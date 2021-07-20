Judge Ignores First Amendment, Misreads Town Law, While Ordering Resident To Remove 'Fuck Biden' Signs
from the I-guess-we're-extending-ignorance-of-the-law-privileges-to-judges-now dept
A municipal court judge in New Jersey who apparently doesn't understand either the First Amendment or local ordinances has just ordered a resident to take down some f-bomb-laden signs from her yard. (h/t Peter Bonilla)
A municipal judge on Thursday ruled that a Roselle Park homeowner’s owner’s anti- President Biden flags including the F-bomb on her fence were obscene and must be removed because they violated a borough ordinance.
Roselle Park Municipal Court Judge Gary Bundy ordered the Willow Avenue homeowner to remove the signs with profanity within a week or face a $250-a-day fine. Patricia Dilascio is the property owner but her daughter, Andrea Dick, had the signs, three of which include the F-word, on display.
The signs, which can be seen in this photo, are certainly colorful in terms of language, and very definitely convey their owner's displeasure with the current regime. However, it would appear they do not violate the ordinance cited by the judge, who also claimed to be all for protecting free speech rights while issuing an order that violates those rights. According to Judge Gary Bundy, free speech is not "absolute" and the town's law does not "abridge or violate" the First Amendment rights of the signs' owner.
It is clear from state law and statutes that we cannot simply put up the umbrella of the First Amendment and say everything and anything is protected speech.
Well, that's true, but only if you insist on limiting your analysis to superlatives, as this judge did. The town's law does not abridge the property owner's First Amendment rights. But this application of the law certainly seems to. The phrase "Fuck Biden" -- which appears on three different signs -- doesn't actually violate the ordinance the town of Roselle Park claims was violated. The law forbids the public display of "obscene material." Here's the law's definition of that term:
The word "obscene" shall mean any material, communication or performance which the average person applying contemporary community standards existing within the municipality, would find, when considered as a whole:
a. Appeals to the prurient interest;
b. Depicts or describes in a patently offensive way sexual conduct as hereinafter specifically defined, or depicts or exhibits offensive nakedness as hereinafter specifically defined; and
c. Lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.
Given the "and" between b. and c. and the phrase "when considered as a whole," these signs would need to violate all three clauses to be considered obscene. "Fuck Biden" seems pretty clearly "political," even if the value of the sentiment is somewhat debatable. But there's nothing sexual or prurient about this use of the word "fuck," which would be taken by literally nobody to mean the property owner is suggesting someone should engage in a sexual act with the current President.
We certainly don't expect municipal courts to be run by Constitutional scholars or attorneys with years of experience defending civil rights, but we should expect appointed judges to at least keep up with the last 50 years of Supreme Court precedent (including some recent decisions) determining that the word "fuck" -- especially when used in conjunction with political issues -- is definitely protected speech.
But even the town's mayor seems to believe residents' rights end when public officials begin to get offended on behalf of rhetorical minors.
“Today was a win for the borough and decency,” Signorello, the mayor, said in a statement to NJ Advance Media. “While we respect the views of our residents, there’s no place for profanity by a school and school children.”
It was neither, Mayor Signorello. It was a win for people who still think the word "fuck" has the innate power to tear apart the fabric of society. It was a win for people that think the only speech that should be protected is speech they like or agree with.
The judge is no better.
The judge, while handing down his ruling and sentencing, rhetorically asked if a balance could be found between the homeowner’s freedom of speech and a mother having to explain what the f-word means to their child.
"It's a swear word" would be all the explanation most kids need. And most kids won't need an explanation because they're already familiar with the list of words not used in polite society. Judge Bundy seems to believe he's presiding over a Mayberry-esque community that still has milkmen and separate beds for husbands and wives, rather than a 2021 New Jersey town that's located in a state best known for mob violence, corrupt politicians, and residents considered only slightly less terrible than Philadelphians.
This is a dumb decision and it's supported by people saying even dumber things than the judge who blew this Constitutional call. The decision can be appealed and definitely should be. The ordinance doesn't say what the judge says it does, and the First Amendment still says what it has always said. For the moment, the signs remain up, which presumably means the imaginary uncomfortable family discussions of f-bombs will have to continue until this issue is finally resolved.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, free speech, new jersey, obscenity, political speech, roselle park
I really hate to break it to people (again), but reality it rate X. And no amount of hand wringing insanity will actually change that.
Fundamentally: living in terror that children might one day learn about one specific portion of how our reality operates is... very insane( as in "to act in a manor contrary to reality"). Also is possibly makes you a tyrannical monster.
