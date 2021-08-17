Techdirt Podcast Episode 294: When Your Art Projects Keep Getting Cease & Desist Letters
We're continually amazed that so many companies still think they can get away with abusing the law to take down parodies, satire, and criticism without invoking the Streisand Effect and making things worse on themselves. One person who has a lot of experience being on the receiving end of these foolish threats is artist and culture hacker Danielle Baskin, whose recent Brand-Aid project is just the latest in a series of works that drew the ire of Johnson & Johnson. This week, Baskin joins us on the podcast to discuss what it's like when your art is constantly hit with demands to cease and desist.
Filed Under: art, culture, danielle baskin, podcast, streisand effect
