksen, han christian anderson, little mermaid, mermaid, mermaid statue, palle moerk
Companies: edvard eriksen estate
Another shining example of why it's so incredibly stupid for copyright to not only last so long but last post death as the only 'creativity' on display here is the parasitic estate's legal arguments, something most certainly not benefiting the public.
Re:
While I entirely agree that the copyright term today is too long, your reasoning here fails to take into account the fact that in continental Europe (ie excluding the UK and Ireland) the rationale behind copyright (or droit d'auteur) is based on the honour of the author or artist, not the economic bargin which underpins the US concept. That's why moral rights are big in Europe. For instance, in France they are perpetual, on the basis that no-one should infringe the honour of the author, even after death.
That is the mindset which motivates Edvard Eriksen estate, which afterall makes no financial gain from the statue in Copenhagen.
Re: Re:
For instance, in France they are perpetual, on the basis that no-one should infringe the honour of the author, even after death.
Ah France, is there anything that country can not screw up... If someone making a similar or even identical work is enough to besmirch a person's( never mind a corpse's) honor then I'd say they never had any honor worth protecting in the first place.
Yeah, I just cannot buy into the idea of 'moral rights' as the justification of copyright as it seems to ignore a huge factor of creativity, namely that no-one creates in isolation but rather everything is built upon what came before it, so the idea that once you create something that's built upon something else you get to lock that down and prevent others from doing the same with your work seems to strike at a core aspect of creativity and how it works.
Re: Re: Re:
Given that they and Germany also spearheaded Article 13/17, the Berne Convention and its unamendable author-suck-up-ery, and in France's case, the paying public domain concept that still gets used in Africa and South America...
France is cool nonetheless.
Re: Re:
Then no-one should be able to claim the rights of the author: Their estate, some company which somehow got the rights, etc.
That, or the legal ghost of Hans Christian Anderson should take a giant dump on the estate of Eriksen, because too similar and same name. Who cares if one is words and one is bronze? Stolen!
Whatever. The problem with all this stuff is arbitrary selective "enforcement". But we'll see where this one goes. However it is already problematic with a city having to waste important money in a struggle with people who seem to have enough supply and no problem in pissing it away over nothing.
Brought to you by the Siren's call of greed and copyright.
Term of copyright
In case anyone is wondering, like me, when the statue falls out of copyright, the two key facts: The statue was made in 1913 -- except that doesn't matter under Danish law; the sculptor died in 1959. Danish copyright is life+70, so the statue enters public domain in 2029. Which means we have 8 more years of this nonsense to look forward to.
Re: Term of copyright
If Edvard Eriksen died in 1959, and the Danish terms of copyright are life+70, then the statue's © should enter the public domain in 2030, not 2029. I know this for a fact because F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby was copyrighted in 1925 for 95 years and it expired on New Year's Day at the beginning of this year, which means that the F. Scott Fitzgerald estate enjoyed the final year of © before the rest of us Americans could enjoy it (Fitzegerald died in 1940, so it was available free of copyright in most of the rest of the world since 2011).
Re: Re: Term of copyright
Either way, that year can't come soon enough.
Re: Re: Re: Term of copyright
I am in total agreement.
Re: Term of copyright
Ah, but it's life of the statue rather than the sculptor. To avoid confusion, a similar statue may only be built 70 years after the previous one has been wrecked.
Just kidding. For now. Let's hope that no lawmaker gets to read this.
Re: Re: Term of copyright
What happens if the original statue gets destroyed in an "accident"? Can someone then create a replica, or is that illegal?
How about if it gets damaged? Can someone repair it?
Re: Re: Re: Term of copyright
Damn. A lawmaker got to read it.
Re: Re: Re: Term of copyright
It has been damaged and repaired many times over the last century. The current statue is not even the original. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Little_Mermaid_(statue)#Vandalism
They are not both of bronze, one is stone.
Also images of both:
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/17/arts/design/little-mermaid-denmark-dispute.html
Not quite sure, but I think to remember that in some areas the type of scultpure is called bronze even if the sculpture isn't made out of bronze.
But take this with a truckload of salt since I couldn't find anything in that regard on the quick.
Why would the estate get compensation for the Asaa statue if they earn nothing from their own? All I know is Disney better get ready. Just wait until the estate finds out about this:
https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2012/09/disneys-art-of-animation-resort-celebrates-comp letion/
BUT IF WE DON'T PAY THE ESTATE WHAT REASON DO THEY HAVE TO REANIMATE HIM TO SCULPT AGAIN!?!?
This is why copyright originally applied only to maps, charts and books. And a perfect illustration of why expanding it to cover non-mass produced media was an effin horrible idea.
Re:
If anything, copyright for buildings is ridiculous. Why not just use patent law?
Re: Re:
Patent law makes little sense for things that aren't functional. Yes, I know the U.S. has design patents, thank you very much.
No estate owns the concept of a statue of a mermaid , unless the 2 statues are identical I can see no grounds for legal auction , a mermaid is a myth its not like batman which is intellectual property owned by dc eg if you make a statue
of batman you would need permission to sell it or use it in an advertisement
Re:
How about this one?
There are, or have been, a number of statues around the world which pay/paid homage to Eriksen's. The Mermaids of Earth site doesn't say if any of them have since been demolished.
https://mermaidsofearth.com/mermaid-statues-mermaid-sculptures/public/
Isn't imitation said to be the sincerest form of flattery?
Re:
And here's a good writeup on the situation:
https://theculturetrip.com/north-america/canada/vancouver/articles/how-vancouvers-girl-in -a-wetsuit-sculpture-got-away-with-copying-denmarks-little-mermaid/
Including a mention of "Girl in a wetsuit" which is a direct riff on The Little Mermaid, but is protected.
The Eriksen's are related to Devin Nunes by any chance?
Re:
They are related to someone who seems to have left them enough money to be jackasses with all their free time.
Everyone's discussing copyright
.... but my question is: Do these guys think their (grand)father invented the way mermaids look or something?