PS: I'm not suggesting children be inundated with specific messages, or to not try and limit the scope of what they have to deal with on any given day... but... reality, it's real, and it's not going away.
Re:
If it was an HOA, they wouldn't have a prayer.
Well, no. HOA's are not immune from the Constitution, no matter how much they may think they are. And including unconstitutional clauses in a contract does not make them enforceable.
Re: Re:
An HOA is not typically a state actor, bound by the first amendment. Some states do provide some speech-like protections for political signs--for instance, here in Texas, HOAs must allow you at least a single political sign around the time of elections: https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/EL/htm/EL.259.htm
Likewise, during the Bush admin, Congress passed a federal law that blocks HOAs and condominiums restricting the display of the US flag.
But in general, clauses restricting speech are allowed and are enforceable.
Re: Re:
"HOA's are not immune from the Constitution..."
The Constitution is almost entirely a list of things the government is not allowed to do. HOA's are not governments, not matter how authoritarian they might act.
Did we really?
Need to find 1000's of jobs for Uneducated people, that we hire Judges and police and politicians that seem to not even understand our own laws, regs and Common senses.
I am very supportive of free speech, but where do we draw the line? If they want to keep the signs, fine but cover up the obscene language.
Therefore, F**** the Prez would be fine but cover the UCK up or take them down.
I don't feel like explaining to little six year olds that see that sign what the word DUCK spelled with a F means, thank you.
Otherwise, make the case that the F word is not bad and we can add the following to the first grade reader.
Jack fell down, broke his crown, and said "I've had a F***ing bad day."
Re:
It doesn't matter what you feel like. That's the law.
Technically legal does not equate to morally correct.
The law vs morality. Compromises must be made.
An argument can be made that free speech is not infringed by requiring the Letters UCK be covered up.
Any reasonable adult would understand that F*** is not praise.
It allows the homeowner to have their signs, to get their message across, and to protect the young and innocent.
tldr: We could protect both free speech and the children.
Re: Technically legal does not equate to morally correct.
If they don't know what the word means, then exposure to it doesn't make them less innocent.
If they do know what the word means, then exposure to it also doesn't make them less innocent
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It’d be a terrible argument, sure, but it could be made.
Re: Technically legal does not equate to morally correct.
Technically legal does not equate to morally correct.
Are these the same children of people who aren't concerned about them knowing that you can grab them by the pussy?
Or that white supremacists are fine people?
Re: Re: Technically legal does not equate to morally correct.
Was wondering how long before Techdirt commenters would bring up the two subjects they’re most obsessed with: sexual fantasies about D. Trump, and those kkk nazi evil bad guy white soopremaciztssss that are hiding behind every rock.
My answer: about an hour. So you guys showed some restraint. Congrats!
Re: Re: Re: Technically legal does not equate to morally correct
Its about quadruple the time it takes one of you idiots to misrepresent the First Amendment. So ya know people who live in Klan houses and all that.
Re: Re: Re: Technically legal does not equate to morally correct
"sexual fantasies about D. Trump"
You have a very strange, broken, mind if you think that referring to Trump's boasts about committing sexual assault means that the person criticising them is the one with a problem.
"those kkk nazi evil bad guy white soopremaciztssss that are hiding behind every rock"
That rock being the white supremacist rallies in support of Trump that were being referred to.
Why is reality so hard for you to grasp that you feel the need to attack people who refer to it?
Re: Re: Re: Technically legal does not equate to morally correct
So they are the same children, then?
Re: Re: Re: Technically legal does not equate to morally correct
Pointing out something Trump actually said that was necessarily sexual in nature is not a sexual fantasy about Trump.
You think they’re hiding? Or rather, you think that we think they’re hiding? They’re marching proudly.
Re: Technically legal does not equate to morally correct.
Whose morals? Yours? Morals are not absolute, regardless of what you've been taught.
Law vs. morality: a false dichotomy.
Re: Technically legal does not equate to morally correct.
Laws started with morality.
Then the LAWS had to cover everything we created, supposedly to protect the consumer. then they Leaned Back the other way, NOT in favor of the consumer.
The one with the biggest pockets Wins?
Morality= BE NICE TO EACH OTHER, Dammit.
Re: Technically legal is the best kind of legal
"The law vs morality. Compromises must be made."
Do you want to know, how I know you don't understand how the First Amendment works?
Re: Technically legal does not equate to morally correct.
