Bad Faith Politicians Are Using Social Media Suspension To Boost Their Own Profiles
You may have heard that conspiracy theorist and nonsense-spouting Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has, not for the first time, been temporarily suspended from Twitter for passing along conspiracy theory nonsense regarding vaccines. She's unable to tweet for 7 days. I, unfortunately, can't find the tweet now, but back in July when she was similarly suspended for just 12 hours, I saw someone jokingly note that temporarily suspending someone like Greene was the equivalent of Twitter throwing her a fundraiser, since she would immediately turn around, play the victim, and get her gullible, duped followers to throw more money at her. And, no doubt the same is true with this suspension as well. She's already put out a statement and the usual "conservative" media orgs are already talking about how "Twitter can't handle the truth" or some such nonsense.
And then, of course, you have people who are reasonably ticked off at Twitter "only" temporarily suspending Greene for spreading nonsense info, rather than permanently banning her.
So, in the end, you have both ends of the political spectrum mad about this setup, and trying to spin it to their own advantage. However, once again, it really seems to highlight the impossible nature of content moderation at scale, especially when some of the parties are clearly acting in bad faith.
Twitter has its escalation policies in place, and they're designed (reasonably!) to deal with good faith users, who might not realize they're violating the rules or spreading dangerous disinformation. In that world, an escalating penalty system makes sense. Getting suspended for a few hours or a week generally sucks for users who actually like to use the site but it's a sort of "cool off" period combined with a gentle nudge to be a better participant on the internet. But, of course, that system kind of breaks down when you have not just bad faith actors who are deliberately testing the boundaries of what they can get away with, but who actually benefit from the suspension and the press attention that comes with it.
At this point, some will say "well, that's a perfect reason to just suspend such people permanently." But, alas, that comes with its own challenges. Indeed, jumping straight to a permanent suspension only proves that the company would be treating some people differently, and would be treated by people like Greene as "proof" of "anti-conservative bias" (again, this would be bad faith, but it would allow the story to have some level of confirmation). So, Twitter can't do that without providing what a bunch of people will see as confirming evidence. So Twitter follows its rules, and continues to escalate the punishment (eventually MTG will get permanently suspended, it seems only a matter of time).
Looked at realistically, the fact that Twitter is following its stated escalation policies, rather than doing an outright ban should be seen as evidence that it is not "biased against conservatives," but is treating everyone the same. If you violate the company's policies about COVID vaccines, then you go through the escalation process -- whether you made a mistake in good faith or whether your a bad faith grifter. Of course, that's not how it will play out anywhere, because no one does nuance any more.
Some might argue that the obvious bad faith nature of MTG's arguments mean that Twitter should just have a policy of banning bad faith grifters. And that's certainly tempting, but how do you define bad faith grifter within a policy such that a large team of content moderation professionals can apply it consistently? The problem is that you really can't. The very nature of an escalation policy is that it does, eventually, take care of most bad faith grifters. It just takes time, and allows them to violate the rules a bunch of times before getting the final send-off.
Subscribe: RSS
Maybe Twitter should take user sentiment into account when making a decision. It wouldn't even need to ask users directly: no doubt Twitter has analytical tools that can track positive, negative, and neutral tweets in response to the suspension.
And I think the answer also varies depending on what you consider the primary goal of content moderation to be. Is it to limit the reach of harmful content? To make the site more user-friendly (and thus attract the most users)? Advertiser-friendly? To take a moral stand? Responding to pressure from employees, activists and/or regulators? Of course these things aren't mutually exclusive, but what you prioritize would impact your strategy.
Re:
"Maybe Twitter should take user sentiment into account when making a decision."
The problem is that "Twitter" is either an algorithm or one of hundreds of underpaid human moderators, neither of which is capable of making a consistently accurate call on interpreting user sentiment.
The goal of any form of content moderation is the same across the board: curating a community. Communities that don’t care how shitty they are won’t moderate much speech; communities that care about normally marginalized voices will moderate a hell of a lot of speech to make sure those voices don’t get drowned out. Moderation is the only way to curate a community of any real quality. A refusal to moderate gets you shitpits like Parler and Gab.
Re:
Yes, but content moderation is difficult and expensive, and the big platforms are all for-profit corporations. So you'll need to reconcile this and the fact that business-wise, it is in their best interests to moderate as little as possible.
