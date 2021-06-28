Marco Rubio Jumps To The Head Of The Line Of Ignorant Fools Pushing Dumb Social Media Regulation Bills
It seems like we can't have even a peaceful week go by without yet another grandstanding fool in Congress introducing yet another terrible bill to destroy the internet. The latest comes from Senator Marco Rubio, who, last week, excitedly released a ridiculous bill that he claims will "crackdown on big tech algorithms and protect free speech." Of course, cracking down on algorithms is, itself, an attack on free speech. And the rest of his bill is nothing but an attack on free speech.
The actual bill is a clusterfuck of bad ideas. It's called the "Disincentivizing Internet Service Censorship of Online Users and Restrictions on Speech and Expression" or "DISCOURSE" Act, and the only thing clever about it is the name.
So what does the bill do? It says big internet companies can no longer moderate "viewpoints." Specifically, it says you no longer get Section 230 protections if you're a firm with a "dominant market share" who...
... engages in a content moderation activity that reasonably appears to express, promote, or suppress a discernible viewpoint for a reason not protected from liability under subsection (c)(2), including reducing or eliminating the ability of an information content provider to earn revenue...
In other words, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook are no longer allowed to kick Nazis off their platform or even to demonetize them. This is basically "the Marco Rubio wants to make sure Nazis get free services Act."
And from there it gets worse. It says you don't get 230 protections for anything an algorithm recommends. You lose 230 if your firm with a dominant market share...
... amplifies information provided by an information content provider by using an algorithm or other automated computer process to target the information directly to users without the request of a sending or receiving user...
So, Facebook or Twitter trying to make your feed more relevant means they have to take on liability for everything in your feed.
For all the talk of how this is protecting "free speech," it's the opposite. It's an out and out attack on the free speech of these companies to recommend to their users what they think is most relevant to them and not to be associated with assholes, trolls, Nazis and the like.
Believe it or not, the bill gets even worse and becomes an even bigger attack on free speech. It also says that if you comment upon some other content, you lose 230 protections over that content. I mean, that's just a blatant violation of the 1st Amendment, as the entire purpose is to disincentivize companies from adding their own commentary, fact checking, and the like. The bill says you lose 230 protections if a market dominant firm...
... solicits, comments upon, funds, or affirmatively and substantively contributes to, modifies, or alters information provided by an information content provider...
Got that? Fact checking now makes you liable for the underlying thing you fact checked. That's... both unconstitutional and ridiculous at the same time.
And it gets worse. It would only exempt a very narrow class of content, by limiting it to a revised version of (c)(2)'s classifications -- taking away the subjective ability of a platform to decide what is objectionable on their platform and limiting it to:
any action voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user has an objectively reasonable belief is obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, promoting terrorism or violent extremism, harassing, promoting self-harm, or unlawful, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected
The wider net of "otherwise objectionable" is removed, and a few new categories are added ("promoting terrorism or violent extremism, promoting self-harm, or unlawful"). Of course, locking it to just these categories is problematic. Unless you consider Nazism to be "promoting violent extremism" then you probably can't ban Nazis. Spam... totally allowed under this bill. Being an asshole, as long as it's not "objectively" deemed to be harassing... must be allowed.
The bill also has a transparency clause whose only real purpose is to allow Nazis and trolls to insist they were treated unfairly, by insisting that their harassment of someone was nothing of the sort, and that they were treated unfairly.
Finally, it makes a huge additional change by saying that Section 230 is no longer an immunity, but rather "an affirmative defense." This may not sound like much, but it gets rid of the main procedural benefit of Section 230 as an immunity. As an immunity, it means you get cases dismissed much faster. As an affirmative defense, in many cases you don't get to assert that until much later in the case, after you've gone through expensive discovery. So this takes away the most useful part of Section 230 and makes it an expensive burden.
It's hellishly weird to see someone like Marco Rubio, who pretends to be a traditional "conservative," pushing a bill that will be a massive boon to tort lawyers, and will clog up the courts with vexatious lawsuits. But, hey, it seems that Marco has realized the only way for him to stay relevant these days is to culture war with the best of them, and thus he has to pretend that social media really is out to get conservatives (it is not) and that he has to pass an unconstitutional law to attack the 1st Amendment rights of websites. It's a pitiful move by an increasingly pitiful politician.
Filed Under: bias, content moderation, marco rubio, section 230, social media, transparency
Congress/Senate: “How many times do we have to teach the same lesson, old man?!”
Section 230: “I do love the young people.”
Judge a person not by their words but by their deeds
It's hellishly weird to see someone like Marco Rubio, who pretends to be a traditional "conservative," pushing a bill that will be a massive boon to tort lawyers, and will clog up the courts with vexatious lawsuits.
