Oklahoma Deputies Steal $141,500 From Men Trying To Buy Land, Manage To Make $10,000 Of It Disappear
from the a-little-due-diligence-goes-a-long-way dept
Some regular, everyday highway robbery committed by an Oklahoma law enforcement agency is getting some airtime and additional scrutiny, which certainly isn't going to be beneficial to the Canadian County Sheriff's Office. (via Reason)
Two businessmen from New Mexico were on their way to buy some land in Oklahoma when they were stopped by sheriff's deputies. After asking for the driver's license, the deputies began badgering the driver, Thai Nang, about the presumed existence of cash, hopefully lots of it.
“They keep asking like do I have cash, do we have cash, many times, many times. I say, ‘Of course we have cash,'” Nang told News 4.
He said that’s when the deputy started searching their car and found the $141,500 in cash that they were going to use for the land purchase.
“That’s our savings money to buy the agriculture land and he told me, ‘I’m 300% sure that’s illegal money,'” Nang said.
The deputies seized the cash and took Nang and his partner back to the Office for questioning. Several hours later they were released. But not their money. The $141,500 was confiscated by the Sheriff's Office, which obviously plans to forfeit it as illegally-obtained.
On the way to the forfeiture proceedings, the Sheriff's Office made nearly $10,000 of it disappear.
According to the court documents, only $131,502 was seized, which is $10,000 short.
The document also alleges that the money was “furnished, or intended to be furnished, in exchange for a controlled dangerous substance,” “traceable to such an exchange” or was “intended to be used to facilitate a violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.”
Those allegations are going to be pretty difficult to prove. And even the minimal level of proof needed to successfully steal property from drivers is unlikely to be met here. Reporters from KFOR did what the Sheriff's Office refused to do. They went out and attempted to verify Nang's claim the money was being used to purchase property. They were successful.
A Caddo County property owner is standing behind two New Mexico businessmen who told KFOR they were attempting to purchase land with thousands of dollars that was seized from them by the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.
“Why didn’t they just send somebody out to ask me like you’re asking me? I’d have told them the same thing,” a Caddo County property owner, who wanted to keep his identity private, told News 4.
Not only did the property owner verify the story, he also provided documentation of the planned purchase, including the bill of sale. He also verified that dollar amount ($141,500) was accurate, stating that the land was being sold for $100,000 plus "$30-40,000 to upgrade the electricity and the water."
Presumably these statements have already been converted into a notarized affidavit that Nang's lawyer will be bringing to court. Presumably the Sheriff's Office will be bringing nothing more than its speculative fiction about the money's innate illegality. And while it will be satisfying to see these badge-wearing crooks get their ill-gotten gains stripped away in a court of law, I imagine it would have been much more satisfying to Nang and his partner to be in possession of the property they were purchasing and putting their time and energy into that, rather than spending money righting a wrong that never should have been perpetrated on them.
Filed Under: cash, civil asset forfeiture, legalized theft, oklahoma, thai nang
Sucks we have to do this...
In this day and age of rampant armed thieves freely roaming the countryside, a wise course of action if you're transporting more than a few hundred dollars is to convert it to a cashier's check.
Even if the armed thieves get their hands on the check, they can't do anything with it, except maybe try to commit some felonies by trying to cash it. More importantly, your funds are safe. If the armed thieves steal your check, though, it can take a few months to get the cash back if the bank is jerky.
Either way, don't carry more than you can afford to lose to the rampant armed thieves freely roaming the countryside.
'We're the police, laws don't apply to us.'
Even if the armed thieves get their hands on the check, they can't do anything with it, except maybe try to commit some felonies by trying to cash it.
Good if disturbing advice given why it's good advice but I don't imagine the thought of committing a few felonies would cause even a moment of hesitation for american police.
Highway robbery isn't gone it's just been made official
As always stupid criminals go to jail while smart criminals go into law enforcement and don't have to worry about that possibility.
The victims here should not only get every cent back that amount should be padded out by an additional 10% of the original amount per day that the money isn't returned on top of their legal fees to get the stolen money back, and most importantly every last penny of that amount should be personally paid back by the robbers in question, with the amount split equally between them and the department head to provide some incentive to not allow such robberies in the future.
So long as police can rob people with impunity like this, and so long as even when they get caught someone else has to pay the check they will continue to do so because it's still wildly profitable and has zero downsides.