Re: Re:
Yes, but also no. Moderation may cost money and dig into the company profits but not moderating or being too light on moderation will result in a platform overrun by trolls and worse, which in turn will drastically reduce the pool of companies/groups that are going to want to advertise on the platform, such that the for-profit angle actually provides a hefty incentive for platforms to moderate.
See also: the “Worst People” Problem
No. No, it is not.
Anyone who owns a platform that they intend to make a business out of will want to make it appealing to as many people as possible. That can mean moderating a hell of a lot of speech that a hell of a lot of people find…well, let’s say “distasteful” to be generous. A platform may initially land a large userbase by embracing the Worst People Problem, but it won’t keep that userbase for long precisely because of its embracing of the Worst People.
Advertisers thrive on controversy; that much is true. But no company worth a damn wants its name attached to bigotry and hatred—to racial slurs, anti-queer propaganda, and blatant anti-Semitism. The only way to make sure such content stays off a platform is to moderate that content…and to do so heavily.
I mean, what platform do you really think Coca-Cola would want its products associated with: a platform that welcomes bigots or a platform that rejects bigots?
re: Name Change
Dear Representative Taylor Greene,
Recently, a colleague of mine sent a letter to Governor Spencer Cox asking that worthy to change his name based upon public pressure. This was quite the eye opener for me! Such a concept had never even occurred to me before. But now that I am aware of it, I have my own request to make.
Much like Utah, we the citizens of Georgia, and of the United States in general, do not want sick jokes running rampant in our civil institutions. Your initials have been popularized as "MTG", which besmirches the reputation of a fine game that enjoys a - heretofore good - reputation worldwide.
Therefore, I hereby request you change your initials so they do not cause further confusion between the game's fantasies of plane-traversing wizards battling each other with cosmic forces and those you have been espousing. Frankly, ma'am, your fantasies are of a much inferior and less believable quality.
Respectfully yours,
Anonymous
stares in 184 days
ummmmm hmmmmmm
Her actions will cause needless deaths.
She wants to be suspended to raise more money.
Perhaps it is time to have a bullshit badge to put on her tweets.
Let her keep claiming the jewish laser team is ruining the planet & slap a bullshit badge on her post, can;t be that hard to find a reputable source to refute that the space lasers are controlled by Scientology and not the Jews.
Silencing her gives her what she wants, fundraising & confirmation that shes speaking the truth the powers that be don't want anyone to see.
Removing the content makes the problem worse, because humans are fscking stupid. Suddenly her statements have more weight in these idiots minds who can't seem to understand HIPPA doesn't stop her from admitting she was vaccinated to the people she is telling not to get the jab themselves.
She is always going to have crazy followers, but slapping a bullshit badge on it instead of removing it will hurt her revenue stream.
The battlecry of we have to remove all the disinformation before people believe it... how the fsck is that working out for you?
Her deleted tweets appear on 2000 conspiracy sites & get more attention, the removal "confirming" they don't want you to hear her speak truth. That really seems to be short sighted planning to just push the disinformation from 1 platform to 2000 & charge up her base to give give give to keep her "protecting" them from science & reality.
Add a bullshit badge, link to facts, and let the stupid still make their decisions, but rob her of the power to raise more money by telling even more lies.
Watch her self destructing trying to go bigger and bigger to earn a timeout & never getting the pellet for getting timedout.
On a side note...
Hey Mike!!
Now that they caught the guy who killed the Girl Gone actress on a scooter (or motorcycle) Maybe revisit the email with the title something entirely different?
Stop Defining, Start Announcing
Twitter's SJW rulemakers and other pro-censors are constantly trying to come up with new and more detailed rules that would somehow allow them to ban the people that they don't like, while allowing those that they do, and somehow be able to remain consistent. This cycle of complexity is never-ending. The solution is for Twitter to just be honest and admit that they hate conservative political viewpoints, and publicly and openly declare that they are going to ban anyone who espouses them. Of course, this would do significant damage to their near monopoly on market share for their category, so the deception will continue.
-Getting censored proves that your opinion is the strongest.
Re: Stop Defining, Start Announcing
Once again, Koby claims that NAMBLA and ISIS have the strongest opinions.
Re: Jinx
Shit I should have scrolled down a bit.
Re: Re: Jinx
No worries! Sane minds think alike!
Re: Stop Defining, Start Announcing
Oh look it’s the ISIS and kiddie porn apologist.
Just can't help but cheer on ISIS can you?
-Repeatedly lying about being 'censored' because people keep showing you the door of their private property proves that you're not just a person no-one wants to be around but a dishonest one who refuses to own their own words and deeds and instead blames others.
