Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To Twenty-Two Years For Killing George Floyd
from the beating-out-his-19-years-as-a-cop-by-a-narrow-margin dept
The police officer who set off months of anti-police violence protests has been sentenced to more than 22 years in prison. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly ten minutes… and for more than two minutes after another officer said he couldn't detect a pulse.
This murder was carried out in broad daylight in front of several witnesses. Perhaps the most important witness was the one who filmed the entire killing: 17-year-old Darnella Frazier. Largely because of this recording, Chauvin was unable to elude justice.
Two months after Chauvin's conviction on murder charges, Judge Peter Cahill has handed down a sentence nearly a decade longer than the 10-15 years recommended by state sentencing guidelines. This sentence is far more than Chauvin's lawyer felt was justified. His attorney asked for time served and probation. (Chauvin had been incarcerated for 199 days by the time he was sentenced.) But it's also less than what prosecutors had asked for: a 30-year sentence based on several aggravating factors.
Judge Cahill didn't just hand down a sentence. He also issued a written order [PDF] explaining his decision to depart upwards from the sentencing guidelines. The order is thorough. And the list of aggravating factors includes the public nature of this killing and a reference to the witness who filmed the incident, creating an undeniable version of the facts that made it impossible for Chauvin to walk away from this.
Here's the short version of the court's explanation for its sentencing variance:
[T]he Court found that the evidence at trial proved beyond a reasonable doubt the following four aggravated sentencing factors:
(i) That Mr. Chauvin abused a position of trust and authority;
(ii) That Mr. Chauvin treated George Floyd with particular cruelty;
(iii) That children were present during the commission of the offense;
(iv) That Mr. Chauvin committed the crime as a group with the active participation of three other individuals, former Minneapolis Police Officers Thou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng, who all actively participated with Mr. Chauvin in the crime in various ways.
These are presented in more detail later on in the order.
Mr. Chauvin “abused his position of authority” by using unreasonable force to hold “a handcuffed George Floyd in a prone position on the street”—“a position that Defendant knew from his training and experience carried with it a danger of positional asphyxia”—for more than nine minutes and forty seconds, “an inordinate amount of time.”
“Defendant’s placement of his knee on the back of George Floyd’s neck was an egregious abuse of the authority to subdue and restrain because the prolonged use of this maneuver was employed after George Floyd had already been handcuffed and continued for more than four and a half minutes after Mr. Floyd had ceased talking and had become unresponsive.”
[...]
That “failure to render aid became particularly abusive after Mr. Floyd had passed out, and was still being restrained in the prone position, with Mr. Chauvin continuing to kneel on the back of Mr. Floyd’s neck with one knee and on his back with another knee, for more than two and a half minutes after one of his fellow officers announced he was unable to detect a pulse.”
Also factoring into the upward variance is the fact that this was no ordinary killing. As the court points out, this was an protracted, painful experience that ended in death -- one that was far crueler than the acts normally associated with murders and assaults.
Mr. Chauvin’s prolonged restraint of Mr. Floyd was also much longer and more painful than the typical scenario in a second-degree or third-degree murder or second-degree manslaughter case. The “prolonged nature of the asphyxiation” makes this offense different in kind than, for example, a near-instantaneous death by gunshot, which is one typical scenario for this type of offense.
[...]
The conduct this Court has deemed particularly cruel also occurred over a longer period and was substantially more painful than a typical third-degree assault, the predicate felony offense for Mr. Chauvin’s second-degree murder conviction. [...] . Chauvin’s conduct went beyond just inflicting “substantial bodily harm.” It “kill[ed] George Floyd slowly”—over the course of almost ten minutes—by inhibiting “his ability to breathe when Mr. Floyd had already made it clear he was having trouble breathing.” Indeed, Mr. Chauvin’s continuation of the assault after Mr. Floyd was no longer conscious and no longer had a pulse—Mr. Chauvin “continu[ed] to kneel on the back of Mr. Floyd’s neck . . . for more than two and a half minutes after one of his fellow officers announced he was unable to detect a pulse”—plainly sets Mr. Chauvin’s conduct apart from the typical case involving a felony assault that results in substantial bodily harm and death to the victim.
For that, the judge tacks on another ten years. Chauvin -- the second Minneapolis police officer to be convicted of murder in the last two years -- will spend most of the next 15 years in jail and another eight years under supervised release. Nothing done here will bring George Floyd back to life. But the court's willingness to depart upwards when sentencing a former cop should hopefully act as a deterrent towards future police violence.
It won't bring back the dead but if it keeps even one person alive who would have otherwise been murdered by a cop this ruling will still have done some serious good beyond just putting a cold-blooded killer behind bars and away from the public for a few years.
While it is all sorts of messed up that this is at all surprising or something to cheer on rather than an extreme outlier with a known outcome from the outset it's still a good development and hopefully one that more courts and judges will take note and emulate, because the less police believe that the law doesn't apply to them the better off the public will be.
"should hopefully act as a deterrent towards future police violence."
Or the pack learns from the bad experience of one member and hides it better in the future. "Look, you dealt with that one bad apple, but the rest of us are s-o-o-o trustworthy"
Watch out for human shields surrounding such incidents in the future to "preserve the dignity of the accused"
Re: privacy shields
Agreed.
"Re: Re:public .. right to record the police.
Except we can now probably expect "backup" to arrive quickly and force everyone filming to "backup" a few blocks away. The alternative is "privacy" screens being erected around the murder-in-progress.
"We were protecting the deceased's privacy, Your Honor"
https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20210420/17584746644/filming-cops-is-best-accountabili ty-tool-officer-derek-chauvin-convicted-murder-killing-george-floyd.shtml#c358
Prison Reform
Part of me is glad it will be 15 years, more or less, before Derek Chauvin will be allowed to walk the streets again...
But part of me is seriously concerned that the experience, especially the "protective custody" part of it, will so destroy the man or quite possibly even kill him as to make any sort of meaningful redemption impossible.
Ms Chauvin, I hope you will join the fight for equal protection of the law not to be the same as equal destruction of the law....the people your husband was putting in cages were, in the end, little different from your husband.
Re: Prison Reform
Our prison system has never been about redemption or rehabilitation. It never has been. Maybe it should be, at least for some, but it isn't.
The few that do manage to get rehabilitated while in prison do it largely by, and for, themselves, and they do it in spite of the prison system, not because of it.
Re: Re: Prison Reform
On paper it's supposed to be. Look at Norway where the focus is on rehabilitation.
In the US though, we have a system of private prisons whose sole reason for existing is to fill up as many cells as possible. This makes any kind of rehabilitation a determent profit-wise while profitable to make or keep certain things illegal despite public pressure to the contrary like legalizing weed at the federal level. That's why we see so many ultimately fall back into the habits that landed them in prison in the first place because the system wants "repeat customers". People who never come back is bad for business.
Those that manage to escape the trap and become better people are sadly an exception rather than the rule.
"But... but... but... Floyd was selling illegal cigarettes and passing counterfeit money!!!"