"tldr: We could protect both free speech and the children."
Technically...not really. If you are allowed to swear in public then it's hard to make the case that you aren't allowed to write it in your front yard either.
And if you aren't allowed to swear in public...you have a precedent where offensive speech is under government censorship.
In practice, of course, it's usually the landlord (private property owner) which tells you to take the fucking sign down (from their property) with the law staying right out of it.
In the OP judge Bundy has made an interesting judgment which appears to have no backing in law, unless Ms. Dick completes the signs with printouts from lemonparty.
Re: Technically legal does not equate to morally correct.
“Legal does not [equal] morally correct,” is a completely accurate statement, but everything else you said suggests you don’t understand what that means.
At the place where legal speech turns into illegal speech.
I sympathize with the parents who don’t want their kids to see swear words. But that shouldn’t let them infringe the rights of others. The speech is legal; someone else’s feelings about that don’t get to say otherwise.
It's four letters, not a literally magic word
I don't feel like explaining to little six year olds that see that sign what the word DUCK spelled with a F means, thank you.
Ooh, I've got some bad news for you if your kids are going to be interacting with society at all...
Either you'll explain it or someone else will because 'little TImmy/Suzy never hearing the word 'fuck''' is not a viable option for anyone who isn't insanely sheltered from birth to death.
Re:
I don't feel like explaining to little six year olds that see that sign what the word DUCK spelled with a F means, thank you.
Our village idiot Koby will be by shortly to explain how much he disagrees with you because freeze peach.
Re: Re:
Though in this case, Koby would be right because it's actual government censorship and not private website moderation.
Re: Re:
The irony of a gal who flippantly refers to one of the most important founding principles of the USA as “freeze peach” calling Koby an idiot… hoo boy.
“Freeze peach” is one of those Leftist newspeak terms you hear and you know with utter certainty you’re dealing with a sniveling anti-American degenerate oxygen thief coward. (Very often a White kid with dreadlocks.)
Re: Re: Re:
If the pants on head fits. Or in your case the pillowcase...
Re: Re: Re:
“Freeze peach” is one of those Leftist newspeak terms you hear and you know with utter certainty you’re dealing with a sniveling anti-American degenerate oxygen thief coward.
You seem triggered, snowflake...
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Every accusation a confession with these people...
Re: Re: Re:
"The irony of a gal"
Interesting... The user didn't provide any personally identifying information, and as far as I can tell their writing style isn't as obnoxiously and uniquely ignorant as to identify them unlike OOTB/whoever their current attempt to get around the spam filter is. So, it's interesting that you know who this AC is down to their gender and comment history.
"“Freeze peach” is one of those Leftist newspeak terms you hear"
No, it's something that's used to mock the type of idiot who claims to be for free speech while demanding that their political opponents don't have it.
"(Very often a White kid with dreadlocks.)"
The real world is easier to deal with if you adjust to reality and not invent strawmen to attack at every opportunity. You might learn something occasionally, let alone actually be able to communicate with other people without being so depressingly angry all the time about people correctly noting that you have no real argument.
Go on, try it. Address the actual ideas someone states, and don't immediately default to the cartoon you've been sold to you by people who profit from your impotent and unfounded outrage. You might become a better person for it.
Re:
I don't feel like explaining to little six year olds that see that sign what the word DUCK spelled with a F means, thank you.
It's really not that hard. First of all, most kids won't care, won't notice, and it won't matter. For the few that do, you can easily say "that's a curse word that means something not nice," and the kids will forget about it and move on. At least that's been my experience.
Hiding it doesn't help. Teaching kids that it's impolite does.
Re: Re: Mike Masnick's comment
I would suggest not saying "...a curse word that means something not nice". Instead, for a youngster, "It's a word describing something boring that sleepy adults do" and look bored while explaining that. Don't lie really, and don't make a big deal of it or risk sparking the child's unwanted attention at this time. If the child knows the parent is generally honest -- because it's true! -- later on (say, 8 years later) the subject can be approached in more detail w/o calling a perfectly, natural activity "not nice" (or nasty, forbidden, warped, god hates it, etc.).
Re:
It's not obscene language.
For obscenity you must test for whether 1) an average person, applying contemporary community standards would find the sign to appeal to the prurient interest, 2) whether it depicts or describes in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct as specifically defined in law; and 3) whether the sign, taken as a whole, lacks serious political value (there are other things too, but here it's clearly political).
