Wisconsin Senator's Social Media Bill Aims To Save The First Amendment By Violating The First Amendment
Exactly Right: 'You're Not Entitled To A Platform, Boomer.'

Daily Deal: The Professional Microsoft Excel Training Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Thu, Jul 15th 2021 10:52amDaily Deal

The The Professional Microsoft Excel Training Bundle has 8 courses designed to help you become a data crunching pro. You'll learn the basics of designing a spreadsheet, creating charts and graphs, then move on to learning popular functions and automation. One course focuses on PivotTable, which allows you to automatically sort data from one table and present it in another, and another focuses on Microsoft VBA to help you automate tasks and operations that you perform frequently, and more. The bundle is on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Wisconsin Senator's Social Media Bill Aims To Save The First Amendment By Violating The First Amendment
Exactly Right: 'You're Not Entitled To A Platform, Boomer.'
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Thursday

14:06 How Sketchy Data Scavengers Are Using Hatred Of 'Big Tech' To Attack Plans To Make The Web More Private (1)
12:17 Fifth Circuit Sends Anonymous Cop's Lawsuit Againt Protest Organizer To The State's Top Court, Suggests Getting Injured Is Part Of The Job (10)
10:57 Exactly Right: 'You're Not Entitled To A Platform, Boomer.' (22)
10:52 Daily Deal: The Professional Microsoft Excel Training Bundle (0)
09:52 Wisconsin Senator's Social Media Bill Aims To Save The First Amendment By Violating The First Amendment (48)
06:35 You Can Now Pay AT&T Extra To Adhere To The Dictionary Definition Of 'Unlimited' (12)

Wednesday

20:47 Japanese Police Arrest Man For Selling Modded Save Files For Single-Player Nintendo Game (24)
15:48 Content Moderation Case Study: Twitter Experiences Problems Moderating Audio Tweets (2020) (5)
13:43 As Cuba Tries To Block Internet Messaging, A Reminder Of Why The Open Internet Is So Important (5)
12:10 Court To Judge Roy Moore: You're Not Defamation-Proof, But This Contract You Signed Sure Is (23)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.