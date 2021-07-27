Techdirt Podcast Episode 291: Free Speech, Elections, Vaccines, And Social Media
from the speak-freely dept
Freedom of speech sits at the intersection of so many of the topics we write about here on Techdirt, and some of our favorite podcast guests are true experts on the subject. One such guest is UCI Law Professor and former UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression David Kaye, who joins us again for this week's episode and a wide-ranging discussion about some of the most pressing and current free speech issues.
Filed Under: david kaye, elections, free speech, podcast, social media, vaccines