Here it fails on 1, fails on 2 ("fuck" has a lot of meanings, not all sexual), and fails on 3. Conclusion: it's no more obscene than this comment, a booklet providing you with instructions on setting up and programming a VCR, or the US Constitution. It is arguably less obscene than the Bible (due to the inclusion of the Song of Solomon).
Re: Ahem
Ahem
Fuck your feelings
Re:
Ahh this old chestnut. Here's your answer: old enough to ask, old enough to know (age appropriate). If the little six year olds are asking what that word is, I'd be surprised they're looking at the signs, but there you go. When mine were 6, they were more interested in reading books or playing with toys in the car.
There's lots of caselaw on this, but let's ignore all that because reasons. I ask you, who is to determine which language is obscene?
Let's try an experiment. Which of the following words do you think are obscene:
You forgot “moist”.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You're actually not supportive of free speech at all and in the future you should refrain from making that false claim.
If you don't want kids to ask you tough questions don't have kids. I'd imagine most kids have heard the word fuck by age 6 anyways. Maybe talk with them about it before they go to school and start using it not understanding what it means.
I've heard lots of kids using the word, even kids that looked to be under 10. I think most children already know what it means.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: ...most children already know what it mean
Most children, if they "know" the word, know it is one that upsets adults and so is fair game to use. Adults can easily be smarter than children and should practice that, in a gentle manner, at every opportunity. There's a reason kids want adults to be upset. Figure it out, neutralize it (with love and respect) and win the round.
Re:
How else are we going to clutch our pearls and cry, "Won't something think of the children?" as we faint on the couch.
Can't wait to see this one going up the ladder of law.
"Fuck Biden" Eew!
Only one thing to say really:
Fuck Judge Gary Bundy and Mayor Signorello.
Hopefully the homeowner has the funds to appeal this and a higher court who actually knows the relevant laws gives this ruling and judge the hearty benchslap they deserve.
Fuck cheer
Is it illegal to shout F#%k in a crowded theater?
Re:
It is 100% legal to shout "Fire" in a crowded theater, as long as you believe there's a fire.
Re: Re:
Yes, you won't be faced with a criminal charge of illegal speech. But believing there really was a fire won't get you out of facing the consequences for what happens after said speech.
Knowing there was a fire and alerting others to it will only likely earn you a "Get out of jail free" card, not a guarantee.
Old proverb: For every speech, there is an equal and opposite consequence. Sometimes it's only criticism, sometimes it's much less palatable. And no, salt will not be provided, you must bring your own.
Re: Re: Re:
What could you possibly be convicted of for yelling fire in a building that is actually on fire?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Probably 30 years ago, maybe longer, I gave up on predicting what a smart lawyer could come up with vis-a-vis a civil cause of action (a tort, if you will). Please don't press me further, my sense of reality is already fragile as it is.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
A judge with a bone to grind, a prosecutor with a quota to fill. Give them enough time and resources, plus a team of lawyers that pound the table in just the right way, I'm sure they'll think of something.
I take strong issue with this assertion. New Jersey, where a FU followed by forcing your car into a guardrail is considered a polite hello (looking at you Brunswick), is a far more terrible place than Philly could ever hope be.
Such fine citizens and neighbour
You have such fine citizens and a good neighbours that they have to plaster their property with profanity to advertize their political views.
Their speech is legal. How you feel about their speech—and about them—is irrelevant.
Re: Such fine citizens and neighbour
So?
Re: Such fine citizens and neighbour
"You have such fine citizens and a good neighbours..."
Well, no. From what we've seen so far the Trump cult consists of outright deplorable people if anything.
"...that they have to plaster their property with profanity to advertize their personal worth as human beings."
Fixed That For You.
If you have issues with a political figure then you can certainly plaster your property with whatever you like to show where you stand. How you make your views known is how others discover whether they want to hear what you have to say or not.
Tim, you probably shouldn't be using the word regime with the current president. TFG, yes, but considering the dictionary definition:
I wouldn't call the Biden admin "authoritarian", but that would be a perfect definition of the Trump admin.
I don't see this as unreasonable
First off, I'm an independent.
I don't see a problem with taking these down. The ordinance may have been written poorly, but that is another issue. The signage at issue, certainly lacks political value. You don't just show your dislike for a politician in this way and leave it at that. That will convince no one. You need the "why". Use a few brain cells and actually make an argument.
What makes “fuck Biden” any less political than “fuck Biden because he isn’t Trump”? Be specific in your reasoning.
