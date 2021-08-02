Israel, Ice Cream, Trademarks: This Year's Dumbest Controversy Results In Trademark Skullduggery
from the you-scream dept
Welcome to this year's dumbest controversy thus far. A couple of weeks ago, famed ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's announced that it would no longer be selling its products in "occupied Palestinian territory." Indicating that doing so would not align with the company's values, the idea here was that settlements that infringed on territory that was deemed to belong to the Palestinians by international law would be off the company's radar. Not all of Israel, mind you. Just the occupied territories. And that is when everyone lost their god damned minds. Ron DeSantis is seeking to have Florida put B&J and its parent company, Unilever, on a list of companies that should be scrutinized for "boycotting Israel". Jewish leaders indicated that the kosher rating of the ice cream could be altered for the same reason. Except that isn't what B&J are doing. It isn't boycotting Israel at all. It's simply refusing to sell its product in small sections of land that Israel currently occupies.
And where this gets into Techdirt territory is that one law firm in Israel is going to so far as to try to screw with Ben & Jerry's trademark rights, arguing now that it can use the B&J trademarks in those territories because the company isn't selling products there any longer.
Ben & Jerry’s is on its way to losing ownership of its brand in the settlements. The law association Shurat HaDin has submitted a request to the Registrar of Companies to register a company called “Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream of Judea and Samaria.” This would be in keeping with US law under which a company loses the right to trademark protection in areas in which it has stopped selling its product.
The law firm informed food giant Unilever that since it had given up selling Ben & Jerry’s ice creams in the “West Bank,” under US law, it had lost the right to protect the Ben & Jerry’s trademark in those areas. Shurat HaDin has already submitted an application to the Israeli Registrar of Companies to register the new brand “Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream of Judea and Samaria,” which will receive legal protection to sell the exact same ice cream, with the same trade name, and actually compete with the original company.
It should be obvious that this is absolutely not what trademark law is for. What is happening here is some combination of extortion and punishment simply because a private company has taken a very small stance on an international issue. This is typical of the maximal response that tends to be trotted out when Israel encounters these types of scenarios. I've heard this described by foreign policy experts as a form of "diplomatic deterrence", where a minor issue generates a response that's dialed to eleven simply to deter any like-minded companies or actors from taking the same actions.
But that, again, is not what trademark law is designed to do. It's designed to keep the public from being confused as to what they're buying. And it's hard to imagine a more perfect scenario for creating public confusion than a fraction of territory being sold B&J branded ice cream that isn't legit while the rest of the country gets the legit stuff. And the idea that US law is being used to do all of this makes this all the more infuriating.
Shurat HaDin examined and found that under US law, in order to preserve the protection of a trademarked brand against use by other parties, there must be full intention to conduct business in a particular area. That is, in cases where a commercial brand is intended only to prevent another party from using the same label, without having any intention of operating in the same area, its request will not be approved. Therefore, once that person announces that he does not intend to operate in the same area, it means that he has no intention of using his trademark and his right to trademark will no longer stand.
It's not that simple, obviously. And hopefully the Trademark Office and any courts that might get involved will see this for the skullduggery that it absolutely is. Whatever stances you might want to take on political issues related to this, this simply isn't what trademark laws are for.
Filed Under: ben & jerry's, ice cream, israel, palestine, trademark
Companies: ben and jerry's, unilever
And that is when everyone lost their god damned minds. Ron DeSantis is seeking to have Florida put B&J and its parent company, Unilever, on a list of companies that should be scrutinized for "boycotting Israel". Jewish leaders indicated that the kosher rating of the ice cream could be altered for the same reason.
Bloody hell talk about jumping at the opportunity to faceplant. A state governor arguing that boycotts should be punishable and jewish leaders making an absolute mockery of the kosher label by turning it into something to pull(and one would assume grant) not because of what's in a food or how it's prepared but the actions of the one selling it.
As for the trademark angle 'I see your objection to local policy and raise you gross abuse of the trademark system' is not the greatest look and hopefully the respective trademark offices see this stunt for what it is and give it the swift boot out the door it deserves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I am more shocked that they think that the decision to not sell in a very small geographic area is enough to let someone else sell a products under the same mark. This would be like Coke saying it won't sell in Russia Occupied Ukraine would allow someone else to sell under the coke trademark.
Many many businesses should be filing friend of the court to tell them this is a really dumb idea.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
This. They are still selling in Israel, how do they get to carve out certain areas, never mind the intentional customer confusion angle. That second bit is 100% antithetical to the whole idea of trademark.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
"This would be like Coke saying it won't sell in Russia Occupied Ukraine would allow someone else to sell under the coke trademark."
Shurat HaDin has a...history. Threatening to sue providers of humanitarian aid if said aid was going to palestinian civilians. Suing rock bands and activists over canceled Tel Aviv shows.
They claim to be the Israel version of the ACLU but seem to have a massive blind spot if the human rights infringed upon happen to be those of an arab. That rather loses them the moral high ground and defending the rights of only one side doesn't make you a humanitarian - it makes you a nationalist.
