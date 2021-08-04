FCC Blocks Elon Musk From Getting Millions In Subsidies For Delivering Broadband To Traffic Medians

Techdirt Podcast Episode 292: The Problem Of 'Jawboning'
 

Wed, Aug 4th 2021 3:40pm

Late last year consumer group Free Press released a report showing how numerous broadband providers had been gaming the FCC's RDOF (Rural Digital Opportunity Fund) subsidy program to get money they didn't really deserve. The program doles out roughly $9.2 billion in subsidies paid for by money paid by consumers into the Universal Service Fund (USF). The study clearly showed that during the last RDOF auction a long list of ISPs gamed the system to gain millions in subsidies to deliver broadband to areas that didn't make any coherent sense.

This ISP, for example, nabbed millions of dollars to deploy service to places that already had it -- like five feet outside of Apple's $5 billion new campus. Elon Musk's Starlink also managed to nab $886 million in subsidies to deploy broadband service to places like airport parking lots and traffic medians.

The whole mess was just completely ignored by previous FCC Boss Ajit "what broadband competition problem" Pai. After months of withering criticism from numerous fronts, the FCC under interim boss Jessica Rosenworcel has stepped up and fired off letters to several of the worst offenders, giving them a second chance to apply for funding with proposals that actually serve the public interest:

"The Federal Communications Commission told SpaceX and other companies on Monday that the billions in rural broadband subsidies it doled out last year can’t be used in already connected areas like “parking lots and well-served urban areas,” citing complaints. The commission, in an effort to “clean up” its subsidy auction program, offered the companies a chance to rescind their funding requests from areas that already have service."

Granted the problems with the RDOF subsidy process is just one small part of a much bigger problem. For years the government has doled out billions of dollars to telecom giants for fiber networks they then routinely half deploy. Inaccurate maps and availability data then mar the process further, obscuring not only the lack of access (up to 42 million Americans still can't access broadband) but the way a lack of overall competition harms consumers and raises rates (83 million Americans live under a broadband monopoly).

Thanks to the immense political influence giant telecom providers have over Congress and regulators, efforts to improve the entire mess comes glacially, when they come at all. That's not to ignore the huge benefit subsidies can have on less affluent and disconnected areas of the country when applied correctly, but, for decades now, regional monopolies have dictated US telecom policy. And the result has generally what you'd expect: namely billions in pointless tax breaks and subsidies thrown at companies like AT&T in exchange for layoffs, pipe dreams, and perpetually half completed networks.

Filed Under: ajit pai, broadband, competition, elon musk, fcc, jessica rosenworcel, rdof, rural digital opportunity fund, starlink, subsidies, usf
Companies: spacex, starlink

6 Comments | Leave a Comment

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Samuel Abram (profile), 4 Aug 2021 @ 1:50pm

    What? The FCC doing its job?

    I'm liking this Jessica Rosenworcel woman a lot. She's light decades better than Ajit Pai, that's for sure.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2021 @ 4:08pm

    Where do people expect StarLink to build their ground station to serve hundreds of people via their satellites other than where they can connect to a fibre trunk link. There is little point in building the ground station, which connect users to the Internet in places where there is not a good fibre service. Starlinks intended customers can be a hundred or more miles away from where they build. If and when, and Given Musks record, its more likely when, they get their laser link between satellites working, their users can be even further away from the ground stations.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2021 @ 4:20pm

      Re:

      It doesn't matter. The FCC offers subisides based on the location of customers being served, not the location of ground stations (or any other infrastructure).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2021 @ 4:33pm

        Re: Re:

        Given the coverage areas of satellites, Starlink would not be specifying services areas at the detail level of car parks and medians. Anybody used to fibre deployments would likely ask where they are building, and assume that meant that was where they intended finding customers.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 4 Aug 2021 @ 5:58pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          What you think is "likely" is irrelevent. The FCC program guidelines are quite clear, and "location of networking infrastructure" is not included. The "detail level" is defined by the FCC, and is not concerned with how many other areas may or may not be served by the same deployment. This isn't hard, the program requirements are easily accessible to anyone who cares more about reality than about being right.

          And come on, how stupid do you think Musk is? Building critical satellite receivors on a traffic median? Or inside a major city at all? It's ludicrous. Whatever you might want to say about Musk, he's not nearly as incompetent as you claim.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