Re:
To convince anyone to change their political affiliation (aka. "the goal"), you need to provide specific reasoning why a politician is a poor choice. Niether of your examples is compelling. Having said that, it makes much less of a difference now then it used to, seeing that most of the sheeple are of the, "party is all, screw the country" variety.
Neither example has to be “compelling”. “Fuck Biden” is a political statement. So is “fuck Trump”. Whether they come with reasons attached is irrelevant. I see no reason to censor such speech—regardless of why people say it.
And for disclosure purposes: I voted for Biden. Dissenting speech is legal, and I encourage dissent—even if I don’t necessarily agree with it. Dissent against the government is political speech, and it can be expressed as simply as “fuck Biden”.
Re:
Apparently it does have to be compelling, judging by the outcome. We'll see how the appeal goes.
This is what the law in question says:
At no point does the law say the political message must be “compelling” to avoid being obscene. It says that the message must lack “political … value”. I would say that “fuck Biden”, offensive as it may be to some, absolutely has political value.
This ruling will be overturned on appeal. Of that, I have little doubt—especially in the wake of the “fuck cheer” case.
Re:
I suppose in the land of "believe whatever the hell you want", I have had to adjust my standards for credibility of one's conviction.
Most only have a political opinion because some politician gave it to them. Said politician only has that particular opinion to cater to their party's lunatic fringe, in the pursuit of the ever so precious 51st percentile of vote. Actual knowledge, or common sense isn't even a consideration anymore, for the professional political view. They're just being a lemming.
You're confusing the letter of the law regarding political speech, with the intent of actual political speech. This isn't about free speech. This is about a free audience for drivel. Audiences aren't free, or a right. Trump found that out really quick. "This Trump internet portal costs money to run? Shut that shit down." This is another example. An appeal costs money. They will have to spend some to continue.
No, I’m not. A political message can be as short as two words—“fuck Biden”—or the length of an essay. All that message needs to do is express a political opinion or stance. Is “fuck Biden” more or less political than “fuck the draft”?
Except it is.
No one is obligated to look at the signs or do anything that would expose themselves to those signs. Whether the signs garner an audience is irrelevant; the speech remains protected no matter how many people see it.
So what? Some people believe their principles—and the law—are more important than money. In this case, an appeal would be the right thing to do regardless of the costs.
Re:
You missed the point... They're going to have to spend money for the appeal, before I give their argument any merit beyond post election sour grapes. And I don't think free speech is as free as it used to be. A whole segment of the population has been indoctrinated. Both sides to a certain extent, but the worst stormed the Capital. Their speech may not be as free [anymore], as you believe it to be.
Just so we’re clear: You don’t believe their argument has any merit because you don’t agree with their speech, despite all the actual caselaw and precedent going their way outside of this one wayward ruling, and you’re not willing to even consider their argument unless they pay for an appeal?
Dude, I voted for Biden, and even I think they should’ve won this case. What the fuck does that say about you.
Re:
Same here. I voted for Biden, and I do think Judge Bundy should not have ruled as he should in this case. There's a difference between disliking the speech and thinking it should be penalized by the government.
Re: Re:
Given that this person chose a two-word sign as their message medium, what makes you think it was intended to convince anyone? I suspect it to be purely expressive, in which case it does an admirable job of showing me who I don't want to talk to.
Re: I don't see this as unreasonable
You don't just show your dislike for a politician in this way and leave it at that.
This has nothing to do with disliking a politician. They do it to show off their degree of stupidity in a futile attempt to do something they call 'owning the libs.'
'Owning the libs' just a contest between themselves to see who can be the biggest asshole.
The word Fuck is incidental.
Re: I don't see this as unreasonable
Would you have a problem, legally speaking, if the homeowner was standing in their yard and shouted the words at every passer-by?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: I don't see this as unreasonable
A person shouting in their front yard is going to tire. They won't be there for long. (Less then a day.)
Re: Re: Re: I don't see this as unreasonable
So if they remove the sign every night, and replace it every morning, it would be fine?
Re: Re: Re: Re: I don't see this as unreasonable
If a person has that much conviction to do that, so be it. The patriot takes down their flag every day at sunset, don't they? Go big, or go home.
Re: Re: I don't see this as unreasonable
Someone standing on their own property and screaming political insults, or playing loud acid rock music, or testing new mega speakers for their car, or slaughtering a fearful cow or... at any time of day, is potentially disturbing the peace and neighbors have the right to summon the police. If the screamer/player/tester/butcher drives a loud car or motorcycle at midnight down "their" street, call the police on that, too (not that they'll come; police need more sleep than neighborhoods sometimes). The s/p/t/b may decide to sue the busybodies and may get a "goodman" lawyer with big promises... but some video and a local TV report about the noise will trump the claims against the busybodies. So, Noisy, choose with care your hill to die on.
