As The White House (And Others) Blame Facebook For COVID Vaccination Rates, Health Officials Are Blaming Fox News
Over the last few weeks there's been a weird, wasteful, and just silly dispute in which the White House has tried to blame Facebook (and misinformation on Facebook) for not enough people agreeing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 (in light of cases ramping up again). Things have gotten so stupid that two Senators have released a terribly unconstitutional bill attempting to hold Facebook liable for "health misinformation" on its platform.
But... is Facebook actually to blame? Mark Zuckerberg (who, um, is obviously not an unbiased party) made a completely valid point in response to all of this: Facebook is available around the globe, yet much of the rest of the world is not seeing the same levels of vaccine hesitancy (indeed, the problem elsewhere tends to be a lack of supply), and that might raise questions as to why Facebook is facing the blame for vaccine hesitancy.
"..if one country is not reaching its vaccine goal, but other countries that all these same social media tools are in are doing just fine.. should lead you to conclude that.. platforms are not the decisive element.."
Of course, there's more to it than that, but what strikes me as most notable is that actual health experts in places where there are high levels of vaccine hesitancy don't seem to think that Facebook is the problem. They seem to recognize that it's actually a Fox News problem. In an article talking with health officials in states like Alabama and Louisiana, where vaccine hesitancy is the highest, they're saying the real problem remains Fox News.
Doctors and health officials in Alabama and Louisiana say their only hope for getting people vaccinated is if the media outlets that message to these areas, primarily Fox News, start advocating people get the shot, instead of pushing them away from the jab.
“I have people come up to me and say, ‘Why on CNN? Couldn’t you go on Fox?’ They are still very angry over the last couple of years. There’s an irritation. They are super frustrated. They need to hear it from the people that they trust. They need to hear it from where they get their news every day. And I don’t know why not Fox. Why not?,” O’Neal said. “But it has to change this week. Every single show. And it has to be about the community, not the ‘you’ because there’s been too much about the ‘you.’ ‘You’ they got indoctrinated. It is not about ‘you,’ it is about the community. You’re going to kill your community.”
Others have been making this point as well.
But despite the enormous reach of Facebook, only one media outlet has devoted itself to injecting falsehoods about the pandemic into the nervous systems of its audience on a 24/7 basis. That, of course, would be Fox News, the right-wing cable station that tells its viewers, over and over, that vaccines are dangerous and that wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 is ineffective — and, in any case, is not worth the price we’d pay in giving up our freedom.
None of this should be surprising. For years now we've been pointing people to the detailed, data-driven research findings of Yochai Benkler, Robert Faris, and Hal Roberts in their book, Network Propaganda, which traced the actual flow of mis- and disinformation regarding the 2016 Presidential election, and found that the main vector (by far) was not Facebook, but Fox News. Yes, things would spread on Facebook eventually, but only after Fox News would make it into a story. A later study they did regarding disinformation about mail-in ballots found the same thing.
That's not to say that mis- and disinformation don't travel on Facebook. Clearly it happens all the time. But focusing on social media, as if it's the primary culprit, or that somehow getting Facebook to delete the propagandists on that platform will magically solve all disinformation is clearly folly. Of course, you won't see Senators Amy Klobuchar and Ben Ray Lujan introducing bills to make Fox News liable for the health misinformation they spew -- they at least recognize that that would not only be blatantly unconstitutional, but would be interpreted as an attack on conservatives' favorite TV news channel.
Mis- and disinformation remain a real problem, but kneejerk attempts to blame social media are not helping and not getting at any of the root causes of the credibility crisis currently facing people throughout the US.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, blame, cable news, covid, fox news, health misinformation, health officials, social media, vaccines
Companies: fox news
What I fear…
Here's what I'm afraid of:
Let's say that every single show on Fox were to encourage their viewers to become vaccinated (Sean Hannity and Steve Doocy already have). What would be the most likely outcome? I would say that their viewers would leave Fox and join NewsMax or OANN.
(To be honest, I really hope I'm wrong, but considering what happened at the 2020 election when Fox News called the election for Biden, many of their viewers left Fox and watched NewsMax and OANN instead, depending on which network's lies comforted them the most)
Re: What I fear…
what I would love to see?
Is a list of those in FOX, that have had the shots.
Then I would love for another Corp, to buy advert time, and POST it on FOX.
Or at least the LOCAL broadcast FOX channels.
Re: Re: What I fear…
FORGET IT..
Just buy advert time, and POST a FAKE list of all those in FOX that have had shots.
Let them debate with the people about that.