Re: Highway robbery isn't gone it's just been made official
Personally, I’m waiting for the day when someone robs a convenience store, attempts to file an asset forfeiture claim with the local court clerk (successfully or not doesn’t matter) and then when caught, uses that asset forfeiture claim as a defense at trial, to prove they didn’t commit armed robbery.
After all, about half the states have actual statutes granting police powers to all citizens, and most of the rest do so by common law. Only one state forbids private citizens from exercising police powers at all.
I don't see why they don't bring a 42 USC 1983 action.
Even if they get the money back, I don't see why people subject to these seizures bring an action under 42 USC 1983. Under this section, you can get punitive damages.
The reports I see is that the police departments have to return the money eventually, so if they lose, there is no real harm. If they are sued for this, they give the money back, then have to pay interest and punitive damages. Then maybe they would have to think about it as when they take the $5,000 from somebody, they may end up having to pay plaintiff's attorney fees and punitive damages.
Re: I don't see why they don't bring a 42 USC 1983 action.
"I don't see why people subject to these seizures bring an action under 42 USC 1983. Under this section, you can get punitive damages."
Burden of proof required against officers on duty being a practical impossibility maybe? I mean if you have to prove absence of good faith in a wrongful seizure that's going to be a tough job to establish.
My guess is that most states have provided their law enforcement with practical immunity against any and all forms of legal censure, if for no other reason than face-saving.
Re: Re: I don't see why they don't bring a 42 USC 1983 action.
Yeah, “good faith” would be a tremendous bar to recovery here. It’s very difficult to prove bad faith, similar to how it is difficult to prove actual malice. Since it’s about subjective knowledge and intent of the other party, you’re pretty much not going to have any direct evidence, and you’ll need a fair amount of evidence to prove bad faith.
Also, I’m not sure what the wording of the statute used to justify the forfeiture is, but it might be worded in a way such that the officer was actually in full compliance with that statute when they seized the cash. The bar to justify a seizure (especially with regards to civil forfeiture) is significantly lower than with pressing charges and especially compared to prevailing in the ensuing forfeiture proceedings, not to mention prevailing in a civil suit or criminal trial.
Plus, I should note that the forfeiture proceedings would likely need to get resolved first, before any other action—like suing the city or officer(s) involved—gets taken. It’s like how, if evidence gets seized illegally, and person gets immediately arrested and charged based on that evidence, that person generally can’t (or at least doesn’t) sue over a 4th Amendment violation until after they move to suppress the illegally-seized evidence in the criminal trial and that motion is ruled on is successful (either in the lower court or on appeal), and usually after either the charges get dropped or the trial ends—either in a conviction, acquittal, dismissal by the judge, executive pardon, or mistrial. In this case, it would appear that the “charges” in the civil forfeiture case have only been filed recently, so barring some extraordinary circumstances (like intentional (and unreasonable) or excessive delay in the proceedings by the government or the court), they probably won’t sue for violations of 42 USC §1983 (or anything else, for that matter) until after the civil forfeiture proceedings are complete. Once that’s all settled, though, it’s possible that they will sue over the seizure, though since prevailing may not be particularly likely, it’s not implausible that they would not do so.
Re: Re: Re: I don't see why they don't bring a 42 USC 1983 actio
Plus, even if the court agrees the seizure violated your rights, under current US supreme court case law, unless a previous court in the same circuit had already ruled the same way on identical circumstances, the case would be dismissed because cops have qualified immunity.
Courts take the view that it does not matter what a plain English reading of a law says, no law is clearly established until a judge rules on it, and police cannot be expected to know what the law is until it is clearly established.
This is why I’ve been saying for years that lawsuits against cops are a rigged game. But any rights violation you could sue for and win under Title 42, Section 1983 is also a federal crime - as in handcuffs, cell and prison time - under Title 18, Sections 241 & 242. And according to the US Supreme Court, a federal citizens arrest is lawful in any state that a state law citizen’s arrest would be, under the same circumstances (US v. Di Re (1948)). A 100% binding citizen’s arrest can be made with words alone.
I'm sorry, did we say $131,000? That was a typo, we meant $131. Now, where did I park my new Corvette?
Re:
Lambos don't buy themselves you know.