Re: Re: Re: I don't see this as unreasonable
Where I live, the noise ordinance is "if it can be heard 150 feet away, it's too loud." And even then, that noise level is only unlawful when sustained, and during certain hours of the night. I'm fairly certain it would be quite easy to not be that loud.
In any case though, it's not about volume. It's "do you consider it appropriate for the government to tell someone that they can't speak certain words within earshot of another person?" and if you do, why? Which words, and why those words? And if you don't, and the words can be spoken without issue, then why can't they be on a sign?
Re: I don't see this as unreasonable
Yeah, this isn't about disliking a politician.
It's about a group of people who are competing to be the biggest asshole so they can 'trigger' liberals. Nothing more, nothing less.
Using the word fuck is just incidental.
And their speech is still legal.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I see 2 problems with the "their speech is still legal" argument for signage, in cases like this.
1) A HOA is not a state actor. 1st Amendment restrictions don't apply.
2) You agreed to their rules when you bought the house.
Moral of the story... Don't buy where there is a HOA, if you don't want to deal with their bullshit.
That would be relevant if an HOA was involved in this case.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
That is the ONLY thing in their favor here. If it was an HOA, they wouldn't have a prayer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If it was an HOA, they wouldn't have a prayer.
Well, no. HOA's are not immune from the Constitution, no matter how much they may think they are. And including unconstitutional clauses in a contract does not make them enforceable.
Re: Re: Re:
And to which part of government do HOAs belong, because constitution defines whet the government can do, and does not apply to private entities.
Re: Re: Re:
"HOA's are not immune from the Constitution, no matter how much they may think they are."
I hope you were just getting confused there; A Home Owners Association is most definitely not covered by any article of the constitution which contains the words "Congress shall make no law...".
As a private entity they're very free to set up a standard Code Of Conduct and as long as that code doesn't touch on race, religion sexual orientation or purely illegal requirements it can contain just about any demand a signee must adhere to.
Re: Re:
Roselle Park Municipal Court is not an HOA
Re: Re: I don't see this as unreasonable
Exactly my point. It's like those a-holes you used to see on the internet chat boards that used a swastika as their icon, claiming "it meant other things before WWII", when it fact their true purpose for using it was for self-notoriety via "shock value".
Re: Re: Re: I don't see this as unreasonable
"It's like those a-holes you used to see on the internet chat boards that used a swastika as their icon, claiming "it meant other things before WWII"..."
Has to be noted though that their use of the Swastika, winged odal, confederate flag, or other symbol of hate is still fully legal - as in the use of them can not be banned by a government entity.
Chat boards being private property the argument of those deplorable fuckwits are most often still countered by a hearty "Enjoy the tender caress of our banhammer. See you never!" from the moderators and owners who aren't beholden to 1A.
Now, a person's front yard? That is the property of that person. They're the ones setting the rules for what constitutes acceptable behavior. They're free to set up a sign containing whatever they like which doesn't directly conflict law. And the law is very much on the side of saying or writing the word "Fuck".
The alternative, by extension, is...not good.
You should
That it might not involve a compelling argument does not make it no longer a political statement, sometimes all you feel like is making clear that you really don't like a particular politician and the fact that that may not be terribly convincing really shouldn't matter in a case like this.
Re: You should
But the lack of that makes it pointless. Which is what I see is the judges main point of reasoning here. I'm only saying that I can see where the judge is coming from.
So what? It’s still political speech and it’s still protected speech. The judge was wrong to rule that it wasn’t.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Pointless' to you but again the fact that it may not be a particularly compelling piece of political commentary does not mean that it isn't political commentary.
By the argument of 'non-nuanced political statements don't count and therefore aren't protected speech' a town could issue a flat out ban of signs that comprise nothing more than a politician's name and the year they are running for election since all such signs do is show support for said politician but includes no argument in favor of them, and really those signs are just eyesores so they're better off prohibited anyway.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh I can see where the judge is coming from. He’s still fundamentally wrong though.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Violating someone's Constitutional rights is certainly unreasonable.
You should read the various links within the article and educate yourself on why this is protected speech, and the precedents handed down by SCOTUS over the years.
