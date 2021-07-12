It Appears That Jason Miller's GETTR Is Speed Running The Content Moderation Learning Curve Faster Than Parler
from the a-new-record dept
You may recall that last summer, we mocked how Parler was speed running the content moderation learning curve. It seems that every year a new social media service pops up, insisting that it believes in "free speech" and won't "censor" anything. And then... reality hits. And it realizes that if you do no moderation at all, your website is a total and complete garbage dump full of spam, porn, harassment, abuse and trolling. And just as Parler learned it needed to do some moderation (and its then CEO even bragged about kicking off "leftist trolls"), every new platform learns the same damn thing eventually. Though, amusingly, it seems to happen faster and faster each time.
We already wrote about GETTR, the "new Parler" for Trump fans, which also claims to be "free speech" supporting, even as it's funded by a "mysterious Chinese billionaire" who is known for suing news organizations for reporting he disagrees with (which doesn't seem very free speechy). Indeed, his lawsuits were so clearly SLAPP suits that in the dismissal of the case against CNN (one of many of the lawsuits), the judge noted:
Here, plaintiff fails to even allege that the defendants' statements... are an inaccurate depiction of the counterclaim...
Again, not exactly the kind of "1st Amendment" supporting person I'd put behind my free speech site, but what do I know?
In the meantime, GETTR has been doing the whole speed run thing at a faster pace than Parler before it. There were reports that the site was quickly filling up with "Sonic the Hedgehog furry porn" and My Little Pony porn alongside... um... "pictures of old men in their underpants."
And thus, Jason Miller discovered that it's all nice and good to say anything goes on your "free speech" supporting website, until reality shows up. Reality has a nice way of destroying the myth that no moderation is a reasonable stance.
Even more fun, Tim Miller (I am pretty sure no relation to Jason) from The Bulwark, stepped in to explore the world that is GETTR and it's an amazing read. It kicks off with a clear explanation of why every site needs to do some level of housecleaning, lest it end up being filled with junk (including pictures of men's junk). Miller set up an account named @PayChildSupport. And he discovered that GETTR has a content moderation problem.
For starters, Gettr’s verification system is a mess because the platform hasn’t figured out how to resolve the tension between freedom of speech and the freedom to spoof. Which is to say, if you’re a Newsmax anchor, you can get a special red Verrit V, meaning that you are who you say you are. Other accounts are stuck with a black V that I could not determine the significance of. Still other accounts display a homemade checkmark.
And the pranksters got me! My very first brand follow—@SonicFastFood—was not a representative of America’s heritage of innovative and tasty drive-in cuisine, but rather a digital gathering space for furry porn. Of which there is a lot on Gettr.
Look, that’s not my bag of beans but no judgment. If MAGAs are into that sort of thing, that’s cool. But let me just say that during my first day on Gettr I didn’t come across a single substantive exchange of ideas—but I was exposed to a very great deal of Sonic the Hedgehog erotica. What a world.
He goes into a lot more detail (perhaps more than you might reasonably need), but on the whole, about what you'd expect:
Taken as a whole, my Gettr newsfeed was a mash-up of catfishes and spoofs, conspiratorial craziness from real-life right-wingers, racial slurs from anonymous Nazi accounts, and pornographic trolling from (I assume) bored libs. The Algonquin Round Table this is not. The marketplace of ideas was barren.
But hey, it’s the internet, new sites with dumbass trolls and nutty power users are a dime a dozen. The most revealing part of the Gettr experience wasn’t what was on the platform—but what wasn’t.
Because it turns out that this cesspool would have been even worse if not for the fact that Jason Miller was doing exactly the same thing that Facebook and Twitter and all the other Big Bad Tech Oligarchs do: moderating his site’s content in order to provide a more usable product for his audience.
Yes, as expected, Miller and GETTR very quickly started banning accounts, rather than living up to what they claimed were their ideals of a moderation free website. Apparently, it's "okay" to moderate when its content you don't like. And it's not okay to moderate when it's content you like. The fact that "you" is a very subjective "you" seems to be lost on the supporters of GETTR and others who believe that no moderation is some sort of even remotely possible ideal.
