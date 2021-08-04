Yes, Actually, The 1st Amendment Does Mean That Twitter Can Kick You Off Its Platform, Wall Street Journal
Man Sues Multiple Social Media Services, Claims Banning His Accounts Violates The Civil Rights Act

Daily Deal: Meshforce M3 Mesh Wi-Fi System

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Aug 4th 2021 10:39amDaily Deal

The Techdirt Deals Store is having a semi-annual sale from July 28 to August 4. Get 15% off of physical products using the code ANNUAL15. Get 30% off apps and software with the code ANNUAL30. Get 60% off of online courses with the code ANNUAL60.

Replace your old wireless router with the new Meshforce M3 Mesh Wi-Fi System. This flexible dual-band M3 system supports up to 60 devices. Its Wi-Fi coverage provides seamless connection for up to 4,500 sq.ft. - from your living room to your garage. Easy to expand the coverage by plugging more dots to enjoy a better Wi-Fi experience everywhere. This system supports up to 6 dots to build a Wi-Fi system for any home size. Use My mesh app and complete the setup of your mesh Wi-Fi System in less than 15 minutes. Manage your connections and guest network right on your iOS or Android mobile devices, at home or remotely, anytime and anyplace. Get one M3 hub and two M3 dots for $143.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

1 Comment | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Close

Add A Reply

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Yes, Actually, The 1st Amendment Does Mean That Twitter Can Kick You Off Its Platform, Wall Street Journal
Man Sues Multiple Social Media Services, Claims Banning His Accounts Violates The Civil Rights Act
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

11:57 UFC COO Publicly Pushing 'Notice And Stay Down' Reforms To DMCA, Despite That Being Horrible For Almost Everyone (4)
10:44 Man Sues Multiple Social Media Services, Claims Banning His Accounts Violates The Civil Rights Act (10)
10:39 Daily Deal: Meshforce M3 Mesh Wi-Fi System (1)
09:28 Yes, Actually, The 1st Amendment Does Mean That Twitter Can Kick You Off Its Platform, Wall Street Journal (42)
05:21 Despite 20 Years Of Experience, Comcast/NBC Still Sucks At Olympics Coverage (18)

Tuesday

19:40 Biden Warns That The Next Kinetic War Will Be The Result Of A Cyberattack, Which Is Stupid (8)
15:45 Oklahoma Deputies Steal $141,500 From Men Trying To Buy Land, Manage To Make $10,000 Of It Disappear (25)
13:40 Telecom Lobbyists Easily Weakened Language In 'Bipartisan' Broadband Infrastructure Bill (2)
12:03 President Of France Sues Citizen Over Billboard Comparing Macron To Hitler (13)
10:46 Social Network GETTR, Which Promised To Support 'Free Speech' Now Full Of Islamic State Jihadi Propaganda (65)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.