I'd suggest you start here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cohen_v._California
It doesn't matter whether the sign lacks political 'value' in your eyes. It's expressive speech and 110% protected by the 1A. Speech doesn't need to be a compelling argument to be protected.
Just like "Fuck the Draft."
As a fellow independent, your position and ignorance on this subject is embarrassing.
Re: It’s number one for a reason.
Allow me to rebut your entire post in three words.
The First Amendment
Re: I don't see this as unreasonable
Why do some people see the need to loudly proclaim they're disavowing being a republican (cough) I mean stating they're independent?
I'm about as far left as you can get and I don't go around starting off all my arguments with "First, I'm as left as you can get without swimming to Hawaii"
Maybe it's just me.
Re: I don't see this as unreasonable
"I don't see a problem with taking these down."
There is a free speech issue at hand. Consider the precedent of, say, swearing in public? Combined with the fact that the law as such does not allow for it what we have is a judge who issues a blatantly unconstitutional directive from his pulpit - and setting the precedent that bad language merits government interference.
"The signage at issue, certainly lacks political value."
Well, the only value I can see is that it serves to inform the neighborhood of the general demeanor of the resident. But that's not exactly worthless in itself.
"You don't just show your dislike for a politician in this way and leave it at that."
You most certainly can. It certainly won't serve to convince others of anything, but you certainly can do it that way. And lamentably, for some 30% of the US citizenry that's enough.
The people kissing the ring of Dear Leader are the same people who cheered GWB and Cheney when they tried to advocate for torture and start a war of aggression. Beyond "owning the libs", fear of the other, and holding daily Two Minutes Hate sessions visavi the current icon of adversity they don't have an agenda.
These people have been in it for decades purely in order to feed their grievance addiction. Nothing more. That's the start and end of their "politics". Someone to hate, eventually replaced by someone to hate even more.
"Fuck Biden" is the summary of their political platform, the same way it used to be "Fuck Obama" and "Fuck Clinton".
less terrible than Philadelphians.
I resent your statement about Philadelphians. Therefore, you have the opportunity to fuck yourself.
Not even an elderphile would take it that way? He's old enough that he should be appealing...
What a stupid hill to die on for all involved.
Here's an idea...
Think of it as practice toward how the Dems will us the Repubs' own actions (in reaction to Jan 6 and defending the destructive perps) to destroy that political. Jill Biden and some of her good friends gather and make some very artistic yard signs using the same verbiage as in the original "illegal" signs. They might add the ability to cover up parts of some words, but leave that up to the homeowner. Along with reporters (and Secret Service, of course), the ladies approach the homeowner and give her replacement signs, affirming her correct use of the First Amendment.
Ms. Biden will go on to say something like "Of course, I'm the most recent one for many years to have f'd Joe Biden, and it's always been great fun. I guess it's sad that you will never get that chance, but, hey, you can exercise... your First Amendment rights, you should have no fear to do that and Americans should support you like we Bidens do." Maybe add something about #45 probably turning up to use the occasion to promote himself, but I'm sure Ms. Biden will be very careful in her choice of words... and Repubs will rush to insult her but yet again look like spoiled children. But that's just my idea! I voted Green, so whatever happens I know will be interesting.
Re: Here's an idea...
Um...do you smell toast burning?
…fucking what
Re:
Remember that that's the "Veterans Today" liar from a couple days ago.
"there’s no place for profanity by a school and school children"
Please to install monitoring devices in all homes with children so you can make sure no parent exposes their child to worse. Make sure you monitor them online to make sure they children are not exposed to profanity online.
"The judge, while handing down his ruling and sentencing, rhetorically asked if a balance could be found between the homeowner’s freedom of speech and a mother having to explain what the f-word means to their child."
Nope. There is no balance, there is just rampant morality run amuck form the bench.
I once again bring up my when a Judge blows a 1st Amendment ruling in this way, they need to be off the bench until someone figures out if they had a stroke because they've forgotten the bedrock of the nation.
Something something Jersey Shore... your arguments are moot.
Re:
Under His EYE
We do have some problems here
First, what if the whole community agrees that "X" is immoral, obscene and offensive in the extreme, and should be made illegal?
Second, where is it written that all communities must have the same standards? Come to that...
Third, when the Supremes use the word "community", do they really mean the whole country, where they hold final say? Or are they using the common term, thus speaking to myriad small enclaves of society, and hoping that no one objects too loudly? (The Amish and Mennonites might have a few words on the topic, for example.)
