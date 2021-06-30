'Press X To Apply Fourth Amendment:' Documents Show How GrayKey Brute Forces IOS Passwords
Policy

from the let's-dig-in dept

Wed, Jun 30th 2021 1:30pmLeigh Beadon

We've been talking a lot about the huge effort in Congress to pass new antitrust laws targeting big tech companies, and all the issues these proposals have. This week, we've got an insider perspective on just what's going on with antitrust in the House: Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who called out many of the deficiencies in the bills during last week's marathon markup session, joins us for a discussion all about the many, many problems in all five proposed antitrust bills.

Filed Under: antitrust, competition, podcast, policy, zoe lofgren

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2021 @ 2:03pm

    Hmm…. District 19 of California, the seat of Silicon Valley… are you sure the title shouldn’t be “Rep. Zoe Lofgren Sees Problems On Every Page Of These Antitrust Bills (Because That’s Why Silicon Valley Bribes Her)”?

    Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2021 @ 2:33pm

    Seeing the problems is no good unless others can see them or be showed them as well. Too many of those in the same political position as her are so much more interested in doing what someone/something else has paid them to do, or to make a name for themselves or just to make a noise in the house or any combination rather than doing what's right, what's helpful! When laws can ve introduced, can be changed, can be bought just because a particular entity doesn't like what someone/something is doing, it speaks volumes about that entity but speaks even more about what use the law and the lawmakers really are. It shows that democracy is dead and buried and things are back in the days and the ways of the side with the most money always gonna get their way!!

      Anonymous Coward, 30 Jun 2021 @ 2:38pm

      Re:

      More interested in doing what someone/something else has paid them to do

      You mean like how Facebook & Google bribed- I mean “donated” to her and she’s railing against antitrust bills that would affect Facebook & Google’s bottom lines?