Less weird and more telling I'd say, words are cheap what really tells you about a person are their actions, and by his actions I'd say Rubio has made clear his contempt for the first amendment and that he's either bought into the 'conservative persecution' myth or is merely dishonestly playing to the gullible fools who have.
Re: Judge a person not by their words but by their deeds
Just goes to show that republicans are little bitches too.
Re: Conservatives and Libertarians are not the same thing
There is a big difference between a conservative and a capital L Libertarian. A conservative wants to conserve our country and traditions. Libertarian are dogmatic religious zealots. Conserving the country and traditions includes from private aggression. A fundamental disconnect between a Lockean limited government conservative and a near total anarchist Libertarian is the understanding that the fundamental purpose of government is to protect the rights of the people from private aggression.
“Oh, you know the ones…”
Which specific traditions do conservatives want to preserve, again?
Re: “Oh, you know the ones…”
Good heavens! Is that a woman's account? Is she posting ... to (gasp) men!... without her husband or guardian's permission? That's lewd! Filthy! And ... and... and is that a picture a lady's ANKLES?
Re: words are cheap
why get excited about just more of the blather constantly streaming from our beloved denizens in Congress?
Rubio's ignorance, hypocrisy, and malice are standard features of elected politicians.
Several thousand proposed Bills and Resolutions are normally presented in a Congressional Session, but only about 7% evolve into law.
P.S./trivia/: average Congress enacts about 5 Million words into new Federal law every 2 years.
That's 375 Million words of new law since WWII -- but you all knew that, since 'Ignorance of the Law is No Excuse'.
Re: Re: words are cheap
Because unless you call out such ignorance, hypocrisy and/or unconstitutional behavior you risk it becoming normalized, the fact that it might be expected from certain people/groups does not in any way make it any less deserving of condemnation.
As usual, Republicans' accusations of "fascist censorship" have always been 100% projection.
Uh what?
When a law literally contains phrases like that, it is hard to see how this is anything but political grandstanding that is designed to get thrown out by courts eventually in order to allow for a bunch of posturing about how the judicative is under control of the radical left Democrats or something like that.
Re: Thats What!
"whether or not such material is constitutionally protected"
And that is the fundamental constitutional problem with section 230. It was done expressly to incentivize private actors to take down constitutionally protected speech. This is also a fundamental problem the courts have never really addressed. They have addressed section 230 on a case by case basis. In some many cases the courts have found section 230 applies in others like the recent Malware bytes case they have found it does not but this is a case by case basis. They have never even looked at the fundamental constitutionality of the section itself.
When the author of the bill Chis Cox states that the intent of the bill was to incentivize private "moderation" aka censorship even of constitutionally protected material that crosses the line of state action.
If I'm a red state senator and I don't like abortions' I just cant pass a bill called 'The Reprocuctive Decency Act' with a section 230 that grants immunity both civil and criminal to anyone who blocks access to an abolition clinic. I cant take an overt action, the granting of immunity, to incentive private action that the government cannot constitutionally take because it infringes upon the rights of the citizens.
Yes or no: Do you believe the government should have the legal right to compel any privately owned interactive web service into hosting legally protected speech that the owners/operators of said service don’t want to host? Remember that racial slurs, anti-queer propaganda, and anything praising Tommy Wiseau as an avant-garde filmmaker despite all evidence to the contrary is considered legally protected speech.
Re: Re: Thats What!
And that is the fundamental constitutional problem with section 230. It was done expressly to incentivize private actors to take down constitutionally protected speech.
Just going to copy/past my comment from another article for this one to address the 'constitutionally protected speech' line...
'As a reminder racism is constitutionally protected speech.
Sexism is constitutionally protected speech.
Arguing in favor of torturing gays until they 'give up their sinful ways', constitutionally protected speech.
Claiming that the nazis had the right idea and it's a shame they were stopped before they could really do something about those shifty jews, constitutionally protected speech.
Saying that vaccines not only don't work they actively make things worse? You guessed it, constitutionally protected speech.
Anyone who tries to argue that platforms should limit themselves to only excluding unconstitutional speech is arguing that all of the above and more should be exempt from moderation.'
There is no 'constitutional problem' with 230, all it does is make it so that platform owners can afford to exercise their first amendment rights, moderating as they wish without having to face ruinous lawsuits because of it with the owners the ones who decide what content they do and do not want on their platform, that being the important detail which is what makes it different from your actually unconstitutional 'you get immunity if you remove this specific content' hypothetical.
Re: Re: Thats What!
