Florida Tells Court: Actually, It's Section 230 That's Unconstitutional (Not Our Social Media Law)
from the florida-man-does-florida-man-things dept
As you'll recall, Florida's social media bill was declared unconstitutional by a federal judge a couple weeks ago. The state has already moved to appeal that decision, so we'll have to see how the judges on the 11th Circuit feel about all of this. However, apparently the case in the lower court is still moving forward in some way (I had assumed that after the preliminary injunction and appeal that the case would be stayed until the appeal was decided, but apparently not? Understanding civil procedure is an impossibility).
Earlier today Florida filed its response to the lawsuit, which is... not much. It's basically this sentence over and over again:
This paragraph contains legal conclusions that do not require a response. Defendants deny any remaining allegations in this paragraph.
I count 142 such statements (roughly). When you get down to the defenses, they toss out a bunch, but the one that caught my attention is their sixth defense:
Insofar as 47 U.S.C. § 230 would render all or any portion of the Act unconstitutional, 47 U.S.C. § 230 is invalid and in violation of the First Amendment, the Tenth Amendment, and the principle of federalism.
The issue here is that while the law has been put on hold for violating the 1st Amendment, one of the other arguments is that even if it were constitutional (which it is not), it would be pre-empted by Section 230. We've discussed this in the past. Section 230 makes it clear that states cannot contravene federal law regarding moderation and if they do they're pre-empted. So, to counter that, Florida is now doing a "it's not our law that's unconstitutional, it's actually Section 230 that's unconstitutional!"
I guess we can add this to Donald Trump's recent Florida lawsuit that is also challenging the constitutionality of Section 230.
I doubt this particular challenge to Section 230 will end up getting very far, but it does seem notable as a case involving a state government arguing that Section 230 is, itself, unconstitutional under the 1st Amendment, 10th Amendment, and federalism. Of course, as the social media bill itself has shown, Florida does not exactly have a good track record for understanding what is, and what is not, a violation of the 1st Amendment. But, of course, when you have clueless Supreme Court Justices asking for cases challenging the constitutionality of Section 230, eventually we were going to get to this point.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, content moderatin, federalism, florida, pre-emption, section 230, social media
Is it just me, or is that a steaming pile of stupid? It seems to be rejecting the argument "CDA 230 makes this unconstitutional" ... except CDA neither attempts to interpret the constitution, nor has the authority to do so. It sounds kind of like Florida doesn't even know what arguments are against it, and is just spitting terms out.
*For CDA 230 to be a source of "constitutionality" it would either need to be an amendment, somehow get it's authority from a source that supperceeds the constitution (I will leave it to peoples imaginations if such a source exists or what it could be)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Section 230 does potentially attempt to violate states rights, in violation of the 10th Amendment. Federal law is normally only empowered to affect interstate commerce. Unless tech companies begin reclassifying social media posts as financial transactions, simply engaging in far reaching speech is not something within of the scope of congressional enumeration. To be sure, FL will have the deck stacked against it, thanks to disastrous decisions like the Darby case that considers practically anything that anyone does in any place as having a vague effect on commerce somehow.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
…fucking what
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Regulation of interstate telecommunications networks and their users is classic interstate commerce regulation because it deals with the apparatus through which much commerce is done.
Also the Constitution gives Congress a wealth of powers aside from regulating interstate commerce. Take a read through Art. I, Sec. 8 sometime.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
To be sure, FL will have the deck stacked against it, thanks to disastrous decisions like the Darby case that considers practically anything that anyone does in any place as having a vague effect on commerce somehow.
Yeah, if only states could compete with each other by making their minimum wages lower...fucking social media companies were even scheming back in the 40's to fuck with you guys.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I think you're confusing the definitions of "commerce" and "finance". Finance and financial transactions are only one kind of commerce. Trading goods directly for good, services for services, or goods for services that don't involve money changing hands are all still commerce. As we read Techdirt and post messages for others to see we are shown ads. This is an exchange, it is commerce. We have traded our attention and our thoughts to Techdirt for its content and platform for speech. This commerce is by its very design intended to cross state and even national border. It is at its heart quintessentially interstate commerce.
This power is limited by the 1st amendment:
CDA 230 doesn't actually dictate what a site can or can't host or moderate, only that a sites moderation or lack of moderation is not an action that can be brought in court. It doesn't abridging speech, it simply enforces two simple rules, that the liability for speech not removed from a site lies with the person that created that speech, not the host, and that when a host exercises their own speech rights by removing content the original speaker, or another speaker, can't sue them for that action.
It does not limit speech it limits what court actions can be taken in response to specific types of speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Amendment 1
"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
Wanna try that again, Sparky?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Contrary to your delusions, the First Amendment is Federal law, so the Supremacy Clause renders any "states rights" moot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A thought occurs.
Let’s say 230 was ruled to be unconstitutional. Wouldn’t that mean we’d all have to deal with a patchwork of state laws that govern moderation? That seems like a good enough reason alone to keep 230 intact.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A thought occurs.
While it would suck for a while, pull the Google playbook out.
Give them exactly what they demand.
Then blackhole every state with stupid laws like this.
Y'all would be shocked, just shocked, how much they would cry about how it is unfair to them.
They did the whole sites going black and slowing them down to make a point about net neutrality, I think a lovely banner saying
'Sorry a proposed law in your state means you will no longer have access to this site and most other social media platforms.'
Then list the facts of what this law is actually about & a running total of how much taxpayer money has been wasted on a law that is unconstitutional.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A thought occurs.
sits and pouts
Because of spammy mcspammerson my very good comment is in the mod queue...
pouts
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: A thought occurs.
“Patchwork of state laws”
That depends. Considering how many republicans like to use words that are outright Terrorism in language and nature these days you could use that as a bargaining chip against them even if it’s dirty.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ah, the compelling and strong maneuver in Legal Defense that every lawyer is aware of: “No U.”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To be fair, “preschool playground” is the approximate level of education for the average Florida lawyer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They can't all be bad I mean Steele screwed up enough that made him promise to not even pretend to be a lawyer on TV in the state.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Which isn't a bad idea as a punishment considering the Giuliani has continued appearing on Faux News for legal news commentary despite his suspension from the bar.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Telling choice there
Having a lawyer who screwed up so badly that the bar was willing to even consider bringing the hammer down give legal commentary is like having a known arsonist and pickpocket as a commenter on respecting the property of others.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Hey, don't go knocking playground law. It's an important and dynamic field.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Even if 230 was found to be unconstitutional, wouldn't this law still violate 1A? Getting rid of 230 wouldn't get rid of the fact that private businesses can STILL decide what they do and don't want on their platform.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nuking 230 would get rid of a roadblock that keeps shitheads from filing frivolous lawsuits. Sure, such suits could be squashed on 1A grounds. But how many companies would take that chance?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
How many companies can afford the lawyer time to defend thousands of suites spread through every state? The cost of winning against an organised attack would cripple most companies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yup, that's why a good while back TD had an article pointing out that those trying to gut 230 ultimately don't have a problem with that law so much as they have a problem with the first amendment.
All 230 really does is short-circuit lawsuits relating to website owners/moderators exercising their first amendment rights, gut 230 and they can still moderate it'll just be riskier.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Facebook would probably face the choice of not moderating and losing users, or moderating and losing money, or shutting down while they have money in hand.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Considering that most big tech companies are now taking orders from the federal government on what speech to ban, the Florida law would be seen as protecting speech, not abridging speech. Tech companies cannot claim that their speech is being violated when they also consider the posted speech to be owned by their user base.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Considering that most big tech companies are now taking orders from the federal government on what speech to ban
Koby, no they're not.
You need to stop getting your news from garbage ignorant websites. The federal government pointing out "this is disinfo" into a process websites have set up to report disinfo is not "taking orders on what speech to ban."
Don't be an idiot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Don't be an idiot.
I don't think he can help it. He is an idiot.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It's like looking in a toilet and asking a turd not to be a turd.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
It sounds like you heard the White House official press briefing yesterday. So it doesn't matter if I cite MSN or Yahoo News, they still said they were doing it. Free speech advocates don't like the idea of the government directing companies on which people to censor.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What was said during the White House press briefing that gave you the impression that the federal government is ordering social media sites to remove speech? Be specific.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
It sounds like you heard the White House official press briefing yesterday.
At no point during the White House press briefing did they say they were ordering websites to ban speech.
The only ones reporting that are nonsense garbage websites, who took the comment out of context, lied about it, and distorted what was said. Coincidentally, those are the same garbage propaganda sites that always seem to have the same idiot talking points you spew here.
Koby: let's be frank, you're a duped fool.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Can’t I be Radar instead?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oh that Burns.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That's a real Klinger. I heard it all the way over here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please stop reading InfoWars, Koby.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I like how the gov't flagging misinformation has become the gov't giving orders to social media on what speech to ban.
