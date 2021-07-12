Utah Deputy Arrests Person For Destroying 'Back The Blue' Sign, Adds Hate Crime Enhancement For 'Smirking'

Remembering Sherwin Siy
Free Speech

from the this-deputy-should-be-neutered-and-assigned-a-caretaker dept

Mon, Jul 12th 2021 1:37pmTim Cushing

Let us gaze again in shock at the pathetic weakness of powerful people, unable to handle targeted criticism without resorting to violating people's rights. That's right, we're talking about cops again.

Certain states have added law enforcement officers to the list of protected groups that can benefit from hate crime laws. Cops are historically a very powerful group. They have not been oppressed in any way since the inception of law enforcement -- an idea that really took off when slave owners wished to see their dehumanizing, minimal investments protected.

Hello, Utah. What the actual fuck? (via C.J. Ciaramella and Reason)

A 19-year-old Utah woman has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly stomping on a "Back the Blue" sign in front of a police officer, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

According to an affidavit obtained by the Tribune, a Garfield County Sheriff's deputy was conducting a traffic stop at a gas station in Panguitch, Utah, on Wednesday when he saw the woman "stomping on a 'Back the Blue' sign next to where the traffic stop was conducted, crumble it up in a destructive manner and throw it into a trash can all while smirking in an intimidating manner towards me."

"Crumbled [sic] it up in a destructive manner." YE GODS! Surely the anarchist apocalypse is upon us. Behold this deputy and their inability to handle being "smirked" at in an "intimidating manner."

After reading the woman her Miranda rights, the officer stated she gave “inconsistent stories” about where she found the sign, eventually stating she found it on the ground.

“Due to [the woman] destroying property that did not belong to her in a manner to attempt to intimidate law enforcement, I placed her under arrest,” the affidavit says.

OMFG. This is the reaction prompted by the "defacement" of a sign that contains nothing more than a pithless catchphrase popular with the nation's bootlickiest demograph. Grow up, Deputy Dawg. If you're intimidated by crumpled signs and smirks, you shouldn't be allowed to carry a gun and enforce laws. Bad things will happen. This bullshit arrest might be, unfortunately, the best case scenario.

Destroying property to "intimidate or terrorize" is a crime in Utah. But it doesn't appear offended cops are specific beneficiaries of this law.

According to the code, the act “must be accompanied with the intent to cause or has the effect of causing a person to reasonably fear to freely exercise or enjoy any right secured by the Constitution or laws of the state or by the Constitution or laws of the United States.”

I doubt this act infringed on the deputy's constitutional rights. The officer could not have possibly felt threatened to the extent their rights would have been curtailed. The evidence is right there. If the deputy felt so threatened they could not exercise their rights, this arrest wouldn't have happened. The perp (as it were) would have left the scene, still smirking and commenting on the ineffectual nature of this 21st century Barney Fife.

This pathetic horseshit all began with a traffic stop, as law enforcement horseshit normally does.

On Wednesday, a Garfield County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a car at a gas station in Panguitch for speeding. After the driver was issued a ticket and the traffic stop was completed, the deputy noticed several friends consoling the driver, according to a police booking affidavit.

Looks like someone unlawfully extended a stop to exact revenge on people the deputy felt weren't properly respectful of law enforcement.

“I stated to (the woman) that our sheriff’s office produced those specific signs and that I believed she had acquired it in our community,” the deputy wrote, adding that he checked with gas station employees who said the sign was not theirs. After reading her Miranda rights, the deputy said the woman provided “inconsistent stories” and eventually said she had found it on the ground.

Hey, maybe get out of the sign-making business, you clods. This sounds like the misuse of taxpayer funds. The sheriff is there to enforce the law, not ensure the populace is properly cowed by artisanal bootlickery. That this ever resulted in criminal charges is ridiculous. That these charges came with hate charge enhancements because of some crumpling and smirking is farcical.

Hopefully, the charges will be dropped before any other Garfield county government agencies embarrass themselves any further. But who knows? This is Utah, a state where legislators want to strip protections from social media services and consider porn to be something as harmful to public health as the coronavirus.

This is a lawsuit in the making. Given the courts' full-blooded support for criticizing police officers via even the crudest of gestures, this deputy appears headed for a reckoning that can't be swatted away with invocations of qualified immunity.

Filed Under: back the blue, free speech, hate crime, police, utah

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 12 Jul 2021 @ 1:40pm

    This is a lawsuit in the making.

    Slight correction: This is a hefty cash settlement in the making.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 12 Jul 2021 @ 1:50pm

    A snowflake with gun worries me. With a badge too, even worse.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Glen, 12 Jul 2021 @ 1:52pm

    Panguitch? Yeah. Small town hicks to be sure. I'm not saying the rest of the state is much better but that town is fairly awful. Damn near every house in that tiny town has those moronic signs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That Anonymous Coward (profile), 12 Jul 2021 @ 3:04pm

Re:

      Re:

      "Damn near every house in that tiny town has those moronic signs."

      So everyone in town knows what thin skinned assholes their local PD is and they all took & put up the signs (almost like compelled speech kids) to avoid being hassled by this group of toddlers who are terrified if a sign is stomped & a smirk is seen.

      Its like a rights case waiting to happen with many many 0's, that those same idiots who were forced to have the signs on display will have to pay themselves for.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2021 @ 2:03pm

    Good thing the cop had a gun to defend himself with or else that sign crumpling could have been the end of him!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 12 Jul 2021 @ 2:31pm

    'Respect takes work, let's try fear and contempt instead'

    Yup, acting like a thug that can't take someone looking at you funny is definitely how you counter the public's perception that police are nothing more than thugs on a perpetual power-trip, arrests ad charges for refusing to respect my authoritah! is absolutely the right way to get the public to respect the police.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2021 @ 2:32pm

    If he had genuinely felt threatened in the slightest, he would be giving excuses for shooting the woman, not arresting her.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2021 @ 2:44pm

    This is Utah, a state where legislators want to strip protections from social media services and consider porn to be something as harmful to public health as the coronavirus.

    So, Utah thinks porn is a fictional thing which is as bad as a mild cold?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mononymous Tim (profile), 12 Jul 2021 @ 2:58pm

    I'm sure he remains clueless as to why she feels like that in the first place.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 12 Jul 2021 @ 3:16pm

    Armed men can be the victims of hate crimes?
    Quick someone look up some stats...
    When was the last cop lynched in Utah?
    When was the last cop dragged to death behind a truck?
    When was the last cop beaten to death & left for dead on a fence?
    When was the last cop bar shot up by someone who hated them?
    When was the last cop jumped on the street & beaten to death while onlookers did nothing?
    When was the last cop murdered & then called names in the press?
    When was the last cop beaten for just holding hands?

    Something something that thing where humans love to label things & then keep cramming more and more into those labels until they are useless.

    Cops are not targeted for simply for being a cop, in fact a cop can take off their uniform then no one would know they were a cop, they can chose to no longer be a cop... unlike other people who can't take off their skin, change their orientation, feeling like they are in the wrong body...

    But sure tell me more how cops who can murder people & walk away because no court told them killing someone that way was wrong before.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2021 @ 3:33pm

    I doubt this act infringed on the deputy's constitutional rights.

    Hey, she can always just claim in court that there is no clearly established law stating that her actions violated his constitutional rights...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Someone, 12 Jul 2021 @ 4:23pm

Re:

      Re:

      What rights? He was acting under the color of law, he was the government at the time. This is why many times you see cops can not be the reporting person for some crimes. Now maybe this whole there has been played out in courts in the past and has been shot down, but I'd give it a try to the DA. A blue line sign just callout one part of the government. Burning a US flag shows you really don't like the gov. And flag burning has been declared legal. So blue line person sign scrunching should also be fine and dandy.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jul 2021 @ 4:50pm

    If there were no list of protected groups, there would be no new additions to that list.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 12 Jul 2021 @ 5:02pm

Re:

      Re:

      And if you defined 'starvation' as 'dying due to not having enough caviar' you could solve the starvation problem overnight, the problem here is not that there exists certain groups that are recognized as historically being discriminated against and therefore could do with some extra protections but that a group that has enjoyed massive privilege historically is considered deserving of the same protections.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        AnonOps, 12 Jul 2021 @ 6:00pm

Re: Re:

        Re: Re:

        IIRC, Jail guards left someone in jail over a weekend locked in a space as big as a closet and the person was forced to drink his own urine to survive in 100+ degree heat. That cop got qualified immunity judgement from the corrupt judge and court system. There is no end to the injustice system it's a feature not a bug.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 12 Jul 2021 @ 4:50pm

    Rather than destroy the signs, they need a slight modification.

    BareBack the Blue!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.