Oklahoma Deputies Steal $141,500 From Men Trying To Buy Land, Manage To Make $10,000 Of It Disappear
from the a-little-due-diligence-goes-a-long-way dept
Some regular, everyday highway robbery committed by an Oklahoma law enforcement agency is getting some airtime and additional scrutiny, which certainly isn't going to be beneficial to the Canadian County Sheriff's Office. (via Reason)
Two businessmen from New Mexico were on their way to buy some land in Oklahoma when they were stopped by sheriff's deputies. After asking for the driver's license, the deputies began badgering the driver, Thai Nang, about the presumed existence of cash, hopefully lots of it.
“They keep asking like do I have cash, do we have cash, many times, many times. I say, ‘Of course we have cash,'” Nang told News 4.
He said that’s when the deputy started searching their car and found the $141,500 in cash that they were going to use for the land purchase.
“That’s our savings money to buy the agriculture land and he told me, ‘I’m 300% sure that’s illegal money,'” Nang said.
The deputies seized the cash and took Nang and his partner back to the Office for questioning. Several hours later they were released. But not their money. The $141,500 was confiscated by the Sheriff's Office, which obviously plans to forfeit it as illegally-obtained.
On the way to the forfeiture proceedings, the Sheriff's Office made nearly $10,000 of it disappear.
According to the court documents, only $131,502 was seized, which is $10,000 short.
The document also alleges that the money was “furnished, or intended to be furnished, in exchange for a controlled dangerous substance,” “traceable to such an exchange” or was “intended to be used to facilitate a violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.”
Those allegations are going to be pretty difficult to prove. And even the minimal level of proof needed to successfully steal property from drivers is unlikely to be met here. Reporters from KFOR did what the Sheriff's Office refused to do. They went out and attempted to verify Nang's claim the money was being used to purchase property. They were successful.
A Caddo County property owner is standing behind two New Mexico businessmen who told KFOR they were attempting to purchase land with thousands of dollars that was seized from them by the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.
“Why didn’t they just send somebody out to ask me like you’re asking me? I’d have told them the same thing,” a Caddo County property owner, who wanted to keep his identity private, told News 4.
Not only did the property owner verify the story, he also provided documentation of the planned purchase, including the bill of sale. He also verified that dollar amount ($141,500) was accurate, stating that the land was being sold for $100,000 plus "$30-40,000 to upgrade the electricity and the water."
Presumably these statements have already been converted into a notarized affidavit that Nang's lawyer will be bringing to court. Presumably the Sheriff's Office will be bringing nothing more than its speculative fiction about the money's innate illegality. And while it will be satisfying to see these badge-wearing crooks get their ill-gotten gains stripped away in a court of law, I imagine it would have been much more satisfying to Nang and his partner to be in possession of the property they were purchasing and putting their time and energy into that, rather than spending money righting a wrong that never should have been perpetrated on them.
Filed Under: cash, civil asset forfeiture, legalized theft, oklahoma, thai nang
Sucks we have to do this...
In this day and age of rampant armed thieves freely roaming the countryside, a wise course of action if you're transporting more than a few hundred dollars is to convert it to a cashier's check.
Even if the armed thieves get their hands on the check, they can't do anything with it, except maybe try to commit some felonies by trying to cash it. More importantly, your funds are safe. If the armed thieves steal your check, though, it can take a few months to get the cash back if the bank is jerky.
Either way, don't carry more than you can afford to lose to the rampant armed thieves freely roaming the countryside.
'We're the police, laws don't apply to us.'
Even if the armed thieves get their hands on the check, they can't do anything with it, except maybe try to commit some felonies by trying to cash it.
Good if disturbing advice given why it's good advice but I don't imagine the thought of committing a few felonies would cause even a moment of hesitation for american police.
Highway robbery isn't gone it's just been made official
As always stupid criminals go to jail while smart criminals go into law enforcement and don't have to worry about that possibility.
The victims here should not only get every cent back that amount should be padded out by an additional 10% of the original amount per day that the money isn't returned on top of their legal fees to get the stolen money back, and most importantly every last penny of that amount should be personally paid back by the robbers in question, with the amount split equally between them and the department head to provide some incentive to not allow such robberies in the future.
So long as police can rob people with impunity like this, and so long as even when they get caught someone else has to pay the check they will continue to do so because it's still wildly profitable and has zero downsides.
I don't see why they don't bring a 42 USC 1983 action.
Even if they get the money back, I don't see why people subject to these seizures bring an action under 42 USC 1983. Under this section, you can get punitive damages.
The reports I see is that the police departments have to return the money eventually, so if they lose, there is no real harm. If they are sued for this, they give the money back, then have to pay interest and punitive damages. Then maybe they would have to think about it as when they take the $5,000 from somebody, they may end up having to pay plaintiff's attorney fees and punitive damages.
I'm sorry, did we say $131,000? That was a typo, we meant $131. Now, where did I park my new Corvette?
Re:
Lambos don't buy themselves you know.
I'd make a quip along the lines of, "Y'Oklahoma, Canada wants its name back," but anymore i rather suspect Canada would find this to be an imitatable act to which to aspire.
road pirates
CAF has been so used and abused that the theft of innocent victims cash has far surpassed actual criminal property crimes! the blue lies mafia takes in BILLIONS every year! they even have new ways to steal your hard earned cash by using card readers and taking off of credit cards, bank accounts and debit cards.
it doesn't matter if you have receipt explaining where the money came from! they will still steal it! then you have those that get the hardest! poor people that just cashed there check and need it for food, rent, or basic needs. and that amount is usually less then $500!
then there's the problem of getting your money back. with too many hoops to jump through and the cost it takes to get your money back. it just isn't worth it for small amounts. and then even when you win your hard earned money back they will take a percentage out for themselves. the old "we will give you your money back if we can keep 10%" routine! or using a lawyer you still don't get your full amount back.
Re: road pirates
FTFY. Thinking about these seizures as a distinct category outside of "actual criminal property crimes" is part of the problem.
It bothers me Reason is such a great source for news about misconduct within the criminal legal system. I always get distracted by some of their other topics and end up going down the libertarian rabbit hole.