As (Tim) Miller notes:
Funny how the entire premise behind these “free speech” platforms—and the GOP policies targeting tech censorship and the endless faux outrage on cable news—is negated the minute the complainers are put in charge.
Because what these people inevitably find is that there’s no lib cabal targeting them. No grand conspiracy of Silicon Valley billionaire bros.
Instead the founders of Gettr have been crushed by the same banal challenge that every neckbeard site admin and anxiety-riddled Zoomer slaving away at the dystopian Facebook content-moderation farm has confronted from the moment the internet birthed this vast catch basin of human knowledge and obscenity and allowed people to post on it anonymously. The problem is the users. You can’t live with ’em. But you can’t live without ’em.
There's a lot more in Miller's piece, which should be required reading for anyone who insists it makes sense (or is even possible) to run any internet forum online without some level of moderation.
Oh, and of course, you know how all this ends? With GETTR banning Tim Miller:
🚨 BREAKING NEWS: I have been banned from Gettr. This is an unconscionable assault on my speech rights in the public square.
I am being silenced!! Alert!! @HawleyMO @JDVance1. pic.twitter.com/K0RK0oGP17
— Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 10, 2021
I'm having trouble seeing how anything Tim wrote violated any of GETTR's policies -- and it sure as hell looks like Jason Miller kicked Tim Miller off GETTR because he just didn't like what he had to say. This is something that Twitter and other social media companies don't actually do. They actually do have policies in place, and don't remove people unless they can show a policy that was violated. In other words, GETTR didn't just speed run the content moderation learning curve (while claiming otherwise), it appears to be more aggressive and more willing to ban people for simply stating things that GETTR management doesn't like.
Filed Under: content moderation, jason miller, pay child support, tim miller, trolls
Companies: gettr
Patreon apparently also practices censorship
A contributor to "Veterans Today" reports his realization that Patreon has been, in effect, censoring (or at least punishing) him by refusing to pass along $$$ from fans and supporters, for... reasons. A not insignificant amount and apparently for no good reason (his letters are, naturally, replied to by robots). So he is moving to "Substack" which he thinks has better terms.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Patreon apparently also practices censorship
Oh no, not veterans being censored! Let's just look them up, shall we?
'Veterans Today is a pro-Kremlin, antisemitic conspiracy theory and fake news website. It describes itself as a "military veterans and foreign affairs journal", but the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) had said "the anti-Israel bent on VT can slide pretty quickly into overt anti-Semitism."'
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Veterans_Today
Gee, I wonder why payment processors might not want to work with them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Patreon apparently also practices censorship
Oh look, context. Given those extra details I retract my previous musings, sounds like Patreon has a very good reason not to want to handle those transactions.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Patreon apparently also practices censorship
Thanks for your opinion, "Bloof", it is worth exactly what I paid for it!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Don’t get mad because you got what you needed instead of what you wanted.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Patreon apparently also practices censorship
You're free to post your well cited rebuttal any time you wish. In the mean time, his opinion is worth the same as yours.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Patreon apparently also practices censorship
Thank you for your valued opinion fellow American comrade. DebbyS is nice American name and definitely not Ivan in cubicle next to me in St. Petersburg.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Patreon apparently also practices censorship
Gonna need more details on that one, if they didn't like him they could just revoke his account so offhand it's much more likely either he screwed something up on his end or they screwed something up on their end such that payments aren't going through for some reason, and given how much use Patreon gets with no trouble I'm guessing it's on his end.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Patreon apparently also practices censorship
Good points, I hope he follows up with more research and information.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Patreon apparently also practices censorship
DebbyS, you are the "you" he is responding to. We are asking for more details on his inability to get money. Patreon allowing a content creator to retain their account, but withholding payouts is contrary to the standard practices of patreon. That means it sounds like a technical error, not a moderation issue. Your refusal to discuss what happens suggests you know its a bad faith arguement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Patreon apparently also practices censorship
From Patreon terms of service
Patreon takes action by disabling, rather than deleting accounts, and hate speech is one reason for doing so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Patreon apparently also practices censorship
"We can terminate or suspend your account at any time at our discretion."
