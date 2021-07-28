Daily Deal: Semi-Annual Storewide Sale

The Techdirt Deals Store is having a semi-annual sale from July 28 to August 4. Get 15% off of physical products using the code ANNUAL15. Get 30% off apps and software with the code ANNUAL30. Get 60% off of online courses with the code ANNUAL60.

The Learn to Code 2021 Bundle has 13 courses to help you kickstart your coding career. Courses cover Ruby on Rails, C++, Python, C#, JavaScript, and more. You'll also learn about data science and machine learning. The bundle is on sale for $35. Don't forget to use ANNUAL60 at checkout for 60% off.