I'd make a quip along the lines of, "Y'Oklahoma, Canada wants its name back," but anymore i rather suspect Canada would find this to be an imitatable act to which to aspire.
road pirates
CAF has been so used and abused that the theft of innocent victims cash has far surpassed actual criminal property crimes! the blue lies mafia takes in BILLIONS every year! they even have new ways to steal your hard earned cash by using card readers and taking off of credit cards, bank accounts and debit cards.
it doesn't matter if you have receipt explaining where the money came from! they will still steal it! then you have those that get the hardest! poor people that just cashed there check and need it for food, rent, or basic needs. and that amount is usually less then $500!
then there's the problem of getting your money back. with too many hoops to jump through and the cost it takes to get your money back. it just isn't worth it for small amounts. and then even when you win your hard earned money back they will take a percentage out for themselves. the old "we will give you your money back if we can keep 10%" routine! or using a lawyer you still don't get your full amount back.
Re: road pirates
FTFY. Thinking about these seizures as a distinct category outside of "actual criminal property crimes" is part of the problem.
It bothers me Reason is such a great source for news about misconduct within the criminal legal system. I always get distracted by some of their other topics and end up going down the libertarian rabbit hole.
Re:
And no wonder. The US stands alone as a place where privatizing the police might be the least bad option.
That puts the bar at an abysmal low point.
Re: Re:
They're already a private security force that values property over people, just one where business owners have managed to shovel the costs onto the general public.
Now that the seller of the land has been identified, I guess the next step is for the police to seize the property. After all, it was going to be purchased with money the police have already determined was illegally obtained. Sleep well, Oklahoma.
Just some casual armed robbery, nothing to see here.
Another day, LEOs are thieves....
But DRUUUUUGS!
You dummies, DRUGS ARE BAD!
Only by turning the police into criminals can we stop DRUG ABUSERS from STEALING to get the DRUG MONEY they need for the BLACK MARKET!!!
STEALING is BAD!! We must maintain the black market in drugs so that cartels can stay rich and afford all those expensive weapons!! Otherwise ADDICTS!!!!!
You dummies are dumb!
Re: But DRUUUUUGS!
Given some of the people who hang around here, I suppose this is necessary:
For you dummies: /sarc
Quite frankly, I don’t even see how this is constitutional. There’s no warrant, there’s no exigent circumstances (at least with regards to seizures of anything that isn’t itself illegal), they don’t arrest the individual(s) (so it’s not a search and/or seizure incident to arrest), they don’t have probable cause (or a reasonable belief that they do have probable cause to trigger good faith), there’s no perceived or alleged threat or danger to anyone, they don’t even have a reasonable suspicion that a crime has occurred, they aren’t planning on using it as evidence in any legal proceedings against or arrest of any person(s) (so no concern about disposal of evidence), and—in fact—there is no even alleged intention of pursuing any legal action against or arrest of any person(s) that is even remotely connected to the seized property. Even the motor vehicle exception only applies to search for and seizure of evidence in a motor vehicle, not simply something relating to an alleged crime or unlawful act.
Then there’re the forfeiture proceedings themselves. I don’t care that property is not a person and so doesn’t have legal rights. If that property was found in the possession of a person, that person presumably has a property interest in that property, so their legal rights can be presumed to be impacted by the seizure. And people most certainly do have legal rights. Furthermore, legal proceedings still require an adversarial process (a case or controversy) unless the defendant pleads “guilty” or “no contest” or (in a civil case) stipulates to a ruling,
Plus, if they think that the money is going to be used to buy drugs, then that means that, if they just make sure someone follows the car, they should be able to find the drug dealer(s) that the person is going to buy from, at which point not only can they seize the cash but also arrest the driver, passenger, and dealer(s) and seize the drugs to be sold. That sounds like that’d be a much better deal for the community. They’d also have much stronger evidence to support seizure of the cash as well as its forfeiture since they could show that the cash was seized because of its relation to illegal activity.
Criminals
The biggest criminal organization on the planet is law enforcement in the USA. There is no such thing as "a good cop". ACAB.
You don't read the news, do you?
There is a 6-3 majority of conservative judges in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court judges are the only ones whose declaration of unconstitutionality actually accounts for anything, and they get to pick their workload.
Stopping organised crime by police officers is not really a conservative priority.