It's far more worrying that the Israeli government is on the same track. The common jew in the streets of Israel debates the topics of the settlements all the time but when the outside world brings up the various issues resulting from the occupation it's suddenly antisemitism.
The problem is really that Israel doesn't have a moral leg to stand on concerning the occupied territories. They don't want to leave the place to be governed by the inhabitants and they don't want to make it part of Israel because of...both practical and racist reasons. That means they're stuck with treating palestina as a permanently hostile territory, which certainly doesn't help with integration or dismantling the aggression.
Israeli nationalism has become a far greater threat to Israel than outside forces by now.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Bloody hell talk about jumping at the opportunity to faceplant."
Me, I'm just counting the levels of fail everyone involved is demonstrating;
B&J not selling in palestinian territory over Israel being a long-term meanie isn't penalizing Israel - it's penalizing every palestinian out for ice cream. So B&J hit the wrong target. Scored an own goal.
Florida man...err, Desantis...is, true to form, claiming a US company did something they obviously didn't do, just to score points with his base. As usual republican politicians lie through their teeth to further their agenda of negative partisanship.
Israel's leadership, all on board with the political agenda, decide to change a classification of religious requirements of preparation as if the company's political stance magically changed their formula. And demonstrated the usual thin-skinned fortress mentality we are lamentably used to seeing from Israel's body politic.
Worst by far is, I think, the Israeli response. There's certainly a case to be made that the Israeli founders bought their land fair and square and defended it against all comers, but what they have done to the occupied territories, the settlement issues, and their current strategy of whipping out the "anti-semite" card whenever any criticism is uttered around their politics or consumer activism is dangerous - mainly dangerous to Israel which desperately needs to retain the moral high ground they've been losing at such a breakneck pace lately.
If Israel is ever broken it won't be due to exterior enemies. It will be because they invited the likes of Netanyahu and Avigdor Lieberman to their body politic...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He can’t stop them from boycotting the occupied territories; that would overstep I don’t know how many First Amendment boundaries. He can’t stop them from selling their ice cream in the States; that would overstep every bit of the conservative “free market” dogma. He can’t really do anything to them, so other than providing proverbial red meat for his dying-of-COVID base, what the fuck is the endgame here?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"He can’t really do anything to them, so other than providing proverbial red meat for his dying-of-COVID base, what the fuck is the endgame here?"
There is no other agenda. Providing red meat for his base is all of his agenda. Anything else to come out of anything he says will be purely incidental.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm not all that familiar with exactly what is required for something to be Kosher... but I didn't think one of the requirements was "maker must support the policies of the government of Israel."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Apparently tt's not annointed by god like the Evangelicals in the US think of the Drumpf.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Correction: that was in the 20th century.
"Laws" are so quaintly White Supremacist. Get woke, Timmy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Correction: that smell was in your pants
Do you smell toast burning?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Correction: that smell was in your pants
You can usually tell how obviously correct an article is, both factually and logically, by how far the local trolls have to stretch in order to attack it. I think we're on solid ground here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is actually a few scoops deeper...
The trademark dispute and the kosher certification are B.S. distractions from the bigger parts of this story. Ben and Jerry's is 'divesting' from operations in parts of Israel, in line with the goals of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS), which is often criticized as being anti-semitic and for having links to terrorist groups. There's plenty of information online to support these criticisms. Where it's relevant to Florida, and several (33) other states, is that they have laws in place that force them to divest from companies that boycott Israel. That is what is meant by "list of companies that should be scrutinized". The state laws would generally require them to not do business with companies on that list, and to not invest state funds, including their sizable pension funds, in those companies.
But enough background- I suspect that the trademark dispute will never be an issue as they're continuing to sell in all of Israel through the end of 2022, and it's likely that this will be resolved by then.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Since a boycott is a form of political speech and a decision on the choice of association, wouldn’t such laws be wholly unconstitutional?
Say what you will about the BDS movement and all. But unless there’s a proven and direct link between a company taking part in BDS and any actual illegal activity (instead of criticism of and disassociation from the Israeli government), no part of the U.S. government at any level should be stepping in to say “you can either get on board with Israel or you can be legally fucked up the ass”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
IANAL, but as has been noted free speech does not mean free from consequences. Companies are not prohibited from boycotting anything, they can boycott all they want. But as a consequence of that decision, others have the right to boycott/divest them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Can you explain to me why US States have laws that punish companies for criticising the anti-arab policies of Israel, while there were no laws punishing companies criticising South African apartheid?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Perhaps because South African divestment reached critical mass on its own?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
To an extent however when it comes to government consequences the limits and possible responses are a lot more strict as they have to follow the first amendment and I'd say boycotting would fall squarely into protected speech area which makes the government stepping in and issuing a 'if you engage in a boycott we don't like we will punish you' ultimatum a pretty blatant first amendment violation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So long as they’re private entities making the decision of their own free will? Cool beans. Local Florida businesses could stop working with Ben & Jerry’s over its decision and I’d have no issue with that. But if DeSantis or any other government official forces all local businesses to stop working with B&J over this, that’s where I call bullshit. Not only would such a move infringe upon the free association rights of those businesses (and B&J), it would mark a dangerous turn down a road where any American criticizing the Israeli government could face some form of sanctions.
