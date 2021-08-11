Techdirt Podcast Episode 293: Understanding California's Digital Vaccine Records
from the paperless dept
The pandemic has brought us face to face with important questions about (among many things) the roles of technology and government in our lives, and especially the intersection of the two. One interesting example that is worth exploration is California's new digital vaccine record system, and who better to discuss it with than the person who spearheaded the project: California's Chief Technology Innovation Officer Rick Klau, who joins us this week to discuss tech, government, and what happens when the two manage to work well together.
Filed Under: california, covid, pandemic, podcast, rick klau
