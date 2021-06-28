Cable Giant Altice Demonstrates Why A Lack Of Broadband Competition Matters
Marco Rubio Jumps To The Head Of The Line Of Ignorant Fools Pushing Dumb Social Media Regulation Bills

Daily Deal: The 2021 Ultimate Learn To Code Training Choose A Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Jun 28th 2021 10:53amDaily Deal

If you're interested in learning the very basics of coding and programming, your journey starts here. With the 2021 Ultimate Learn To Code Training Choose A Bundle, you can get up to 25 courses covering popular programming languages. Courses cover Java, Python, and Matplotlib, as well as the Unity and Blender platforms. They also cover Amazon Honeycode, Selenium, Flutter, and Dart. You will learn how to build your own websites, apps, and games from scratch. These courses are packed with helpful materials and are created for complete beginners. Choose from a variety of bundles. The first 3 courses covering CSS, JavaScript and HTML are free. 5 courses are on sale for $3, 10 courses for $8, 15 courses for $10, or all 25 courses for $15.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

Cable Giant Altice Demonstrates Why A Lack Of Broadband Competition Matters
Marco Rubio Jumps To The Head Of The Line Of Ignorant Fools Pushing Dumb Social Media Regulation Bills
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Monday

19:54 Ringo Starr Drops Trademark Challenge Against 'Ring O' Sex Toy (4)
16:03 Creating State Action Via Antitrust Law And Making The People Who've Been Wrong About The Constitutionality Of Content Moderation Suddenly Right (6)
13:32 2nd Circuit Upholds Non-Monetary Sanctions Against Copyright Troll Richard Liebowitz (7)
12:03 Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To Twenty-Two Years For Killing George Floyd (7)
10:54 Marco Rubio Jumps To The Head Of The Line Of Ignorant Fools Pushing Dumb Social Media Regulation Bills (35)
10:53 Daily Deal: The 2021 Ultimate Learn To Code Training Choose A Bundle (0)
09:29 Cable Giant Altice Demonstrates Why A Lack Of Broadband Competition Matters (11)
05:39 Florida Steps Up To Defend Its Unconstitutional Social Media Law And It's Every Bit As Terrible As You'd Imagine (134)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (12)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: June 20th - 26th (4)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.