Senator Steve Daines Decides To Spit On The 1st Amendment Again: Wants To Ban Moderation Of Politiicians
from the politicians-aren't-a-protected-class-steve dept
I'm beginning to think that Montana Senator Steve Daines really, really doesn't like the 1st Amendment. Instead, he likes to wrap himself in a faux American flag as he pretends to be patriotic, while attempting to stamp out the rights the 1st Amendment provides to Americans. Last week, we wrote about his attempt to amend the Constitution (specifically, chipping away at the 1st Amendment), to make flag burning illegal.
This week, he decided to just spit on the 1st Amendment itself and introduce yet another unconstitutional social media moderation bill that would amend Section 230. Called the "Preserving Political Speech Online Act," the bill does a few different things, but the key one seems to be... to make politicians like himself a special protected class. Because, Senators like himself, worth over $30 million, clearly are an oppressed class.
There's some stuff about how if you take political advertisements from some candidates you have to take them from all candidates. But the really sketchy stuff is in how it modifies Section 230. It would change Section (c)(2) -- the part of Section 230 that is rarely relied upon, regarding "good faith" blocking of content -- such that the "otherwise objectionable" bit is deleted, and replaced with "threatening or promoting illegal activity." It would also remove the line that sites are protected for blocking material "whether or not such material is constitutionally protected."
Of course, this misunderstands the nature of both Section 230 (and how (c)(1) already protects most moderation) and the 1st Amendment, which already protects most content moderation editorial choices as well. But, then Daines has to take it a step further and make absolutely sure his bill is blatantly unconstitutional. Because it also adds in a prohibition on certain types of moderation. It says you can no longer moderate "political speech." Apparently Daines wants to make sure all Nazis are protected when they promote fascism. His bill would add in this bit of unconstitutional garbage:
PROHIBITION OF BAD FAITH BLOCK20 ING AND SCREENING.—
‘‘(i) IN GENERAL.—For purposes of subparagraph (A)(i), it shall not be considered good faith for a provider of an interactive computer service to block, censor, or screen material on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, or political affiliation or speech
Now, race, color, religion, sex, and national origin are already protected classes. Political affiliation is not. Nor should it be. And, flat out saying that you're regulating speech here should have raised all of the 1st Amendment alarm bells possible. But it did not. Because this is not a serious attempt at serious policy making from a serious person. This is grandstand culture warrioring from a silly politician with nothing better to do than rile up an ignorant, silly base.
Amusingly, there's an exemption on that stuff for a website that is "dedicated to a specific issue, policy, belief, or viewpoint." So... if you set up a site specifically for Nazis, you can now ban people who don't support fascism. But the webhost hosting the Nazi focused site, which is open generally to the public, cannot ban the Nazi website. Is that really what Daines wants?
And, left unsaid so far, is that all of this is based on a total myth that anyone is being moderated for their political viewpoints. They are not. People are being moderated for violating policies such as by spreading mis- and disinformation, harassing others, trolling others, and other such general mayhem. No one is being moderated for supporting any standard political viewpoints. It's a myth that fools like Steve Daines embrace because to admit the truth would be to admit that their most vocal supporters are ignorant rubes and assholes.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: 1st amendment, flag burning, free speech, political speech, politicians, protected class, section 230, steve daines
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Oh, you know...
Even if we assume that people are being moderated for their political viewpoints, the subsequent question is simple: Which ones?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Oh, you know...
We asked the same question at the exact same time! Great minds and all that yadda yadda…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
but what if…
but what if the banned users' political viewpoints are to spread mis- and disinformation, harass others, troll others, and other such general mayhem? I think the previous president was one such person who had such viewpoints…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mike... tsk...
Headline.
OCR fail.
I suppose we should be happy they are doing pointless shit like this rather than trying to set the stage for Trumps return as dictator for life.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Given Old 45’s predilictions, a lawmaker trying to pass laws like this one is also trying to set the stage for a GOP dictator. Whoever that ultimately ends up being is irrelevant.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Glad I'm not the only one who saw that. Come on, Mike; "Politiicians"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Maybe it's time we just cut out the niceties and call them what they really are: Polutions. As in, they pollute the American way of life, and the way we govern ourselves. One wonders, why aren't the environmental groups all up in arms over these pollution-spewing assholes.....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Another typo?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
England called, something about 'stealing from our history'
An american claiming to care so very much for the constitution, attempting to set up a system of nobility where politicians are above the constitution... you just can't make this stuff up.
As for the attempt to make political viewpoints protected speech even though two others have noted it so far given how central it is to the argument I'll just add to the pile and ask which political viewpoints, specifically, would he claim are being discriminated against?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: England called, something about 'stealing from our history'
And suddenly weird guys in masks sending a train load of explosives under the seat of power doesn't seem like such a bad idea.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: England called, something about 'stealing from our histo
'Sfunny, I thought V did that all by himself. But what do I know....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How else do you expect them to keep up the grift? The republican party has turned into nothing but a grift by riling up their rubes over faux culture war topics so that can keep getting their political donations.
And the rubes are too stupid to realize that their money is essentially, just simply being stolen from them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Which viewpoints?
Oh, you know...
The True American viewpoints, the Patriotic viewpoints, the (warning, heavy projection ahead) non-whiny, non-sniveling, trust-us-we're-more-equal-than-you viewpoints. Yeah, those viewpoints.
Or it could be (just could be, mind you) that the platforms have a heretofore-unknown Ignorance filter. If you prove that you can't learn from your peers, after a period of time you become fodder for the Ignorance filter. Seems to me that this would be just as logical an answer as any other for why certain (fill in the blank here) are getting first-hand experience with the word "consequences".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I can't count the number of times I have asked somebody (Koby?) to point to specific instances of somebody being moderated / banned on social media for strictly their political view points, and exactly what those viewpoints are.
Not a single time have I received a response. Not even one that could be argued one way or the other. Nothing, zero, zilch, nil, nada, rein!!
It seems to be that people getting moderated from social media (most recent high profile case, Nick "white supremacist" Fuentes) are espousing what has become mainstream conservative ideas, but to everybody else, its somebody acting like a racist, xenophobic, homophobic, bigoted asshole.
I would love for Koby to come in and tell us why he thinks Fuentes was banned from Twitter and if it fits reality or not.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Sure you can count that high - it's "more than once". If you keep asking, you're just flapping your gums to hear your jaw muscles squeak, because the results just keep on being the same (i.e. no response at all). I'll take bets that you'll be struck by lightening before you get a verifiable answer.
Hell, make that struck twice.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Can we make it "Win the Lottery" instead?
At least that way, if it happens, think of all the money I will have won!!! And I'll share!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply