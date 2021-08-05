Olympics Copyright Insanity Rules Again: Gold Medal Winner Blocked From Sharing Her Own Victory

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica won both the women's 100 meter and 200 meter gold medals at the Olympics this year, and then did the super piratey thing of... excitedly posting snippets of her victories to Instagram, which responded by blocking her account for copyright violations. She wrote the following in a now deleted tweet:

“I was blocked on Instagram for posting the races of the Olympic because I did not own the right to do so."

We've already talked about the inanity of the way the Olympic Committee (and various broadcasters) abuse copyright to shut down viral moments, but this latest story really drives home a separate point: how copyright is not protecting the actual people who are entertaining the public. It is only being used to protect the giant organizations who profit from them.

After lots of people expressed reasonable outrage at this clearly ridiculous abuse of copyright law, Facebook claimed that it was all a mistake and her account was reinstated:

A spokesperson for Facebook told Reuters news agency that while the content had been removed, the suspension had been wrongly applied.

However, the International Olympic Committee seems to be insisting that Facebook did exactly the right thing:

“Rights Holding Broadcasters (RHBs) have the exclusive rights to broadcast the Olympic Games,” the IOC told Reuters. “This includes distribution on social media, where athletes are invited to share the content provided by the RHBs on their accounts but cannot post competition content natively. Should that occur, the removal of such content from social media platforms happens automatically.” The IOC says that enforcing its intellectual property ensures it can redistribute as much money as possible back into sport.

Yeah, right. The fact that a top athlete shared her own victories on social media does not take away any money from anyone. If anything it gets people more interested in the sport. Or, really, more interested in the athlete -- but the IOC can't have that, because that might mean the athlete doesn't have to rely on the IOC to drip drip drip some tiny bit of money out, rather than taking its billions and giving it to Olympics officials.