In that light, I went out and researched what the Constitution had to say about obscenity, morals, offensiveness in public, and other such tidbits. It turns out that.. well fuck it, I'll just give you the link, and you can have as much fun as I did:
https://time.com/4700835/sex-and-the-constitution/
Don't let that link's title put you off, it's really all about "muh feelz", from 245 years ago up until today.
What a horrendous legal interpretation?
"when considered as a whole"
"these signs would need to violate all three clauses to be considered obscene"
Asinine simply asinine! So something purely prurient that does have a political or artistic value wouldn't be obscene? This is just another example of this pathetic blog writers making up their own rules.
"when considered as a whole" means to take all factors into account that doesn't mean that one single factor cant sway the entire decision on its own.
It's like sports judging. Take boxing for example considered as a whole rounds a scored based on "clean punching, effective aggressiveness, ring generalship, and defense."
That doesn't mean the the fighter that wins the most of the 4 wins the round. A fighter can be so dominate in clean punching that the other criteria don't matter.
"Considered as a whole" does not mean all boxes must be checked. Jesus Christ how does this tripe get through.
Re:
Dude, you don't even know the difference between a public house and public housing.
Idiot.
“Close enough” only works in horseshoes, hand grenades, and moneyshots in porn. When the law is involved, all boxes must be checked—doubly so when the law involves speech. So yes, speech that is “purely prurient” but “does have a political or artistic value” wouldn’t qualify as obscene. It might offend people, but that alone isn’t enough to allow government censorship.
Re:
"So yes, speech that is “purely prurient” but “does have a political or artistic value” wouldn’t qualify as obscene."
So a picture of Joe Biden on his knees fellating Xi Jinping would not be obscene as it has serious political value?
We all get the metaphor and the serious political meaning of the metaphor but that doesn't mean such a picture isn't obscene.
Re: Re:
“So something purely prurient that does have a political or artistic value wouldn't be obscene?”
By definition if it’s purely prurient it wouldn’t have political or artistic value. I’m sorry no seven year old were around to explain the concept to you. It would save you the self inflicted public humiliation.
Re:
"Considered as a whole" does not mean all boxes must be checked. Jesus Christ how does this tripe get through.
I'd suggest looking up the word 'whole.'
HTH
'
Re:
""Considered as a whole" does not mean all boxes must be checked. "
It actually does considering that it's what the law says.
Then again you've tried to argue that putting a comment on Facebook should be considered similar to renting a damn apartment or house so I'm not exactly surprised at your kindergarten-level of legal logic.
"It's like sports judging."
It really isn't. And even the example breaks down given that the analogy you insist on here would be said sports judge deciding that a fist missing by three inches should still be considered a "hit".
Honestly, Baghdad Bob...you really need to stop trying to argue from assumed authority.
I mean, don't get me wrong; it's usually pretty amusing to watch you clown around. Aside from making readers snicker and smirk at you I don't really see these masochistic exercises of yours doing you much good.
The closest any of the signs come to the "purient interest" standard of the law (and to be clear it is still well off) is the "Socialism sucks, Biden blows" sign - in that I could see a bunch of 10 year old boys pointing to the sign and gigling after having it explained by an older kid. Even this is a stretch, along the lines of "rational basis review" where anything even cocievable (even if irrational) counts.
No laws agaisnt being white trash
What about the children?
I was born in 1958, so back in the early '60's I was definitely a children, I lived in a small Texas farming community, went to a Catholic School, my mother made sure we only went to movies cleared by the Catholic Church's rating system's cleanest rating, it was AI, 'A' came with some I, II, III IIII subcategories if I remember correctly, which were listed in every Sunday's bulletin. Needless to say, this was a pretty sheltered existence, not very far removed from Mayberryesqueville, and I can't remember how young I was when most kids I knew used 'fuck' regularly but it was maybe 2nd grade. Do most folks simply forget what it was like when they were kids? If merely seeing the word 'fuck' somehow traumatized a kid, then virtually every kid today would require massive doses of Thorazine.
Re: What about the children?
"If merely seeing the word 'fuck' somehow traumatized a kid, then virtually every kid today would require massive doses of Thorazine."
Yes, well...I posit that were your parents from the early 60's to meet the current crop of american evangelicals the first thing they'd be greeted with would be a "Repent, Sinners!!".
American puritanism hasn't aged well.
Definition of Fuck
Its contextual, padowan. In this case, it is an imperative verb that means "Invalidate and dismiss with anger".
Now, is that really SO HARD to explain?