Re: What I fear…
Per Wikipedia, Fox News is available to 114,848,000 households, which is approximately a hundred million more than Newsmax. (OANN's numbers are not listed.) While I'm sure Fox viewers leaving for Newsmax and OANN is some concern, those networks simply don't have anything remotely approaching its market penetration or name recognition.
Re: Re: What I fear…
Thank you, that is some comfort. Still, the internet exists. Then again, broadband is indeed hobbled (which is also a priority; just ask Karl Bode)…
Tucker Carlson should understand this now, considering how wonderfully he was trolled in Montana recently...
https://youtu.be/6bzGGzkCpI0
Re:
Telling someone they're a terrible person counts as 'trolling' now? Okay then.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Of course, you won't see Senators Amy Klobuchar and Ben Ray Lujan introducing bills to make Fox News liable for the health misinformation they spew -- they at least recognize that that would not only be blatantly unconstitutional, but would be interpreted as an attack on conservatives' favorite TV news channel.
Both are blatantly unconstitutional but at least going after Fox would be going after a direct source if misinformation rather than telling the target 'do our work for us and take down what we tell you to', so I'd say the refusal to go after Fox has little to nothing to do with the constitutional status of the bills(they've already shown they don't care about that) and everything to do with optics.
Currently tech companies are the punching bags for both parties which makes them a safe target whereas if they tried to go after Fox that would cost them and get them pushback, and if(as I suspect is the case unless they are really stupid) this is nothing more than a dishonest PR stunt why go after a risky target when there's a safe one available?
"Falsehoods?"
It bugs me when articles like this refer to "falsehoods".
You're sugar coating it and taking away the impact of calling it what it is. Lies.
Not falsehoods.
Why is everyone so afraid of calling a spade a spade here?
"That's a lie." There. See how easy it was.
Falsehoods indeed. Peh.
Re: "Falsehoods?"
If you intentionally tell a false statement with the intent to decieve, it's a lie.
If you tell a false statement with reckless disregard to whether it's true or false, it's bullshit.
If you repeat a lie or bullshit repeated above whilst believing it was true, it's a falsehood.
The US Right Wing trafficks in all three so much it's best to label them all "falsehoods".
How about unauthorized-practice-of-medicine laws?
The unvaccinated are not causing the virus to mutate. Viruses mutate, that’s what the do. If the whole world were vaccinated, and the vaccine were 100% effective (both of which are impossible because: mankind), there would still be viral mutations. Booster shots would still be required, and extensive testing before administering these boosters; all of which would take time. During said time, guess what the virus would be doing????: Mutating. Instead of being mad at the people who chose not to take this particular vaccine, the vaccinated (who are also experiencing increased infection rates post vaccination) should be mad at the fact that they were told that the vaccines were highly effective at Preventing Infection. Now the vaccinated are being told that the vaccine only reduces symptoms post infection. What?!?!?!
How many people who signed up for the vaccine took comfort in the fact that they could still get infected with COVID, or even die from the vaccine itself? We’re not being told the whole numbers.
Unfortunately, baring a miraculous end to this virus, there will be more infections and deaths of both the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Re:
Nearly all COVID deaths in US are now among unvaccinated
They’re giving the virus what it needs to mutate: fresh victims and time. And they’re doing that out of sociopathic selfishness. Is wearing a mask when going to Walmart really worse than having a breathing tube shoved down one’s throat?
Re:
All a virus needs in order to replicate is a compromised immune system and a bacterial cell to inject. Unfortunately, these 2 are found in the vaxxed and the unvaxxed.
Viruses mutate regardless of the potential host’s vaccine state.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And which system do you think is more friendly to a virus' ability to stick around long enough to mutate and spread, one that's been primed to kill it in short order thanks to vaccination or one that's struggling to develop those countermeasures after the infection has already taken root?
Re: Re: Re:
Those unvaxxed, who were also previously infected, already have the same antibodies onboard that are provided via vaccination, yet they should still get vaccinated? No.
Anyone who says that no one was informed that the vaccine would provide protection from infection is just plain lying. What do you think the ‘efficacy rate’ defines, if not the rate of infection and/or transmission.
In the end, either we DO have the freedom to say yes/no to any medication, or we DON’T.
Meanwhile, the virus is still mutating and infecting the vaxxed, the vexed, and the unvaxxed.
I don’t know everything, and I could be completely wrong about absolutely all of my points…but I doubt it. Anyway, it’s good to be surrounded by so many omniscient gods who know how to destroy such a novel (not to you all, of course) virus.
Hello, Mr. Dunning-Krueger.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
That's why there exist anti-body tests, if you have a low immune response to COVID you should get vaccinated.
You did that, having trouble keeping track of what you said earlier eh?
I can confirm that you are completely wrong.
Uhm, it seems we just destroyed your false and dishonest arguments.
Re:
Yes, given time - which the unvaccinated have amply provided.
Yes, but if everyone is vaccinated they usually have some protection against a new strain which means the R-value for the virus would be very low - ie it would hardly spread.
No one has said that the vaccine prevents infection, it protects. The increased infections (aka breakthrough cases) rates among vaccinated people are vanishingly small (0.003% of 161 million vaccinated) compared to what is currently happening to the unvaccinated. Trying to equate the two only tells me that you either don't know what you are talking about or is just being dishonest.
No, they where told that from the beginning - that stupid people choose not to listen or misrepresent what was said is the telltale of idiots or liars.
It has been explained from the beginning that vaccines never prevent infections, it just protects and lessens the symptom incase of an infection. That people like you are obtuse doesn't change that fact. And the number of deaths from taking the vaccines? There is a casual link for the J&J vaccine causing blood-clots, and the amount of people that may have died from it is <0.0004% (of 7.98 million vaccinated).
Mostly by the unvaccinated, who also functions as virus-mutating factories which will lead to new strains causing more breakthrough cases among the vaccinated.
Re: Re:
Remember how Dick Cheney had the 1% doctrine? These chaotiferous anti-vaxxers are even more extreme that they have the 0.0004% doctrine, and they think that's more risky than 2% or 3% (of unvaccinated people who died of COVID, that is).
Re:
“The unvaccinated are not causing the virus to mutate.”
I hope you tell that to a microbiologist or an infectious disease specialist so they can laugh so hard they almost pass out.
Re:
The shades of Smallpox says that you are wrong.
Yep
Hating smokers makes them stop smoking
Hating Klansmen makes them stop being bigots
Hating homosexuals makes them stop being homosexual
Hating child abusers makes them stop abusing kids
Hating prostitutes makes them stop prostituting
Yep, hating the antivaxxers and/or those who chose to skip this particular vaccine…that’ll fix ‘em
Re: Yep
Aside from your extremely flawed premise, what's wrong with gay people and sex workers?
Re: Yep
good thing no one ever proposed that as a solution then
Re: Re: Yep
Have you hugged an antivaxxer today?
Have you told an antivaxxer that you love them today?
Re: Re: Re: Yep
Why would a sane person hug a reality challenged virus-mutating factory?
I’d prefer not to become a vector for a deadly disease, thanks.
Re: Re: Re: Yeah nah bra
I have a strict policy of keeping you plaguerats at more than a baseball bats distance.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Yeah nah bra
Please, they're not plague rats;
They're plague gerbils.
Re: Yep
We don’t hate you. We understand however, you are an idiot who is putting other people in danger. If you don’t like being scorned, might I suggest stop being a fuckwit.
Re: Re: Yep
Yep, “we don’t hate you but…” [the name calling].
Yep, you’ve convinced me now! You just saved my life! Where do I sign up?
Not.
Re: Re: Re: Yep
Your fragile ego is hardly a concern here. Though I do like how you put science deniers in the same category as holocaust deniers and child abusers. On that single point we agree.
Re: Yep
You've forgotten one important factor: The first five members of your list are not out to kill you, or at a minimum, make you sick for a long period, perhaps for the rest of your life. Can't claim that for number six on the list.
We don't necessarily hate them, we're just upset that the rest of us had to work for our scholastic achievements, and yet we have to put up with poster children for No Child Left Behind, still whining after all these years.
Lies, bullshit, falsehoods and
Re: Lies, bullshit, falsehoods and
but “trust the science”…
Just like we trust cigarette scientists
Just like we trust Coca Cola scientists
Just like we trust the Nazi scientists
The scientists that developed these vaccines were paid to do so (as they should have been for their work), but there’s “lies, damned lies, and statistics”. I know for a fact that stats can be skewed to show desired results. Heck, most people don’t even know the difference between mean and median.
If scientists were always correct, there would be no hypotheses, only laws; no need for experimentation when your hypothesis is already correct…because you already know everything. I’ll trust God as I cheer scientists that unwittingly continue to discover how HE does things.
Re: Re: Lies, bullshit, falsehoods and
Sound like you should hang out with Stephen Harmon, who famously said...“got 99 problems but a vax ain’t one.”.
34 years old and hanging out with Darwin. Died from Coronavirus.
Brilliant!
Re: Re: Lies, bullshit, falsehoods and god
God wants you to not get sick. That’s why he made the vaccine.