"And that is the fundamental constitutional problem with section 230. It was done expressly to incentivize private actors to take down constitutionally protected speech."
You mean speech constitutionally protected from government action. Private companies are not beholden to 1A. Did you not learn that in school?
Re: Re: Thats What!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Thats What!
“It was done expressly to incentivize private actors to take down constitutionally protected speech”
Do you want to know how I know you don’t understand the first thing about the first amendment?
Sorry Koby, that makes you #2.
What, like that wasn’t the case already?
Re:
His arguments were always #2
Which one of Rubio's staffers fell down on the job and let him near the internet again?
Beyond?
beyond the use of a can of hair spray and a lighter, remind me again how one "Regulates" a swarm of Gnats,...?
Can someone read these BACK to the idiots
First you come out and demand that everyone can say anything they want, All over your site, and you get no recourse.
Then you give this long list of Stuff, thats already fairly controlled, add a few more and you have Dropped everything that you wanted in the first place, but you take away sec. 230.
Is this a way to Backdoor Fosta?
The THING they should be looking at is a reporting structure, IF the sites find something important. Having them Help and assist the police agencies.
Allot of sites Dumped Tons of data, because they got Scared. Data the police were USING to watch over things. Without which NOW cops/FBI/CIA/DEA/others have to work harder.
And now you are saying we can post anything, the Site is responsible, And anything illegal is supposed to be removed?
Lets get an egg beater into his head and see if that can unscramble this.
Hmmm currently we have "objectively reasonable" reason to believe any content the user uploads is copyrighted (thanks copyright maximalists), and since the user probably didn't upload a license with their content, displaying it is "unlawful" which means anything can be "reasonably" taken down.
Why have one flavor of insanity when you can have two.
Those look like make the running of Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter impossible, and so destroy those businesses. Too many lawsuits while losing a lot of users will destroy, or forceably downsize the big players, and ensure no one grows to replace them. The politicians gain from this, as a divided society of small groups is much easier to rule, and removing foreign contacts makes foreign adventures easier to justify without contradiction.
My Two Cents
As an owner of multiple websites I think poor Marco needs to tape a rather large dildo to a pogo stick and ride that thang like the gold-digging bitch he is.
[Too graphic? I'll understand if you take it down]
Re: My Two Cents
Your punishment shall be to be voted funny by me.
Re: My Two Cents
Got another vote for Funny Of The Week from me, as well!
Someone please show the bodycount caused by social media moderation decisions
Now show the bodycount caused by Congress refusing to admit covid was a thing
Now someone bitchslap this shitstain into next week.
People are dying, cities are crumbling, tap water can kill people...
And this asshole wants to whine about social media while doing fuck all else to actually make this hellscape he participated in making better.
What chaps my ass the most is this: No one sees that as soon as they (yes, the magic They) get something like this to stick, it won't stop with just killing off the internet, all other news media (which are social media in disguise (letters to the editor, anyone?)) will be the next on the chopping block. Next think you know, handbills on power/phone polls will be the only way politicians can beg for your vote.
And that will be just fine with them, trust me.
I think most reasonable people would in fact say nazis qualify as violent extremists.
At least, real nazis, not like some people use the word to mean anyone they don't like.
Ahhhh FUCK!!!
Great job Mike, now there is going to be another comment section filled with idiots who agree with "Florida Man #2" (or is it #3, hard to say with Gaetz and DeSantis in there too) and think there is an anti-conservative bias in social media, but can never articulate a single example of somebody being banned / censored / moderated from social media merely for being conservative.
They never cite exactly what speech caused those conservatives to get the boot, either. Says a lot when they say nothing about what someone said to get banned.
Re:
It's like the people touting the amazing and rock-solid evidence of election fraud(not surprising given the overlap between the two groups), they always had the evidence right there not five seconds before you asked but as soon as you do it up and disappears and all they've got left is vague assurances that they most certainly have something and it's super-duper convincing so they really shouldn't need to present the evidence itself for you to double-check or anything.
Re:
i thought Florida Man was a species (homo floridensis) anyway.
Google Needs to be Reigned in
Content creators need protections on YouTube but not for the reason these self-important jerks are pushing.
Google wants you to quit your day job to create content but be able to shut you down with no explanation which is basically asking for unscrupulous assholes to abuse the system. Google takes their sweet time unless it's a big record label that is unfaily targeted. For everyone else they can wait for google to get around to it, or basically flush their hard work down the toilet.
As far as these politicians are concerned I think they are about to be on the receiving end of some very entertaining unintended consequences. And I am pretty sure they'll know it in 3, 2, 1 after it passes.