Umm, the ultimate decision is still with the social media company. Nowhere is it stated that the gov't will bring a force of action if social media doesn't take posts down.
But in your world, it's not OK of the gov't to flag posts as misinformation, but it is OK for the gov't to tell you exactly what posts you must keep up.
How can you keep all these conflicting ideas straight in your head?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
I don't see how that's possible. Republicans say too much is being removed, and Democrats say not enough is being removed. How then can companies "take orders" if there aren't clear orders to be taken?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Hey Koby!
They're still wondering what your opinion is on some other posts.
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20210714/17442347172/wisconsin-senators-social-media-bill-a ims-to-save-first-amendment-violating-first-amendment.shtml#c8
Why are you scared to reply?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Tech companies cannot claim that their speech is being violated when they also consider the posted speech to be owned by their user base.
I seem to remember you & I having a talk on another post about equivocating social media with paper...how funny that when I pointed out that you don't own the 'paper' you went all silent.
Wassamatter Bud? Does your level of stupidity preclude you from answering?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Koby is not a person, Koby is an algorithm designed to ship of thesius any event to fit his narrative. Its right out of the alt-right playbook.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey now, don’t insult the meat popsicle that way.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Ship of Theseus
Those ЖЯдZЧ ЯЦЅЅІдЍЅ at Garage 54 are always testing that theory, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7mSgiEw8Es
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[Hlucinates facts not in reality]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: LOL! Gov't giving tech orders
I have a question; was your lobotomy painful?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And Facebook's response, basically, shove it:
Source: https://twitter.com/PeterAlexander/status/1416141177196322818
So, please Koby, tell us again how big tech is taking orders from the gov't to ban speech...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'I know you are but what am I?', truly a timeless legal argument
'The law that protect the first amendment by making it clear that making use of it isn't grounds for a lawsuit is the real unconstitutional law!'
I see florida has skipped right past table and facts and are busy pounding on the table, I'd say that was quick but with such a laughably bad law/PR stunt it's not like they had any other options but lies and bluster to defend it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'I know you are but what am I?', truly a timeless legal argu
T,ftfy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In the immortal words of Pepper Brooks: It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for 'em.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Old Lawyer Adage
When the facts are with you, pound on the facts
When the law is with you, pound on the law
When neither are with you, pound on table.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm more surprised they haven't gotten to the "Ya, it's unconstitutional, so fucking what, what are you going to do about it?" phase yet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ceensorship, bigotry, misogyny, racist election interference -- Why is it that it's exclusively Republicans that always lie about the nature of Republican laws?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Fucking what?
Last time I checked, I thought §230 was the only constitutional part of the CDA, according to the SCOTUS decision Reno v. ACLU.
I would ask how the state of Florida is this fucking stupid, but, well, you know…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Fucking what?
Well, not quite. That part of the law wasn't thrown out but it wasn't reviewed...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Fucking what?
Ah. Thank you! My mistake.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Didn't the supreme court already rule on section 230?
Section 230 is the only surviving part of the Communications Decency Act of 1995. Didn't the Supreme Court already decide section 230 was constitutional when they struck down the rest of the act, but specifically left this one part alone.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Our appeal will succeed. It is based on a popular meme.
Your Honor, I Reject Your Reality and Substitute My Own
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It all comes down to the newspaper model
You could write To The Editor, but they might not publish you, so if you had enough money you could pay for an ad or quarter/half/full page to run your views, thus performing an end run around "censoring conservatives" in the opinion pages.
Because social media doesn't have a newspaper interface, you are not forced to wade through all the ads to get to the bits you are interested in, nor are you forced to read everyone's opinion. But this new-fangled model sucks for "conservatives", thus they have to legislate for buggy-whip entangled social media.
It's not fair. If people aren't reading newspapers anymore, then social media should be forced to have the same interface.
Margaret, where are my smelling salts?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Governor Florida Man at it again
More idiocy from DeSantis the Florida Man. In other news, water is wet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Time for a you tube music video
Biden : Trump : Two sides of a gold coin.
Both perform for their people. Republicans were for limited gov'ment intrusion. Democrats have to have a federal solution to anything. That is why Biden is grandstanding on it's Trumps fault
Media is just setting a stage, all op-ed videos are an act - waste time and money (taxpayer) on this stuff is making me think of term limits Capital Hill.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
