Techdirt Podcast Episode 288: Rep. Zoe Lofgren Sees Problems On Every Page Of These Antitrust Bills
from the let's-dig-in dept
We've been talking a lot about the huge effort in Congress to pass new antitrust laws targeting big tech companies, and all the issues these proposals have. This week, we've got an insider perspective on just what's going on with antitrust in the House: Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who called out many of the deficiencies in the bills during last week's marathon markup session, joins us for a discussion all about the many, many problems in all five proposed antitrust bills.
Hmm…. District 19 of California, the seat of Silicon Valley… are you sure the title shouldn’t be “Rep. Zoe Lofgren Sees Problems On Every Page Of These Antitrust Bills (Because That’s Why Silicon Valley Bribes Her)”?
Prove she was bribed to say what she said. We’ll wait.
Re:
With how keen the commentariat of TD is to deem all politicians (no matter party or affiliation) as greedy fat cats who want to keep their donors happy and the money flowing, I’d expected that y’all would have balked at how Zoe Lofgren has taken money from Facebook and Google and then goes on this podcast to say that laws that affect Facebook & Google’s are bad.
Those antitrust bills will affect more than Facebook and Google—and they’ll also affect the next service that becomes as big as Facebook or Google. If you can’t prove she was bribed to say those bills need a rewrite or three, you’re fucked in re: this argument. Go have a conversation with ol’ Brainy Smurf; I’m sure he’d appreciate your brand of baseless bullshit.
Re:
Open Secrets shows that she’s gotten quite the bunch of cash from Facebook, Google, and more over the years.. Or does this not count because she’s taking the money and then saying something that you take her side on?
It doesn’t count if you can’t prove that money is the biggest reason, or even the only reason, she’s saying what she’s saying—which I’m betting you can’t.
Speaking from experience I see
Now now, just because you couldn't help but sell yourself to the highest bidder doesn't mean everyone else acts the same, not everyone can have standards as low as yours.
“Every accusation, a confession”, indeed.
Re: Speaking from experience I see
Zoe’s standards seem pretty low since looking at her Top Contributors throughout the years, she’s been taking money from Facebook, Google, and more for a long while now.
Can you prove that those donations are the root of her belief in the issues with those antitrust bills? Because I don’t think you can, but you’re welcome to give it the ol’ sixth-grade summer school try.
Seeing the problems is no good unless others can see them or be showed them as well. Too many of those in the same political position as her are so much more interested in doing what someone/something else has paid them to do, or to make a name for themselves or just to make a noise in the house or any combination rather than doing what's right, what's helpful! When laws can ve introduced, can be changed, can be bought just because a particular entity doesn't like what someone/something is doing, it speaks volumes about that entity but speaks even more about what use the law and the lawmakers really are. It shows that democracy is dead and buried and things are back in the days and the ways of the side with the most money always gonna get their way!!
Re:
You mean like how Facebook & Google bribed- I mean “donated” to her and she’s railing against antitrust bills that would affect Facebook & Google’s bottom lines?
