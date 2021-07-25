Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

We've got a double first place winner this week, with one comment hitting the top of both the insightful and funny leaderboards. It's an anonymous comment on our post about the judge who ignored the First Amendment and misread a town law in ordering a resident to remove "Fuck Biden" signs from their lawn — and it's a simple callback to another recent First Amendment ruling:

Fuck cheer

In second place on the insightful side, we've got PaulT responding to a pair of incorrect assertions about net neutrality:

"Industry leaders fear net neutrality rules will pave the way for the government to set broadband prices" If you don't know what net neutrality is or what it does, I suppose it makes sense. "Net neutrality has become an expensive, time-wasting exercise that has little real world effect," Weird, it's the default setting outside of the US, and we have cheaper, better internet access than you do. As with healthcare debates, I'm sure someone will be along soon to explain why better service at cheaper prices with more freedom to move around and less hidden charges is awful for me.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with a comment from That One Guy about the "Fuck Biden" signs, and specifically the complaint that a six-year-old might see it and need to have the word explained to them:

It's four letters, not a literally magic word Ooh, I've got some bad news for you if your kids are going to be interacting with society at all... Either you'll explain it or someone else will because 'little TImmy/Suzy never hearing the word 'fuck''' is not a viable option for anyone who isn't insanely sheltered from birth to death.

Next, it's an anonymous comment about the latest of the recurring fights between newspaper publishers and Google, and the claim that the latter needs to better account for the value provided by the former:

The newspapers could prove that value by using robots.txt, or Google could prove the value of being listed by de-listing those papers. I know which option would cause much wailing and screaming for government aid, and its not the use of robots.txt.

Over on the funny side, we've already had our first place winner above, so it's straight on to second place with wshuff and another comment about net neutrality:

Look, clearly net neutrality is a horrible thing that should not be allowed. I mean, just look at all the dead people who submitted comments against it, trying to save us from beyond the grave.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with another comment about the "Fuck Biden" signs, this time from Stephen T. Stone in response to the claim that "an argument can be made that free speech is not infringed by requiring the Letters UCK be covered up":

It’d be a terrible argument, sure, but it could be made.

Finally, we head to our post about the shifty "MAGA Freedom Phone" where an anonymous commenter responded to the assertion that "this is precisely why Trump got elected. There is huge demand for this kind of product":

An obsolete, barely functional shitbox, embedded with foreign government spy(ware), that actively promotes its flaws as advantages, and tows an entire fleet of low class grifters and con artists, is pretty on brand for Trump.

