Daily Deal: The 2021 Complete Angular Developer Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Aug 11th 2021 10:44amDaily Deal

The 2021 Complete Angular Developer Bundle has 10 courses to help you learn about web development. Courses cover Angular, Advanced RxJS, Nx Monorepos, and more. You'll configure an Angular app and deploy it to production, learn about accessibility issues, learn how to build Micro Apps, as well as other useful skills. The bundle is on sale for $40.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