Re: Re: Lies, bullshit, falsehoods and
Oh, you are one of those deluded fools. The difference between you and scientists is that scientists are looking for the truth while you "know" the truth, and scientists re-defines what the truth is when they discover new things - you on the other hand deny reality that doesn't conform to your "truth" with the hand-waving of "it's gods will" or "burn the heretic at the stake!".
Re: Re: Re: Lies, bullshit, falsehoods and
Science is merely the study of God’s creation. There’s nothing at all wrong with science. The problem is, man is too proud to say those 3 words: “I don’t know”. Hence, some off the wall theories, like Darwin’s, are accepted (by some) as truth.
The next time a scientist tells you she/he created something, ask them what we’re their raw materials. Man can not create; man can only Build from the raw materials that God had already Created from nothing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Lies, bullshit, falsehoods and
Prove that god exists.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Lies, bullshit, falsehoods and
Which god are you referring to? Marduk? Ahura Mazda? An, Enlil, Enki, and Ninhursanga? Geb & Nut? There are so many, and they all have conflicting versions on how the Earth was created, and funnily enough they don't really talk about the universe.
You have substituted "I don't know, I want to find out" with "I rather believe in millennia old fairy-tales written by goat herders than learn something new."
This neo McCarthyism and vaccination segregation is an interesting page and world history. I hope most of us live to see how it all turns out.
Practically the same thing really
Ah yes, ostracizing people because they were accused of belonging to a particular political ideology is definitely equivalent to telling plague rats(or gerbils apparently) that if they want to be around other people they'll need to take the most minor of steps to reduce the risk they pose to everyone around them by getting stabbed by a needle twice.
Re: Practically the same thing really
Ah yes, because it’s only a needle that’s going into their arms.
The goal posts have been moved, and some have no problem with it. The purpose of a vaccine is to Prevent Infection not alleviate symptoms.
When is your book coming out, since you (and your cohorts) know everything there is to possibly know about this Novel Coronavirus, vaccines, efficacy rates, side effects, mortality rates vs. infection rates, etc.?
None of us knows everything about this virus, thus scientists and doctors are still studying it. In the meantime, people still have the right to think for themselves and decide if taking the vaccine is the right thing to do for their own health.
Re: Re: Practically the same thing really
Ah yes, because it’s only a needle that’s going into their arms.
Well of course I left out the microchips and the mark of the beast the vaccine also includes, I mean who doesn't know about those at this point?
The goal posts have been moved, and some have no problem with it. The purpose of a vaccine is to Prevent Infection not alleviate symptoms.
Yeah, if you think that's 'moving the goal posts' it's only because you were grossly misinformed about vaccines, reducing infection rates has always been the primary point of vaccines. Cutting down on the spread and severity of diseases are why we have vaccines in the first place and as history shows they've been really good at that.
When is your book coming out, since you (and your cohorts) know everything there is to possibly know about this Novel Coronavirus, vaccines, efficacy rates, side effects, mortality rates vs. infection rates, etc.?
None of us knows everything about this virus, thus scientists and doctors are still studying it.
That's not how it works. The fact that scientists and medical experts don't know everything about a particular subject does not mean they don't know anything and when it comes to diseases and how best to combat them they've got a lot of experience and knowledge to pull from, certainly a hell of a lot more than the nurgle cultists decrying vaccines.
In the meantime, people still have the right to think for themselves and decide if taking the vaccine is the right thing to do for their own health.
And less selfish and ignorant people have the right to tell you that you're not welcome near them until you take the most basic steps to safeguard their wellbeing by getting vaccinated.
Whether vaccination or other acts you have a right to be stupid, what you don't have is a right to put other people's health and lives at risk against their wishes thanks to your stupidity.
Re: Re: Practically the same thing really
The goal posts hasn't been moved, it's just that people like you doesn't seem to understand that science actually progress. The main purpose of a vaccine is to confer a protection against contracting a disease, this protection is never 100% so there is always a slight chance of getting infected. A study in 2015 found that people who got infected with A/H3N2 (influenza) even though they where vaccinated had reduced symptom severity, which when translated to SARS/Cov2 means that people who are vaccinated and still get infected may not necessarily need to seek medical help.
That you can't take the time to understand and learn about something and make stupid arguments is wholly on you.
No one knows everything about the corona-virus, but evidently you know less than the average person here.
So everyone who can "think for themselves" think they know better than the available medical expertise? Because the medical expertise says "take the damn vaccine!".
Fucking plague-bearer.
THE MISINFORMATION IS COMING FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE!!!!! and the SENATE.
I heart movie quotes.