Yes, speech has consequences. But are those consequences worth letting Florida Men piss all over the First Amendment?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This is actually a few scoops deeper...
South Africa rides again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: This is actually a few scoops deeper...
"Ben and Jerry's is 'divesting' from operations in parts of Israel, in line with the goals of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS), which is often criticized as being anti-semitic and for having links to terrorist groups."
Unfortunately parts of Israel's government have in recent years heavily diluted the meaning of the word "anti-semitic" which used to be a connotation for racism and bigotry but is now often being used as an expedient tool to describe "people who don't like our policy".
There are certainly grounds for sanctions against Israel's government; They have been occupying land where other people live, refusing to either integrate the territory or release it, for decades. They are steadfastly refusing to contain and prevent nationalist settlers with agendas smacking of ethnic cleansing. They are, in effect, forcing a region to be an independent nation under permanent suppression.
When it comes to the occupied territories Israel needs to shit or get off the pot. Either assimilate the whole territory with the resultant expenditure of resources required to turn the next generation of palestinians into productive and peaceful israeli citizens...or leave the place alone. The refusal to do either has perpetuated this festering sore and necessitated one compromise against civil principles after the other to retain the status quo.
The fact that there are reasons the situation looks like it does isn't really relevant. That other countries and organizations react to a situation which would similarly be considered unacceptable and direct subject to sanctions were it any other nation responsible isn't going to be cured by Israel desperately trying to suppress the condemnation it's receiving due to good and valid reason.
When you know there are people out there who hate you for who you were born as the last thing you can afford to do is provide credible reason for censure; The nazis will cheerfully lean right into that situation and posit it as affirmation of their agenda.
As far as the BDS goes, that movement has none of the hallmarks of an organized agenda. It's badly financed, scattered, and has difficulties determining a solid agenda. It's certainly openly anti-zionist given it's three core criteria...but the issue there is that those criteria are reasonable given that Israel is de facto acting as a colonial power, keeping an entire region in a state somewhere between "second-class citizenry" and "hostile power".
I have no doubt anti-semites are to be found in BDS. All they have to do is curb their normal venom down to the reasonable assertion that the nation of Israel is in a state universally condemned by every western nation since the establishment of the UN and no one will be the wiser about the reason they're pushing their agenda a few steps further.
Israel certainly has a right to exist. That's given. Also given is that no nation has the right to oppress a minority demographic or practice colonialism. That, unfortunately, is what is being done.
Calling out the nazis on their bullshit used to be far easier. Israel trying to fit the shoe they're describing in their current open talking points isn't helping. Because if they manage a resurgence by letting them slide "Israel (quiet voice; ze jews) is doing bad things" into the public debate...then we all lose.
QED above? Whether B&J are with BSD or, for that matter, secretly run by odal-waving neo-nazis is beside the point. They can rightfully point at old south africa and claim that they do nothing more than what the whole world agreed was to take a humanitarian stance.
Israel's actions - a refusal to acknowledge the places where they are at fault - keep ending up costing them the allies who view them like peers and hold them to that standard, in favor of those "allies" who want Israel around because their sectarian faith demands Israel's existence as a backdrop for the second coming of christ. At the end of that road the Israeli politicians currently assuming a fortress mentality will be proven right - because it will eventually and gradually shift the narrative until Israel has effectively become South Africa v2.0.
When Rabin was killed something fundamental died in Israel...and they need to bring that back while there's still a difference between that country and its enemies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We are going to boycott B&J, divest from its parent company, and use government power to sanction a private business for its speech to show that boycotts, divestment, and sanctions are wrong.
Also we are going to BDS the fuck out of Cuba while we proclaim BDS to be a form of terrorism. I don't disagree that the US and Israel regularly do things that could easily be labeled terrorism, but I don't think that's the message they were going for.
It also doesn't do a whole lot to quell the "anti-Semitic trope" of Jewish puppeteering when US elected officials ignore the 1st amendment rights of Americans in favor of Israel's demands.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Although I won't discount the fact that this distracted from the fact they sold spyware to dictators and crooks and that may have been the main goal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
In next week's news, the new B&J company announces they will be partnering with the NSO group to replace the chocolate chips in their ice cream with microchips.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I was trying to think of a clever 5G/vaccine related name for a new flavor but it just isn't happening tonight.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Israel is afraid any boycotts could spread to other Companys and their could be international boycotts because it is clearly in violation of international law in its treatment of non Israelis and its lack of respect for human rights eg its also exporting software to Saudi Arabia to spy to on activists and jpurnalists
Anyone that criticises israel is accused of being anti jew
Nso group is backed by the government
Imagine if America was selling missiles to Russia or the taliban
Nso software is being used against so called allys of Israel like France
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