But if Facebook do the same they're mean leftists even if they allow right-wing abuse more often than anything else...
"Patreon takes action by disabling, rather than deleting accounts"
I don't particularly like the GDRP, but I find it interesting that in the EU they would be prevented from doing that and be forced to delete all data. Disabling the account but retaining the data sounds specifically shady to me, and that's even without knowing Parler's associations.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Patreon apparently also practices censorship
"I hope he follows up"
Well, that would be on you since you're the one he replied to...
"more research and information"
Another poster already indicated that you lacked this particular quality.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Patreon apparently also practices censorship
That One Guy, were I the writer of the story, I could discuss it with you. But I'm not him. If you want more information because you are curious, I suggest you go to the storyteller himself. Simple, huh?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You **might** want to fix...
"Jason Miller kicked Tim Miller off Twitter" --> GETTR
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: You **might** want to fix...
Freudian slip. It's what Jason Miller wishes he could do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: You **might** want to fix...
I'm just annoyed that the attention this guy is getting is distracting from the sterling performance that another Jason Miller gave in The Exorcist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'It's not censorship when its us doing it!'
'No no, we meant free speech for us, a platform where we can say whatever we want consequence-free, not one where people who don't agree with us can post!'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'It's not censorship when its us doing it!'
Conservative attempts at building platforms remind me of watching a spoiled toddler. They want all the toys, they don't want to share but they also want other kids to sit and watch them play with them. When the other kids try to do things without them, they rush over and spoil that too because the world revolves around them and they in their mind, they deserve to be the center of everything.
They want an echochamber where everyone who isn't a republican has to sit and listen, and they're prepared to ruin the internet to get it. No giving, only taking.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Getter has also need to learn how to design and program api's, as names and emails have already been scraped.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
innocuous leader
why does Techdirt allow one-liners to slip in, essentially defeating the blocking I get on my real comment (which includes funny screen name that I think somehow counts against in the alleged "filter"...)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: innocuous leader
And Im IN after dozens of attempts! What a wacky "system" ya got, Maz.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: innocuous leader
I regularly comment using a VPN, and I never, NEVER have had any comment held for moderation.
Must be you're an asshole.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: innocuous leader
VPNs are useful to hide your actual location or protect your privacy. But, no matter which one you use, if you aggressively spam a site while using it, soon er or later it will be accurately flagged as a spamming location.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: innocuous leader
And again, not being blocked...my 'you are an asshole' theory is looking more plausible...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: innocuous leader
And 3 times it is...Yup - it's you.
Asshole.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: innocuous leader
Yet this comment got through. I'd ask Mike to work on the filter since you're still posting nonsense
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: innocuous leader
Nice way to illustrate the topic!
Clearly your goal is that NO opposition to your own little notions EVER be allowed to get out.
And yet bet you, like Maz, claim to support "Free Speech"!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: innocuous leader
My last was blocked again but "Resend" got it through! WHAT THE HELL is point of whatever "filter" / "system"? It's faulty, and surely does "collateral damage" for new readers, besides SO goes against your stated principles.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: innocuous leader
You are aware every time you post your drivel that gets trapped by the filter, you train it to recognize it better.
I have to wonder how stupid do you have be to loose a fight with a spam-filter on a regular basis, but you seem to have a particular aptitude for it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: innocuous leader
"lose"
Loose and lose are different works
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: innocuous leader
Also words and works are different words ;)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: innocuous leader
Watching you lose to a spam filter never gets old blue balls.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sonic fans are intense, man.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What deep insight, "Thad", to illustrate idiocy on GETTR by
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I guess GETTR had to live and learn that fact first-hand.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And I'm BLOCKED again!
