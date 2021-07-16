Florida Tells Court: Actually, It's Section 230 That's Unconstitutional (Not Our Social Media Law)
from the florida-man-does-florida-man-things dept
As you'll recall, Florida's social media bill was declared unconstitutional by a federal judge a couple weeks ago. The state has already moved to appeal that decision, so we'll have to see how the judges on the 11th Circuit feel about all of this. However, apparently the case in the lower court is still moving forward in some way (I had assumed that after the preliminary injunction and appeal that the case would be stayed until the appeal was decided, but apparently not? Understanding civil procedure is an impossibility).
Earlier today Florida filed its response to the lawsuit, which is... not much. It's basically this sentence over and over again:
This paragraph contains legal conclusions that do not require a response. Defendants deny any remaining allegations in this paragraph.
I count 142 such statements (roughly). When you get down to the defenses, they toss out a bunch, but the one that caught my attention is their sixth defense:
Insofar as 47 U.S.C. § 230 would render all or any portion of the Act unconstitutional, 47 U.S.C. § 230 is invalid and in violation of the First Amendment, the Tenth Amendment, and the principle of federalism.
The issue here is that while the law has been put on hold for violating the 1st Amendment, one of the other arguments is that even if it were constitutional (which it is not), it would be pre-empted by Section 230. We've discussed this in the past. Section 230 makes it clear that states cannot contravene federal law regarding moderation and if they do they're pre-empted. So, to counter that, Florida is now doing a "it's not our law that's unconstitutional, it's actually Section 230 that's unconstitutional!"
I guess we can add this to Donald Trump's recent Florida lawsuit that is also challenging the constitutionality of Section 230.
I doubt this particular challenge to Section 230 will end up getting very far, but it does seem notable as a case involving a state government arguing that Section 230 is, itself, unconstitutional under the 1st Amendment, 10th Amendment, and federalism. Of course, as the social media bill itself has shown, Florida does not exactly have a good track record for understanding what is, and what is not, a violation of the 1st Amendment. But, of course, when you have clueless Supreme Court Justices asking for cases challenging the constitutionality of Section 230, eventually we were going to get to this point.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: 1st amendment, content moderatin, federalism, florida, pre-emption, section 230, social media
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Is it just me, or is that a steaming pile of stupid? It seems to be rejecting the argument "CDA 230 makes this unconstitutional" ... except CDA neither attempts to interpret the constitution, nor has the authority to do so. It sounds kind of like Florida doesn't even know what arguments are against it, and is just spitting terms out.
*For CDA 230 to be a source of "constitutionality" it would either need to be an amendment, somehow get it's authority from a source that supperceeds the constitution (I will leave it to peoples imaginations if such a source exists or what it could be)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Section 230 does potentially attempt to violate states rights, in violation of the 10th Amendment. Federal law is normally only empowered to affect interstate commerce. Unless tech companies begin reclassifying social media posts as financial transactions, simply engaging in far reaching speech is not something within of the scope of congressional enumeration. To be sure, FL will have the deck stacked against it, thanks to disastrous decisions like the Darby case that considers practically anything that anyone does in any place as having a vague effect on commerce somehow.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A thought occurs.
Let’s say 230 was ruled to be unconstitutional. Wouldn’t that mean we’d all have to deal with a patchwork of state laws that govern moderation? That seems like a good enough reason alone to keep 230 intact.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ah, the compelling and strong maneuver in Legal Defense that every lawyer is aware of: “No U.”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
To be fair, “preschool playground” is the approximate level of education for the average Florida lawyer.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They can't all be bad I mean Steele screwed up enough that made him promise to not even pretend to be a lawyer on TV in the state.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Hey, don't go knocking playground law. It's an important and dynamic field.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Even if 230 was found to be unconstitutional, wouldn't this law still violate 1A? Getting rid of 230 wouldn't get rid of the fact that private businesses can STILL decide what they do and don't want on their platform.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nuking 230 would get rid of a roadblock that keeps shitheads from filing frivolous lawsuits. Sure, such suits could be squashed on 1A grounds. But how many companies would take that chance?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
How many companies can afford the lawyer time to defend thousands of suites spread through every state? The cost of winning against an organised attack would cripple most companies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Yup, that's why a good while back TD had an article pointing out that those trying to gut 230 ultimately don't have a problem with that law so much as they have a problem with the first amendment.
All 230 really does is short-circuit lawsuits relating to website owners/moderators exercising their first amendment rights, gut 230 and they can still moderate it'll just be riskier.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Facebook would probably face the choice of not moderating and losing users, or moderating and losing money, or shutting down while they have money in hand.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'I know you are but what am I?', truly a timeless legal argument
'The law that protect the first amendment by making it clear that making use of it isn't grounds for a lawsuit is the real unconstitutional law!'
I see florida has skipped right past table and facts and are busy pounding on the table, I'd say that was quick but with such a laughably bad law/PR stunt it's not like they had any other options but lies and bluster to defend it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply