It Happened Again: Antipiracy Outfit Asks Google To Delist 127.0.0.1 On Behalf Of Ukrainian TV Station
from the where-the-piracy-is dept
We've made this point before, but the moment you attempt to scale up copyright enforcement, you run into problems. Collateral damage from automated systems mistaking non-infringing content for infringing, the possibility of fraud and abuse, the blind eye towards Fair Use all become problems. But sometimes those problems are so silly that they expose what a pure fiasco this has become. Several years back, we discussed Universal Pictures asking Google to delist a bunch of supposedly infringing sites, listing one of them as 127.0.0.1. Depending on how computer savvy you are, you may recognize that this IP address is how a computer or system refers to itself. In other words, it essentially means "home."
And, yet, despite how silly this all is, it just keeps happening. Most recently, the anti-piracy outfit used by a Ukrainian television broadcaster may have outed its own client by also asking Google to delist 127.0.0.1.
Ukrainian TV channel TRK has sent a rather bizarre takedown request to Google. The company's anti-piracy partner Vindex asked the search engine to remove a search result that points to 127.0.0.1. Tech-savvy people will immediately recognize that the anti-piracy company apparently found copyright-infringing content on its own server.
The request was sent by TKR’s anti-piracy partner Vindex, which essentially flagged a file on its own machine. The ‘infringing’ link is 127.0.0.1:6878/ace/manifest.m3u. This points to a playlist file, possibly for the P2P streaming platform Ace Stream that’s often used to pirate content.
Now, a number of things here should be unsurprising to our regular readers. That an antipiracy outfit sucks at identifying proper sites for delisting is no surprise. Likewise, the idea that a company that is crying about copyright infringement might be guilty of infringement itself also fails to shock the mind. But what is surprising is that the antipiracy outfit may have accidentally outed its own client through its own stupidity as a party infringing copyrights so thoroughly.
Google obviously cannot delist the IP address, as there is nothing to delist. And, frankly, Vindex is known to suck at its one job.
Since 127.0.0.1 refers to the host computer, Google is technically asked to remove a file from its servers. A file that doesn’t exist. Needless to say, Google hasn’t taken any action in response.
The above suggests that Vindex may want to take a good look at its takedown bots. The company doesn’t have a stellar reputation when it comes to DMCA notices. Of all the links that were reported to Google, little more than 10% were removed by the search engine.
Adding to it that you imagine there are some uncomfortable conversations being had between Vindex and its client today and you're left with the impression that there is a ton of egg on its face right now.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: 127.0.0.1, antipiracy, copyright, home, ip addresses, piracy, ukraine
Companies: google, trk
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
127.0.0.1
Hey, that's my home. Leave it alone. If Google delists it, I'll never be able to sell it. That of course, and my noisy neighbours down the street at 192.168.0.1.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 127.0.0.1
Is the name of your neighbor Robert Router by any chance?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: 127.0.0.1
Yes. And living in the unit next door to them at 192.168.1.1 are some Modern Democrats.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Who says you need to know what you're doing when setting up a business and promising IP owners you'll protect their stuff? You got paid, right?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To wit: Prenda.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
To (half)wit: Liebowitz.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Must be a day ending in 'y'
I am shocked, shocked I say to find evidence of copyright infringement at a company that promises to crack down on copyright infringement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: FTFY
"Also, was Vindex running the SCAM from the TRK server?"
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: FTFY
Well that one isn't even a question. It's a business model.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Considering the regularity that this happens, I would think it's worth Google's time to setup a bot/autoresponse that sends a (Google) translated explainer of what that IP actually means in reply.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oh Hail No! If I were Google, I'd add them them to the Lumen Database, with honors! We could all form a pool that guesses when the number of host entries will reach some particular milestone, like 1,000 or some such.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
A little bit of public humiliation making clear what idiots the companies are would be both entertaining and encourage them to at least spend some time checking their work before sending it in, so yeah, that sounds like an excellent idea.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Why would they do that, when they can pass that cost onto Google. Copyright maximalist do not care how much other people spend protecting their copyright, and indeed keep on getting laws passed to make others spend money policing their copyrights, like filters in the E.U.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Before even reading the article, I am going to guess
Anti-piracy group was monitoring IP addresses and caught themselves pirating something and asked google to ban their (and by extension EVERYONE) from the internet?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Before even reading the article, I am going to guess
after reading edit: I was close.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Before even reading the article, I am going to guess
The simple answer is to delist Vindex AND the TRK servers 100% from google search, images and Google news. 100% forever.
They want 127.0.0.1 banned? fine by us!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Who Me ?
I resent this invasion of my home and privacy.
I have had this handle for over six years, here at Techdirt. They know where to find me - I am at home all day, and everyday.
Unfortunately - stupid is forever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It occurs to me that the fact that 127.0.0.1 is among the ones listed for takedown could be used as evidence of a lack of a good faith inquiry into whether or not the use was fair or even actually infringing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Listing 127.0.0.1 as containing an infring should be expressly be a Prima facie admission that no good faith inquiry was made. Not evidence, its an admission of guilt that they did so little inquiry they didn't even exclude their own "legally obtained material" used as refrence.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
These takedown bot outfits have never done any inquiry into whether the URLs they regurgitate into Google's lap contain any use of the claimed content at all, or indeed if the URLs even exist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The call is coming from inside the house!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Vindex. who apparently believe Prenda Law had a sound business model.
Honeypot your OWN movies and tv shows, then try to run a shakedown later on.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Investigation incomplete
Wait until they discover ::1 and 127/8.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply