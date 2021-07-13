Florida Man Governor Wastes More Florida Taxpayer Money Appealing Ruling About His Unconstitutional Social Media Law

Tesla Urged Chinese Government To Censor Critics In China
Tue, Jul 13th 2021 1:40pmMike Masnick

Last month, a federal judge easily declared Florida's social media law (complete with its Disney-inspired theme park exemption) as unconstitutional. It wasn't a hard call. Florida had tossed out a bunch of wacky arguments and the judge smacked down each and every one of them. He even pointed out that if you didn't use strict scrutiny (as you must) to analyze whether the law violated the 1st Amendment, it would still be unconstitutional.

But, of course, as we discussed with Florida legislator Anna Eskamani last week, this was never about anything more than trying to kick up yet another culture war. So it should come as little surprise that Florida has now officially moved to appeal the district court ruling. This will shock no one, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't be disappointed. This will be yet more of a waste of Florida taxpayer money on a frivolous legal battle in a state that has some pretty significant and real problems at the moment.

Hopefully, the 11th Circuit makes quick work of this. The district court judge, Robert Hinkle, of course, expected all of this, and much of his ruling seems drafted to convince judges on the 11th Circuit (he more or less said as much in the hearing before his ruling). But, these days, you still do need to worry that some confused judge will suddenly get infatuated with a dumb idea, and make a total mess of things. Even though to basically every expert this law is obviously unconstitutional, no one should breathe easy until after the courts have thoroughly stomped on its dead corpse and made that abundantly clear.

  • icon
    Nathan F (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 1:45pm

    I actually do want this to get appealed all the way to the SCOTUS. That way when it gets shut down 8-1 (Clarence Thomes is being dumb right now) maybe other states will stop trying to pass such blatantly stupid and unconstitutional laws.

    You will note of course that I am not holding my breath in anticipation.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Thad (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 2:00pm

      Re:

      There's no way SCOTUS takes this.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 2:12pm

        I’ll believe that when it refuses to take the case. Until then: There’s always a chance, no matter how small.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Thad (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 2:36pm

          Re:

          I'm not really interested in debating whether the chances are zero or merely near-zero. We've got a Supreme Court that has never once ruled in favor of restricting a corporation's First Amendment rights and a performative, poorly-written, plainly unconstitutional piece of legislation that immediately got hit with a preliminary injunction. There's no controversy here, no fresh legal question, no dispute among the circuits. This is going nowhere, no matter how much Thomas complains about section 230.

          I'll believe otherwise when SCOTUS takes the case.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Pixelation, 13 Jul 2021 @ 6:22pm

          Re:

          I had a conversation with a federal judge a few years back. He has a friend who is on the SCOTUS. He said the job of SCOTUS (mostly) is not simply to take cases to set precedent, it's to take cases where there is disagreement between the lower courts. Unless there are contradictory rulings from the lower court, most likely it's not going to happen.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2021 @ 1:49pm

    We make the law, therefore we can make people listen to us.

    Florida Governor.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 1:52pm

    Alternate headline:

    DeSantis Tries to Route Around the First Amendment in Preparation for 2024 Campaign

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 2:05pm

    'Give us more money to protect your to be assholes!'

    The entire thing was a publicity stunt/fundraiser from the start so of course they're going to appeal, they need to keep the persecution complex/fetish fires stoked so that people will keep listening to them and giving them money and pretending that the only reason the law got shot down the first time is because the super-liberal commie judge had it out for them plays right into that.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 2:08pm

      Re: 'Give us more money to protect your to be assholes!'

      *protect your right to be assholes

      Freakin' writer's blindness...

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2021 @ 3:20pm

        Re: Re: 'Give us more money to protect your to be assholes!'

        Hey don't sweat. Everyone makes a from time to. It's called being a being. I can't count times I've screwed online. Just a natural cost ilving.

        Everyone screws sometimes. Again, don't it.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2021 @ 3:31pm

        Re: Re: 'Give us more money to protect your to be assholes!'

        Could have just been missing an hyphen, "to-be", as in "future".

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bloof (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 2:17pm

    There's no money for government services in red states, spending money on helping the poorl the sick and the needy to get back on their feet is wasteful, but there'll always be money available for fighting to prevent republican feelings getting hurt.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 2:43pm

      Re:

      Saving and helping people's lives? Meh, the slackers can take care of themselves, if life's tough then that's their problem to deal with.

      Protecting feelings that might be hurt from people being told that others don't want them around due to how they act? All hands to battlestations, there's a war to be won and no cost is too high!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 2:32pm

    Something something more punishments for lawyers who bring these bullshit cases.
    Its clear its not constitutional even the dimmest bulbs can see that and these idiots are spending tax payer money on it.
    There needs to be real punishments to stop the lawyers filing culture war stupidity.

    For far to long lawyers have gotten a pass on doing things that reflect poorly on what ever school graduated them & what ever bar passed them. We are in a situation where a lawyer said what she filed in court was all BS so she can't be sued by the company she lied about. This can't be allowed, ever.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2021 @ 3:24pm

    Checks and balances.

    In principle, I think they're a good idea. But not when (less than) half the electorate is willfully blind to obvious dishonesty and is determined to have their way no matter how many vote against it. When one side's reaction to defeat is "we didn't lose, you cheated", what can anyone do?

    People laugh at me if I mention it, but I really do fear that another civil war is coming in the US. Or a bloody coup or insurrection that will be almost as bad.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Jul 2021 @ 3:32pm

      Re: Checks and balances.

      The Empire is in decline anyway. Something will happen, eventually.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 3:47pm

      Re: Checks and balances.

      Given there's already been one failed insurrection and the response by the party in question has been 'pretend it didn't happen, blame anyone but those responsible and oh yeah, keep repeating the same lie that caused the failed insurrection and pandering to the people who believed it' I'd say that your fears of worse to come are far more realistic than they should be.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    icon
    Chozen (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 3:35pm

    I Invented the Keyboard Necktie!!!!

    Why wouldn't you appeal a Hinkle decision. The Hinkle is a legal moron. I couldn't have been happier with his decision. Hinkle was never going to agree with the state. The guy is in a word nuts.

    Here is the thing Mike. You were so obsessed with winning you forgot that you needed a competent judge to write a competent decision that would be hard to overturn. Instead Hinkle threw a hanging curveball.

    When you turn around and call a poorly written decision a smackdown it just shows how you are still cashing in on your 15 minutes of fame which was what a decade and a half ago?

    We get it ... you invented the keyboard necktie ... oh sorry wrong person ... you coined the term Streisand Effect. Dude that was a long time ago.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      AC Unknown (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 4:04pm

      Re: I Invented the Keyboard Necktie!!!!

      You're speaking gibberish. Please seek help.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 5:03pm

      Re: I Invented the Keyboard Necktie!!!!

      The Hinkle is a legal moron.

      Never an accusatiom by Chozen that isn't projection.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Samuel Abram (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 5:10pm

      Re: I Invented the Keyboard Necktie!!!!

      it just shows how you are still cashing in on your 15 minutes of fame which was what a decade and a half ago?

      That ignores three things:

      1. That Mike Masnick doesn't copyright his work, meaning that everybody else is free to "cash in" on his work,
      2. That Mike Masnick did a shitload of other influential stuff, such as influencing Jack Fucking Dorsey with his "Protocols, Not Platforms" paper for the Knight First Amendment Institute, and
      3. That Disney has been cashing on a cartoon mouse for over 90 years so what difference does it make that Mike Masnick is notable for stuff he does and doesn't even assume monopolies over?

      If only you thought things through…

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 5:27pm

      Should I prepare your crow now, or do you want me to wait until after the appeals courts smack down this inane attempt at circumventing the First Amendment?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Blake C. Stacey (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 4:29pm

    (sigh)

    DeSantis doesn't have an incentive to stop, does he? The worst case, for him, is that he gets advertising and a way to raise more campaign cash off the QAnon base. Florida's ruling party will ride this as long as they can --- and with a judiciary more bonkers than we've ever seen.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 13 Jul 2021 @ 4:56pm

    Anyone notice?

    That when ASKED why the law should be created.
    NO One responsible has any good reason to justify Even bringing it up?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.