Louisiana & Alabama Attorneys General Set Up Silly Hotline To Report 'Social Media Censorship' They Can't Do Anything About
from the stop-wasting-everyone's-time dept
While various states are pushing unconstitutional laws to try to compel social media websites to host content they don't want to host, it appears that some state Attorneys General are seeing what kinds of questionable things they can do even without a law. Florida's law was already declared unconstitutional, but other states are still trying to pass these laws. One feature seen in a bunch of them is the ability for residents in a state to complain to the Attorney General and to ask the AG to investigate.
It appears that Louisiana and Alabama aren't waiting around for a law on that front. The Attorneys General from both states, Jeff Landry from Louisiana and Steve Marshall from Alabama, have announced plans to set up a special hotline for ignorant people who are sure they've been "censored by big tech."
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall on Tuesday launched an initiative aimed at addressing censorship on social media platforms.
As part of the initiative, the official websites of each attorney general now provide a “Social Media Censorship Complaint Form” for the public to report abuses by Big Tech, according to press releases sent by the attorney generals’ offices in both states.
Of course, what they never mention is that websites are allowed to do whatever the hell they want on their own websites, because it's their private property. And if you violate their laws, they can ask you to leave. Remember when Republicans used to support that kind of thing? Anyway, this is just performative nonsense:
Landry and Marshall are encouraging citizens in their states who have been censored online to file formal complaints with their respective offices.
The information provided in these complaints will be kept confidential, in accordance with each state’s laws, Landry’s office said. Each complaint will be reviewed and will be reviewed and analyzed to determine whether the reported conduct by social media companies constitutes a violation of federal or state law.
Here, I'll help both offices "review and analyze" the complaints for free: "No, nothing the websites do with regards to moderation violates federal or state law, because moderation choices are fully protected by the 1st Amendment." In fact, the more questionable thing is setting up this complaint form, because it sure looks like an effort to pressure private websites to change their content moderation practices and that could violate the 1st Amendment.
I'm not linking to the forms themselves, but they are just as dumb as you would expect. The Louisiana one is... not even on a government website, but on AG Landry's own .com (though it also claims -- falsely -- that all content is copyright to the Louisiana Department of Justice, even though state governments are not supposed to copyright their own content, so who the hell knows if this is a government website or a private one). That form is pretty short, though I'm amused that it asks people to say whether they felt the moderation actions taken against them were justified. Like, who's going to say that it was?
The Alabama form is way more ridiculous. Even the framing of it is ridiculous, saying it's a "social media censorship complaint form."
The Alabama page asks all sorts of information -- including asking you to say if a website fact checked your content, which is obviously 1st Amendment protected speech (and is "more speech" not "censorship.")
All of this is nonsense, of course. As noted above, websites have every right to manage the content on their sites how they see fit. And these forms are just useless grandstanding from two Attorneys General who must know better and simply don't care. They're misleading the public and pretending to do be able to do something they cannot. And, if they actually did try to do something, that would be completely unconstitutional. The chief legal officer in a state shouldn't be setting out to (1) mislead the public with nonsense, and (2) set up to do something unconstitutional. Alabama and Louisiana: elect better people.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, alabama, censorship, complaint line, content moderation, jawboning, jeff landry, louisiana, steve marshall
Companies: facebook, twitter, youtube
1-800-WHINERS
Re:
People would still call ..if they could figure out what numbers each letter in WHINERS represent.
Underpants gnomes
Step 1: Criticize them on their twitter/facebook feed, wait for them to block you
Step 2: Report them on their own site
Step 3:????
Step 4: Profit!
They don't seem to validate input very much
Sure would be a shame if some enterprising folks flooded the complaint system with bullshit
Re: They don't seem to validate input very much
Even better and almost as easy.
Flood with valid complaints and cc a publicly accessible forum so they can't disappear the reports.
Why make your own when they have pilled up more than enough of their own making?
'They said I had to wear PANTS to shop there, censorship!'
They're already asking for bullshit but yes, I have no doubt that people will go nuts with this by sending in all sorts of 'examples'.
Re: They don't seem to validate input very much
No need. They way it's set up, every complaint is already 100% bullshit by design.
Ok, so who's with me on filing complaints about Parler?
Re:
I also can't wait for 6 months time, when we file FOIA requests on this data, to see what they got.
Harassment
Remember when conservatives thought corporations should be allowed to do whatever they wanted?
Pepperidge Farm remembers.
Re:
Oh they still do it just only applies to corporations they like doing stuff that they agree with.
why not post the links?
seems like those states are fishing for complaints, so they should get a lot of complaints to sort through.
The party of 'personal responsibility' indeed
It is just so sad and pathetic that 'sites punished me for breaking the rules and/or pointing out I'm a liar, that's censorship and they must be punished for it' has become such a core pillar of an entire bloody political party.
So much for personal responsibility, the free market and even the first amendment, nope these days it's all about assholes with massive self-entitlement whining that other people don't want to be around them and how it's an utter travesty that rules apply to them rather than just those icky others.
Re: The party of 'personal responsibility' indeed
It's really telling that to one of the major political parties in the US, not receiving special treatment is tantamount to oppression.
Re: Re: The party of 'personal responsibility' indeed
It's as telling that having their medical advice, such as masks being useless, is being labelled as false information on the advice of medial specialists is considered censorship. It as is politicians know more about medicine and pandemics than those who have spent a lifetime studying such things.
Re: The party of 'personal responsibility' indeed
"Personal responsibility" isn't something you do, it's something you yell at other people.
Pedantic but important niggle
This is not true. The U.S. government cannot claim copyright, but state governments are not so restricted. Regulations and court decisions aside, state agencies can, and often do, copyright their publications.
HOWEVER, Louisiana in particular has a Public Records law allowing anyone to "inspect and copy" "state records"--which term the statute defines very broadly. By my reading of the statute (see below), this complaint database would be considered a (publicly accessible) state record.
But surely a sworn state-sponsored shyster wouldn't violate state law in a rush to trample all over the U.S. constitution's Bill of Rights?
CAVEAT: I am not a lawyer of any kind, but have spent thousands of volunteer hours researching the copyright status of books destined for Project Gutenberg and similar free archives.
I don't know. Could be useful to research what kind of content actually gets moderated. Just Alabama and Louisiana is probably too small scope though.
remember the olden days?
Remember when Republicans were the party of capitalism, libertarianism and big business? They wouldn't dream of squelching the right of corporations to decide to do as they see fit. Once Republicans start in on government interference with corporations, they've really lost all justification of their existence, to the extent they ever had any.
My submission to each. Hope I win!
I behave myself on privately owned social media sites, but...
I trained my dog to crap in my neighbor's yard, but they keep throwing it in my pool. Please make them stop doing that because nothing is ever my fault.
Ay Koby where you at bro? Here’s the government actually trying to circumvent the spirit of not the actual law of the first amendment. It so weird how you’re always on vacation when this happens.
What a shame I can't file, completely serious reports about how big tech censored me by removing me from their private platforms. Being a UK citizen who doesn't live in the 'States.
In completely unrelated news, I subscribed to a VPN during to get around the BBC's lacklustre olympic coverage. Two more weeks of my subscription. I wonder what I should do with it?
