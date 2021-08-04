FCC Blocks Elon Musk From Getting Millions In Subsidies For Delivering Broadband To Traffic Medians
Late last year consumer group Free Press released a report showing how numerous broadband providers had been gaming the FCC's RDOF (Rural Digital Opportunity Fund) subsidy program to get money they didn't really deserve. The program doles out roughly $9.2 billion in subsidies paid for by money paid by consumers into the Universal Service Fund (USF). The study clearly showed that during the last RDOF auction a long list of ISPs gamed the system to gain millions in subsidies to deliver broadband to areas that didn't make any coherent sense.
This ISP, for example, nabbed millions of dollars to deploy service to places that already had it -- like five feet outside of Apple's $5 billion new campus. Elon Musk's Starlink also managed to nab $886 million in subsidies to deploy broadband service to places like airport parking lots and traffic medians.
The whole mess was just completely ignored by previous FCC Boss Ajit "what broadband competition problem" Pai. After months of withering criticism from numerous fronts, the FCC under interim boss Jessica Rosenworcel has stepped up and fired off letters to several of the worst offenders, giving them a second chance to apply for funding with proposals that actually serve the public interest:
"The Federal Communications Commission told SpaceX and other companies on Monday that the billions in rural broadband subsidies it doled out last year can’t be used in already connected areas like “parking lots and well-served urban areas,” citing complaints. The commission, in an effort to “clean up” its subsidy auction program, offered the companies a chance to rescind their funding requests from areas that already have service."
Granted the problems with the RDOF subsidy process is just one small part of a much bigger problem. For years the government has doled out billions of dollars to telecom giants for fiber networks they then routinely half deploy. Inaccurate maps and availability data then mar the process further, obscuring not only the lack of access (up to 42 million Americans still can't access broadband) but the way a lack of overall competition harms consumers and raises rates (83 million Americans live under a broadband monopoly).
Thanks to the immense political influence giant telecom providers have over Congress and regulators, efforts to improve the entire mess comes glacially, when they come at all. That's not to ignore the huge benefit subsidies can have on less affluent and disconnected areas of the country when applied correctly, but, for decades now, regional monopolies have dictated US telecom policy. And the result has generally what you'd expect: namely billions in pointless tax breaks and subsidies thrown at companies like AT&T in exchange for layoffs, pipe dreams, and perpetually half completed networks.
What? The FCC doing its job?
I'm liking this Jessica Rosenworcel woman a lot. She's light decades better than Ajit Pai, that's for sure.
Re: What? The FCC doing its job?
She's still friendlier to the cable lobby than I'd like, but yeah, no disagreement that she's a big improvement over that last guy.
Re: Re: What? The FCC doing its job?
So was Tom Wheeler, Ajit Pai's successor. At least Wheeler have the balls to enact Net Neutrality until his successor took it down.
Re: Re: Re: What? The FCC doing its job?
Errr, not successor, but predecessor. Tom Wheeler came before Ajit Pai.
Sadly, if Pai ever has to "face the music" for what he did to this country, he'll have qualified immunity. And here I though that the public had a right to seek redress from its government. Guess I was wrong about that one....
Re: Re: What? The FCC doing its job?
"...no disagreement that she's a big improvement over that last guy."
A bloody fence post would be an improvement over 'idjit' Pai.
Which is a problem, really. People have lowered their standards so much over these last few years now I'm pretty sure americans can't tell a merely crooked office holder from an acceptable one.
Where do people expect StarLink to build their ground station to serve hundreds of people via their satellites other than where they can connect to a fibre trunk link. There is little point in building the ground station, which connect users to the Internet in places where there is not a good fibre service. Starlinks intended customers can be a hundred or more miles away from where they build. If and when, and Given Musks record, its more likely when, they get their laser link between satellites working, their users can be even further away from the ground stations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It doesn't matter. The FCC offers subisides based on the location of customers being served, not the location of ground stations (or any other infrastructure).
Re: Re:
Given the coverage areas of satellites, Starlink would not be specifying services areas at the detail level of car parks and medians. Anybody used to fibre deployments would likely ask where they are building, and assume that meant that was where they intended finding customers.
Re: Re: Re:
What you think is "likely" is irrelevent. The FCC program guidelines are quite clear, and "location of networking infrastructure" is not included. The "detail level" is defined by the FCC, and is not concerned with how many other areas may or may not be served by the same deployment. This isn't hard, the program requirements are easily accessible to anyone who cares more about reality than about being right.
