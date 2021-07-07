Techdirt Podcast Episode 289: Florida's Social Media Bill Fiasco, With State Rep. Anna Eskamani
from the bad-bill dept
If you've been following our coverage of Florida's recent law about social media content moderation, you know it hasn't been going well — it was an insane bill that was quickly shut down by an injunction from a judge who could see how obviously unconstitutional it was. But the fight isn't over, so this week we're joined by Florida Representative Anna Eskamani, one of the most vocal critics of the bill in the state legislature, to discuss how this all happened and what's going to come next.
Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: anna eskamani, florida, free speech, podcast, policy, social media
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
I have a hunch…
That Anna Eskamani is a Floridian, and not a Florida Woman. 😉
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Now that I've listened to the podcast…
Anna Eskamani–if her voting record is anything like her rhetoric–is exactly the kind of stateswoman I'd want to represent me and my interests (or rather, the interests of her constituency) in the State Capitol if I were a Floridian. I'm really happy she called out the clownish behavior of her Republican colleagues because My sister lives in Miami and from what I gather, Floridians need a lot more help than what the state legislature has been offering…
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How to go afer Big Tech
I just listened to the podcast. Ms Eskamani made a great point that if you really want to go after big tech, make them pay their taxes. They'll hate you for it, and that shit is definitely constitutional.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'The money we were going to give you is going to taxes, so ...'
I imagine the number of politicians who would be willing to bring that up could be counted on one hand because once 'make big companies actually start paying taxes' is seriously on the table a lot of companies beyond just the tech ones would be in the crosshairs, as I'm sure the tech companies would very quickly jump on the 'if you're closing those loopholes for us how about doing so for those other companies too?' counter and that's the sort of thing that would definitely threaten some 'campaign donations'.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: 'The money we were going to give you is going to taxes, so .
Look, I know it's a long shot, but a guy can dream can't he?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
themolifeworld
"India’s first home-grown Mobile & Lifestyle accessory brand, Molife, was launched in 2006. The brand is leading through innovation with the sole objective of offering quality and aesthetics at affordable prices in the Indian Market. The Telecare company is led by a dynamic and passionate young team that is keen to deliver exceptional and efficient products to offer uninterrupted connectivity, entertainment, and power. Molife tailored the brand’s objective to the instances that the young generation of the country desire and worked on the idea of impacting their lifestyles with their products. We offer the best in class smartphone accessories that are developed around the user-preference and his needs to be entertained." https://www.molifeworld.com/ https://www.baseusworld.com/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply