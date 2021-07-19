French Competition Authority Fines Google Nearly $600 Million For Failing To Negotiate A Nonsensical Deal With Publishers 'In Good Faith'
from the ma-foi dept
France has long been in the vanguard of passing bad copyright laws. For example, it rushed to bring in probably the worst implementation of the EU Copyright Directive's upload filters. It's also keen on forcing Google to pay French press publishers for sending traffic to them when it displays clickable snippets of their news stories for free. Last year, the French Competition Authority said Google had no choice in the matter, and ordered the company to negotiate with French news organizations and come up with a deal that pays them to display even short excerpts. A year on, it seems that the French Competition Authority is not happy with the way that Google has responded:
At the end of an in-depth investigation, the Autorité found that Google had not complied with several injunctions issued in April 2020. First of all, Google's negotiations with press publishers and agencies cannot be regarded as having been conducted in good faith, while Google imposed that the discussions necessarily take place within the framework of a new partnership, called Publisher Curated News, which included a new service called Showcase. In doing so, Google refused, as it has been asked on several occasions, to have a specific discussion on the remuneration due for current uses of content protected by related rights.
And to show how really, really cross it is, the Competition Authority has whacked Google with an immediate 500 million euro fine (nearly $600 million). Somehow the French government body believes the following about that ridiculous amount:
[It] takes into account the exceptional seriousness of the infringements observed and how Google's behaviour has led to further delay the proper implementation of the law on related rights, which aimed to better take into account the value of content from press publishers and agencies included on the platforms. The Autorité will be extremely vigilant on the proper application of its decision, as non-execution can now lead to periodic penalty payment.
That periodic penalty is an equally salty 900,000 euros -- around $1 million -- per day of "delay". These figures are truly extraordinary, not least because a rational observer can see that, if anything, it is the French press that ought to be paying Google for the massive amount of free advertising it receives, not the other way around. It's all further proof that France has been driven mad by its hatred of big US Internet companies, and its equally weird love of maximalist copyright monopolies.
Filed Under: competition, fines, france, google tax, journalism, link tax, news, news bargaining code, news publishers, search, sending traffic
Companies: google
Can you hold a government accountable for sending invoice fraud like that?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The newspapers could prove that value by using robots.txt, or Google could prove the value of being listed by de-listing those papers. I know which option would cause much wailing and screaming for government aid, and its not the use of robots.txt.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If there's one thing that's never been in question in all these stories, it's Google's adherence to robots.txt standards. Which means that everyone complaining doesn't use it for some reason...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I am very surprised Google has just decided it's not worth the cost to host French news and just drop that from their content. Same with Australia.
Belgium came up with this idea long ago, decided Google needed to pay for snippets. After Google dropped hosting the Belgium news carriers, the uproar coming from those various news services could be heard loud and clear. Suddenly, Google was granted free of fees to post snippets again, complete with source links back to the originator.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
There is a bit legal trickery employed in that if Google uses news from anywhere in the world they have to come to a deal with a countries newspapers.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Let me suggest.
That 90% of newspapers and News sites are Aggregators.
The news they print Isnt gleaned from Their own sources.
They copy it, pay for it, grab it, and Just COPY PASTE IT.
Local news is local, and no one Worries about the local as much as they May about international.
Who wrote the original article, Cant be blocked because the local Didnt write it.
Who is really getting the money? it aint the locals.
And if the payments are made it will be collected by all the papers and Then GOTO the big guys. NOT the locals.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Maybe because they did that in Spain and the outcome was a bunch of independent news sources getting screwed while they just got sued again by the majors. Not everyone reacts the same to common sense, and I dare say the French are less likely to react sensibly than most other places.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The problem is that the solution isn't as simple as that. Google needs to pull all presence it has in the country out entirely so that it can't be forced to pay fines like this. Otherwise they will start fining them for not linking at all.
The positive side to this is that imposing these kinds of insane fines moves the needle a lot closer to it no longer being financially worth staying in the country.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Yup; I have felt for some years that Google should just let the French nutters go.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How dare you try to make a framework that reflects the reality of the situation and not the imaginary trillions of dollars we KNOW you are stealing from our news outlets.
Perhaps Google should compile a list of how many times someone has clicked a link in Google & been directed to the news site & assign a value.
There are many ways they can keep Google away, but they never do that because they need the traffic. They just want their industry propped up because they have refused to adapt.
All of the harm they claim Google is causing is dwarfed by the damage these sorts of rules are doing to the little guys who end up in these agreements, but never offered a share of the bounty.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Perhaps Google should compile a list of how many times someone has clicked a link in Google & been directed to the news site & assign a value"
Erm, that's literally why we have clickbait articles now. This issue is about the organisations too dumb or incompetent to capitalise on this.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Google news
All they are doing is opening the gates for a new Alphabet press corp. Where robots write the news in every language and newspapers are relisted entirely.
These countries need to watch what they're doing or newspapers will be wiped clean from the future.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Google news
They already HAVE been wiped from the face of the planet, they're just too bleepin' stupid to realize it. Want proof? Just imagine a day without the internet. Now imagine a day without newspapers of any kind. Which one gave you the heebie-jeebies?
Another example: "Nobody demanded a monthly refrigerator fee from refrigerator owners that would go to the Icemen's Union." (Rick Falkvinge, ca 2012) A very close parallel, I'm sure you'll all agree.
Need I go on?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Google news
The issue here is the difference between news, "news" and "news"
The former is valuable investigative journalism that doesn't often turn a direct profit. The second is rewrites of AP and other feeds that don't add value but get you clickbait hits. The third is half-assed gossip and naked propaganda.
Actual news sources provide the former and are worth protecting. Unfortunately, they're not the ones who would be protected by these ideas. The latter two might as well realise they're already paying a human to do a bot's job and stop the charade.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No links, no payments needed
Ah France, if there's a way to screw something up related to the internet you can be damn sure they'll not only find it but somehow find a way to do it even worse.
Google just needs to do what they've done historically(as opposed to what they've done recently) and declare that if they're going to be charged for carrying certain links/content because it's so very valuable and they need to pay for their use they'll simply not do that any more. Watch the publishers go from screaming about how they're being robbed to screaming about extortion and blackmail when Google delists them because in their greed they thought they deserved to be paid for the free traffic Google is sending them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No links, no payments needed
Although I seem to recall that the law in question required Google et al to link to French news sources, and to negotiate payment for that which they were now required to do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: No links, no payments needed
Possible, I know that Australia's law had a clause like that so it wouldn't surprise me if France included a similar one in their version.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
cyber attack the idiots
Why dont google just cyber attack the idiot government until they give up and stop the insanity. If i was in charge of google, cyber attacks until their entire country stopped dead would be my agenda.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Google: Do you want us to just turn off linking to news?
News Companies: No! We want you to pay us for using our content.
Google: But if we don't link to you anymore, we won't be using your content.
News: You'll also destroy our traffic!
Google: Oh? How much money do you figure you make off of the traffic we direct to you?
News: Um...
Google: So, you're already being paid for your content. Don't you forget it. Now go away.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