Please define this initialism in clear, concise, and specific terminology that can’t be changed for the sake of a given argument.
How does it feel to be a Nazi supporter?
Re: Stop Defining, Start Announcing
"Twitter's SJW rulemakers..."
"SJW" is how you know that the following argument is going to be some seriously weak-sauce shit.
"...and other pro-censors are constantly trying to come up with new and more detailed rules that would somehow allow them to ban the people that they don't like, while allowing those that they do..."
Which is entirely their right to do. Or are you also arguing that you don't also have the right to stop people you don't like from coming into your house while allowing in those that you do like. Coz there's zero difference.
"The solution is for Twitter to just be honest and admit that they hate conservative political viewpoints..."
MTG and the other crackpots are not being kicked off for espousing "conservative" viewpoints. Proper conservatism is a whole different thing to what the Mad Hatter wing of the GOP are currently going all-in on.
"Getting censored proves that your opinion is the strongest."
After all the people pointing out your apparent support for ISIS and KKK viewpoints, surely by now you've realised the glaring flaw in your theory.
'Oh, you know...'
Can't believe I almost missed this delightful gem.
This cycle of complexity is never-ending. The solution is for Twitter to just be honest and admit that they hate conservative political viewpoints,
Oh the hypocrisy of YOU of all people saying Twitter should 'just be honest' ...
Speaking of honesty though which 'conservative political viewpoints' would those be, and be specific.
Re: Stop Defining, Start Announcing
Twitter's SJW rulemakers and other pro-censors are constantly trying to come up with new and more detailed rules that would somehow allow them to ban the people that they don't like, while allowing those that they do, and somehow be able to remain consistent.
This is literally the opposite of what happened and what I described here. They are bending over backwards to NOT takedown grifting idiots so as to show how fair they're being. And idiots like the people you follow are exploiting that.
Twitter to just be honest and admit that they hate conservative political viewpoints,
Lol. You are not very bright.
-Getting censored proves that your opinion is the strongest.
Koby, I'm surprised, but a little impressed, that you are now saying that Critical Race Theory is the strongest theory out there. Wasn't expecting that from you.
Re: Re: Stop Defining, Start Announcing
Allow me to respond with this GIF: https://64.media.tumblr.com/tumblr_maqbsdTBgi1qf2ulmo1_500.gifv
Re: Stop Defining, Start Announcing
Troll Account!!!!!!
Do not engage!!!!!!
Flag and move on!!!!!!
Bring the hammer down or don't bother
Context matters, it's one thing for a user to violate a rule when lives aren't at risk but when someone's breaking the rules in a manner that will result in a body-count and they are doing so repeatedly then the hammer should be brought down much sooner than if it's just some jackass slinging racial slurs.
As for the concern that giving her the boot will just provide ammo for those screeching about 'conservative persecution' to do so even more they're already doing that. When you're dealing with people who will just make up their own 'evidence' or warp what's there for their own gains hesitating because 'they might take it the wrong way' plays right into their hands by allowing them to abuse the system and lie unchecked even longer.
Either issue some real penalties where the cost is greater than the gains or don't even bother because by pussyfooting around like this the social media companies are playing right into the hands of the frauds and liars they are supposedly 'punishing', encouraging them to keep acting just as they are since a temporary suspension may take away one platform for them to post on but it provides enormous benefits that more than make up for it.
Those for whom grievance is a way of life will never be soothed by any balm.
Re: Bring the hammer down or don't bother
This. So much this. Greene and every other high-profile grifter like her doesn’t care about provable truths, facts, data, science, history, or anything that shows them they’re wrong. I am so tired of the “Ah, but dost thou truly want Platform X to be the Arbiter Of Truth?” hand-wringing that happens when issues like these get brought up. The hemming and hawing about the Infinite Complexities Of Content Moderation™ becomes particularly fucking stupid in situations like this, when any reasonable person could point to the giant fucking dumpster-fires that are the words and actions of Greene and people like her and the harm that they cause and go “Yeah, that shit needs to go.”
It is now a right wing badge of honor to be banned on social media. 4 Chan for the masses!
First of all, you should refer to the turd simply as Greene (instead of using some cute, little TLA). I expect she likes the whole "MTG" thing.
Three Strikes doesn't work any better for bad faith turds than it does for those with some "good faith." Some people just don't learn. You really can't worry about what turds or their friends say.
So, just do the right thing and move on.
