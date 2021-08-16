4 Dems Pushing Game Companies To Drop Loot Boxes Pointing At UK Law That Doesn't Mention Loot Boxes
from the what's-in-the-box dept
Somehow, despite all odds, the conversations between the public and the video game industry about loot boxes are still going on. If you're not familiar with loot boxes, they are a randomized reward, typically after a purchase, that provides some kind of in-game benefit, cosmetic or in gameplay, to the purchaser. Because of their random nature, a whole lot of people consider them both a form of gambling (kinda) and an affront to fair online competitive gameplay (definitely) because they allow those with money to be stronger in the game than those without money. This consternation has caught the eyes of politicians, who then attempt to trade off of it in order to build up some kind of goodwill with the gaming public. You will recall that Josh Hawley introduced a doomed bill in the Senate to "regulate play to win" practices of video game companies. The bill died in Congress without receiving a vote.
Well, now a group of Democrats are trying to get larger gaming companies to self-regulate their own loot box practices by pointing to a UK law of all things.
Democrats are calling on some of the largest gaming companies to better protect children by extending new UK design rules to children in the US. The regulations could ban companies from selling in-game loot boxes to minors, among other restrictions. In letters to a dozen major gaming companies, including Blizzard, Epic Games, Microsoft, Nintendo, and Riot, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL), and Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA) pressed executives to extend new UK design regulations to children in the US.
“It is imperative that Congress acts with urgency to enact a strong privacy law for children and teens in the 21st century,” the lawmakers wrote. “As we work towards that goal, we urge you to extend to American children and teens any privacy enhancements that you implement to comply with the AADC.”
You can read the entire letter here (PDF). One important section of that letter to gaming executives includes this.
Loot boxes go one step further, encouraging purchase before a child knows what the “bundle” contains— akin to gambling.3 Children are uniquely vulnerable to manipulation and peer pressure associated with in-game purchases and loot boxes. Experts suggest that Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) ratings and parental controls are insufficient. 4 The AADC represents a monumental step towards child centric design by default.
And, with respect to loot boxes, that is a very interesting position to take for this group of politicians. Why? Well, primarily because the AADC has literally nothing to say about loot boxes. As in, it doesn't even mention them. The AADC is also not a "law", but a regulatory set of standards.
However, the code explicitly mentions neither loot boxes nor in-game gambling, nor ever really even alludes to them. While the subjects of loot boxes and IAPs came up during the UK regulator’s research into “Detrimental use of data,” it’s not a factor of the final publication. It’s certainly a stretch to see how the content of the AADC relates to what’s raised in the letter sent to US publishers.
And so, to summarize: a group of Democrats are attempting to gaslight the gaming industry into doing what they want by citing a regulation from another country that doesn't even apply to its demands, all under threat of actual American legislation. "Do what we say even though our argument doesn't make sense or we'll force you to do it anyway" is not a great look for any politician, never-mind one attempting to apply this towards an industry that is absolutely protected by the First Amendment. The goal of introducing protections for children against micro-transaction practices in video games may well be a well-intentioned goal, but getting there by sneaky means doesn't fill the soul with confidence.
But, then, so little about Congress does these days.
Filed Under: congress, ed markey, kathy castor, loot boxes, lori trahan, regulations, uk, video games
eventually...
Well, they should have thought of the children.
I know others disagree, but I don't consider loot boxes to be gambling any more than I consider buying a pack of baseball cards or Magic: The Gathering cards to be gambling (which is to say, not at all).
Also, I don't see US legislators out trying to regulate CCG or baseball card sales. I don't know if other countries have done so. Is it just that it's "video games" that makes it so terrible?
There are many games that allow real-money purchases to affect competitive gameplay to the detriment of those that don't pay. Why is the randomness of the purchase a factor in this case, if the general "pay-to-win" is what's frowned upon?
Re:
"I know others disagree, but I don't consider loot boxes to be gambling any more than I consider buying a pack of baseball cards or Magic: The Gathering cards to be gambling (which is to say, not at all)."
I hear this argument all the time, there are several major problems with that analogy. First of all, the problem with loot boxes is usually that they are "pay to win", meaning that the contents of loot boxes give a player a massively unfair advantage in a competitive game and players without those items are incentivised to buy multiple loot boxes to get those items. Where the contents of the loot boxes are purely cosmetic, akin to baseball cards, there's far less controversy.
Second is that there's a secondary market to obtain individual cards that doesn't exist in many of the games in question - you can buy a rare MTG or baseball card from a trader if you wish, but in many games that have been controversial, the only way to get them are from loot boxes.
The third, related to the above, is that there's no way to recoup losses by selling the end product. You can sell your duplicate cards, or even your whole collection if you give up the hobby, but the loot box money you spend is a sunk cost.
Games do exist where the secondary market is available, but the ones that have driven the controversy are the ones that encourage you to keep paying without any benefit unless you get lucky on the gamble.
"Why is the randomness of the purchase a factor in this case, if the general "pay-to-win" is what's frowned upon?"
Because you don't know what you're paying for before you pay. Therefore, instead of paying $X for the item you need to "win", you may need to but many lootboxes at a cost unknown to the player before they start paying.
Everybody would be better off if "pay to win" doesn't exist, but while it does it's not exactly hard to understand why paying for 50 lootboxes that might not contain the item you want at all is fundamentally different from just paying for the single item.
Re:
It's a rather convoluted discussion since many games don't allow you to sell items you unbox. But in a game like CSGO where you can sell items you unbox people are opening cases with the goal of getting something they can sell for a profit.
While I think CSGO's system is better since I believe you should have a right to sell things you own, the profit motive seems to fundamentally change the act of opening a loot box. If all you want is some skin once you get that skin you're done. When $2.49 for a key and $1 or so for a crate can potentially net you an item worth $200+ a permanent incentive to gamble exists.
Trading cards occupy a weird gray area where the collecting and profit motives are just about equal. But there are apparently enough people who only care about the profit that Target now refuses to sell cards since people were fighting over them.
'Hmm, no.'
Yes, I'm sure massive game companies will just be falling over themselves to reduce or outright eliminate an insanely profitable part of their business model exploiting players because a couple of politicians asked them to, especially after breaking out the all powerful 'think of the children!'
Re: 'Hmm, no.'
The battle pass has ended up being just about as big of a cash cow as loot boxes. But if your game is good enough people will definitely tolerate a battle pass and loot boxes.
Re: Re: 'Hmm, no.'
"But if your game is good enough people will definitely tolerate a battle pass and loot boxes"
Or, enough people will just not pay at all to lead to front-end losses that publishers are then encouraged to recoup by rinsing the players further via tactics that further exploit the same things that cause problems with gambling addicts. I can name several games that I was ready to play on day one that I have never played because of these tactics becoming too odious for me to support with a full price purchase. How many lost $60-80 purchases are they trying to recover by convincing people who can't afford to pay more for passes and lootboxes to keep paying?
