CIA: Collect It All Card Game, Now Available On Amazon

Some of you may remember that in 2018, we were able to take the (heavily redacted, but very much public domain) details of a CIA internal card game that was used to train analysts, and create our own version of it, which we crowdfunded on Kickstarter. After that was released successfully, we continued to sell remaining copies directly via our fulfillment partner. However, until last month, it was not available on Amazon -- even as we heard from multiple people who expected it to be there. That's finally been solved, and our game, CIA: Collect It All is now available on Amazon for those who'd like to get it that way.

For what it's worth, they've actually been selling relatively quickly since being added to Amazon, and we're not sure when we'll get a chance to do another printing run, so if you want the game, you should consider ordering soon.

Separately, we've been hard at work on a follow up game, designed entirely by us, but on a related theme. Though, I can assure you that our new game will not have the CIA's stamp of approval. Keep an eye out for that one, coming soon.