Weird system ya got, Maz.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: And I'm BLOCKED again!
AND I'm IN again!
So here goes:
E. Ternal, Optometrist, with my "vision thing"
I've LONG said "social media" may be unworkable...
Probably shouldn't say "may be", but I'm essentially an optimist, despite all experience, especially HERE.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: And I'm BLOCKED again!
Anyhoo, fascists like Masnick explicitly state that they hope / wish / intend corporations to be the tools allowing them to silence political opponents, and when alternative "platforms" are made trying to avoid that corporate censorship, fascists like Masnick jeer that platform is attacked by people attempting to discredit / silence conservatives.
Masnick is consistent, that's true.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: And I'm BLOCKED again!
As I've mentioned once or twice, "conservatives" are the target not only of "Democrats" but "Republicans In Name Only": both make up the Establishment and pretend to offer an alternative so as to confuse the attempt of The Rich to make themselves Royalty, wiping out the premise of America that "all men are created equal".
WEIRD. In twice, same browser session, but the SAME text went in after successful "innocuous-ing"!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: And I'm BLOCKED again!
The above is proven by that little Mikey the fascist corporatist tries to keep dissent off this tiny little site, and has succeeded, even at his LOSS because drastically reduced the audience for his corporatist views! He's not even competent, so should re-think whether favored by God or merely luck!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: And I'm BLOCKED again!
And ya GOTTA WONDER why whatever "filters" block the text, then let it in, and also why Maz plays whack a mole this way.
But it's intentional BLOCKING. Last Thursday, for instance, got in first click. Today, dozens of tries as usual, then NOW I'm golden. Sheesh.
Besides that, your fanboys with your/their ONE corporatist view are just plain not gonna get ya an audience.
You must allow dissent to get your own views out, which is a true paradox of "social media".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: And I'm BLOCKED again!
Yes, no matter how imperfect the actualities of "law", our founding documents state "all men are created equal"; we fought a War Between The States to keep the principle, and it's what I fervently believe.
But little Mikey the fascist corporatist does NOT believe in that principle: he thinks he's innately superior and ordained by God to rule over the "cattle".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Mike... TSK...
"than Pacer before it"
I am left to wonder if your next piece involves PACER finally admitting how much they suck and freeing the data...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I have One Simple Question.
I ask this of anyone who wants to argue that Twitter has an anti-conservative bias and believes the government should stop Twitter from moderating under that bias. Yes or no: Should GETTR receive that same treatment for carrying out politically biased moderation regardless of what political group GETTR targets with its moderation?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey, what is your solution to problem you bring up?
Or just kibitzing?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Hey, what is your solution to problem you bring up?
And IN after DOZENS of tries!
Isn't it true that YOU invite The Public right here, and yet are dismayed when accepted by those who disagree with you?
How exactly do you expect "interaction" to work? Do you expect only ONE opinion per site? And everyone just stays in their own "bubble"?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Hey, what is your solution to problem you bring up?
"And IN after DOZENS of tries!"
Yes, the rest of us can see the other tries that indicate that you're hilariously training the spam filter to more effectively block your posts.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'I keep spamming the system with dozens of comments in short succession in an attempt to get one of them through, why does it treat me like a spammer!?'
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
“No, it’s the spamfilter that’s wrong.”
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Let's be honest, this 'speed running', is as close to running as most of those who'll stay on GETTR will manage, unless it's to lick Prince Covfefe's shoes....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Paging Koby
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Anything goes (except what I don't like)" isn't a speed run of the moderation learning curve, it's the very beginning of it.
Back in the day most amateur forums would start off with short and vague rules that basically amounted to "don't be an asshole" and little else. If the site owner(s) could avoid breaking down and quitting over everyone having a different opinion of what an asshole is, or running the place into the ground on a power trip enforcing their own, they would eventually learn that moderating on their own whims doesn't work.
Professional operators would usually skip this phase (because they should be employing someone who knows at least the basics of what they're doing), but apparently that's not the case here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