And come on, how stupid do you think Musk is? Building critical satellite receivors on a traffic median? Or inside a major city at all? It's ludicrous. Whatever you might want to say about Musk, he's not nearly as incompetent as you claim.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Should he provide detailed description of 500-mile radius around each base station? The median might be just the cheapest place to build.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
By the nature of satellite services, Ground station are built where there is good connectivity to the Internet, so that they can extent that connectivity to user tens or hundreds of miles away from where good connectivity is available. Airports and traffic medians, outside cities, can have clear low horizons, as needed for working satellites over unserved areas some distance from the ground station. Major fibre trunk runs, between cities, are often run along road routes, and always have spare fibre available, so building a ground station on a median is a reasonable decision.
Re:
In an airport parking lot or traffic median? That's where they keep the IXs, right?
That's granting your framing that this has something to do with ground stations, which it fucking bloody well does not. But thank you for playing!
Re: Re:
Both places often have dark fibre available.
Also, being as specific as an airport or median location when dealing with a satellite system is defining where something will be built, as a satellite service area is thousands of square miles. Starlink themselves build ground stations, therefore any location they specify is likely where they are building a ground station.
Re:
"....more likely when..."
Still waiting for FSD........
Is that the whole story?
The issue with Starlink sounds a lot more like an issue with how "rural" is defined geographically at various resolutions and results of automated application of rules rather than any cunning effort to fleece. Airport parking lots are very big, as is the space around the Apple Campus. Some places wind up in a weirdly patchwork mix of rural, suburban, and urban density in close proximity which makes assumptions potentially laughably wrong. Everyone is likely all working with proxy data too because well, - the coverage data is terrible.
The parking lot stories sound rather "treadmill for shrimp" cherry picking to give false implications about the whole. The shrimp treadmill was a cunning way to save money in metabolic testing but presented as a bizzare waste of grant funding. In this case the definitions and mixed data sets and analysis likely mean that if you looked over both with a fine toothed comb you will see many disagreements between maps which make one party look stupid when zoomed in upon.
One example is an asbestos risk map including a "high risk" area in a park. It looks like an algorithmic screw up because "There aren't buildings there it is forest!" but the old state hospital had an abandoned expansion plan pre-ban which was grown over. Of course it would make a relatively attractive squat for the homeless too.
Karl, what's the true story?
This article reads like SpaceX is losing the entire $886 million RDOF grant. I sincerely doubt that this is even remotely true. So far I haven't found any factual breakdown of how much SpaceX will actually lose from this grant. Also, though you do note there are others who will also lose portions of their grants, you do your best to minimize this. How common is this problem? Is SpaceX even the worst offender? Also, what was the actual cause of these apparently inappropriate grants? Were the ISPs actually grifting, or was it a case of bidding on insufficient information, like an inadequate FCC coverage map?
This article could have been so much more interesting and informative if there had been some actual investigative reporting rather than this skin-deep forwarding of other reports seasoned with a (fortunately not as blatant as usual) touch of anti-Elon hate mongering.
"a chance to rescind their funding request"
Given how much has been looted from USF vs punishments given out... if I was a corporation I'd like my odds for offering wifi to the maranari trench.
Re:
Marinari trench? Is that somewhere in Italy? Birthplace of Pizza? Not to be confused with the Mariana trench, south-west of Guam.
Why so much hate on Elon Musk?
Re: Why so much hate on Elon Musk?
Easily explained. Karl Bode is and anti-Elon Musk bigot. This is a common pattern in his reporting. Whenever he thinks he can say anything about Elon Musk, he does so in the most negative way he can think of, to the extent of inventing easily disprovable lies. I wouldn't be surprised to find him to be a TeslaQ supporter.
What I find really unusual is that Musk has so many traits and actions that could reasonably be criticized, yet KB by and large ignores them to concentrate on unreasonable criticism.
It's a shame, as much of his reporting is insightful and informative, just not when it concerns Elon Musk.
Re: Why so much hate on Elon Musk?
Yeah, Ars Technica has a much better article about this situation:
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2021/07/ajit-pai-apparently-mismanaged-9-billion-fund -new-fcc-boss-starts-cleanup/
Based on my reading of their article, this is less a fault of Musk/Starlink and much more the fault of Ajit Pai.
