Even Elon Musk Makes It Clear Starlink Could Have Limited Impact, May Not Be Financially Viable
from the subsidize-me-please dept
When even Elon Musk is reining in expectations and speaking carefully about one of his products, you know you probably shouldn't get too excited.
We've noted how Musk's Starlink satellite broadband venture will certainly help a few people out of the reach of broadband options, but isn't going to meaningfully disrupt telecom. Limited capacity means Starlink will be able to provide broadband service to somewhere between 400,00 and 800,000 subscribers, in a country where up to 42 million Americans lack access to broadband, 83 million live under a broadband monopoly, and tens of millions more live under a duopoly. In short, Starlink will "fix" US broadband much like a squirt gun will kill an elephant.
Musk clearly knows that Starlink's reach doesn't meet the usual hype surrounding the billionaire's products, so he continues to be more candid and honest when talking about Starlink versus many of his other abundantly hyped projects. Like during his onscreen talk at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, where he once again tempered enthusiasm about Starlink's real-world impact:
"You can think of Starlink as filling in the gaps between 5G and fiber, and really getting into parts of the world that are hardest to reach,” he told interviewer Justin Springham, publisher of Mobile World Live, in a keynote Tuesday at the wireless industry trade show. As in, the last "3%, maybe 5%."
Musk also made it clear that the low orbit satellite broadband business is littered by failures, something he'd like to avoid:
"Every other low earth orbit constellation ever done has gone bankrupt,” Musk said early in the half-hour talk, citing such past collapses as Iridium. “Step number one for Starlink is don’t go bankrupt."
At the same speech Musk noted he's currently selling his "Dishy" terminals to users for around $500 despite costing $1000 to make. Other outlets, like Reuters, were even more pointed about the chance of Starlink success given it lacks the capacity to really obtain any real scale:
"Starlink would need a few million subscribers paying about $99 a month each to recoup a $5 billion investment in a year's time, said analyst Tim Farrar, president of TMF Associates.
A $30 billion investment over a decade would not require a dramatic rise in subscribers, but to achieve Musk's 2020 projection of roughly $30 billion revenue a year would require tens of millions of subscribers, he said.
But even the most rosily optimistic projections I've seen, which assume a full fleet of 42,000 satellites capable of offering 60 Gbit/s each many years from now, tops out at around 6 million max subscribers. So in other words there's a very real potential that Starlink not only doesn't really make much of a dent in the US broadband problem, but can't get anywhere close to financial viability anytime soon.
So the question then becomes, why bother? And the answer is because much like his heavily-ridiculed Las Vegas space tunnel, he's using potentially doomed side projects to nab government subsidies to finance his space ambitions. The FCC recently came under fire for giving the planet's second-wealthiest human being $883 million to deliver satellite broadband to a handful of traffic medians and already served airports. Instead of funding future-proof fiber, the FCC has been criticized for throwing money at a man who doesn't need it, to finance a project that may not even be around a few years from now.
To be clear, Starlink, if it survives, can genuinely help Americans out of the reach of traditional options. But keep in mind with a $600 first month cost ($500 for hardware, $100 a month) it's not exactly helping those who can't afford broadband. And with only 300,000 to 800,000 initial slots, those who really need the service will have to battle with Musk fanboys who already have decent options, but just want to be early adopters due to the Musk brand. In short there's an awful lot that can go very wrong here, and even the most optimistic projections for the venture aren't particularly productive or disruptive.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: broadband, capacity, competition, elon musk, satellite, starlink
Companies: spacex
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Doesn't solve the Broadband problem, but may put a big dent in the Rural Broadband problem. Think farmland, off-the-grid, research stations, fire watch towers.
And, this is an orbital network. South America, Africa,Australia for example, yes?
What is the potential world-wide capacity? Not just US capacity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Needs model
Look: a few million subscribers to pay back the investment in a year isn't a good model; that's asking for a fantastic short term ROI time.
Let's assume he can get 500K subscribers, how long will that take for payoff?? And what's his potential worldwide? Students are curious...
Meanwhile, uh, yeah, Falcon9 seems to have a lifetime of at least 10 launches, putting everyone else to shame...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Karl, if I had been your kid, I would have slit my wrists by my 11th grade
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How are all the millions/billions paid to the Telecoms for new FTH working out?
A one year payback would have investors fighting to throw money at you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Profiling
Starting with the presumption that Musk must be a jerk, good click-bait.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Please help me out here...
So a potential revenue stream of $3.6 billion per year (for 6 million subscribers) is not enough to repay the investment, but $863 million over ten years is going to make the difference and is Musk's sole reason for Starlink.
Sorry, I'm having trouble understanding your math there Karl.
Anyway, the real money is in getting laser connections going. They have the potential to cut transmission delays significantly, even over terrestrial fiber, if the can route fast enough at each satellite node. Faster dedicated links are worth billions. If SpaceX can tap into this market, a tiny fraction of their network could bring in upwards of $5 billion per year (perhaps upwards of $15 billion per year). I believe a group of traders paid $5 billion to put in a dedicated fiber link from NY to Chicago. I think this is what they are ultimately after. I can see tiered subscriptions, with ultrafast at the top, modile (planes, ships) mid-range and (usually) fixed domestic at the bottom of the cost structure. That would make the domestic internet market the least important, but still a decent chunk of change and Elon is not one to leave money lying on the table (which is, I believe, why he claimed the subsidies that, it should be noted, he did not lobby for.
So please, check your math and stop knocking Elon Musk just because you hate him.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Internet to homes isn't the only thing
In the vein of "if you build it they will come", having access to reasonably priced broadband can change rural businesses dramatically.
There is a lot of automation available now and coming in the near future for agriculture. Much of it really needs reliable communications.
Most broadband maps focus on where people live, not rural businesses like ag, forestry, mining that cover large empty areas.
And no, you don't need a Dishy McFlatface on every item that needs internet. An outdoor WiFi network could work well with a single uplink.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Gee, wasn't it worth ruining the night sky for amateur astronomers just so Elon could be first with something? But hey, he can pour his profits from this into building space telescopes and giving them to scientists for free... Oh wait.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
For the Elon faithful, who seem to be out in force...
Y'all are defending a guy who offered to bring his tunnel tech to Florida.
You know that state on sandstone and sinkholes... where you can't tunnel because the earth will just swallow it all up.
Perhaps he isn't the all powerful savior y'all imagine.
And before one wishes to attack my spelling & grammar, without a program saying which team you are rooting for y'all could be mistaken for Trump supporters who can't accept the idea anything he ever did was bad or failed.
You can be impressed with Tesla & SpaceX and still note that perhaps sometimes after loading up the bong he shouldn't launch some of the ideas he gets from the smoke.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply