No, Facebook's Argument In Response To Muslim Advocates' Lawsuit Is Not 'Awkward'; Facebook Caving On 230 Is What's Awkward
Glitches And Greed Mar Effort To Bring COVID Relief To US Broadband Users

Daily Deal: The Super Software Engineer Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Mon, Jun 21st 2021 10:41amDaily Deal

Software engineers are computer science professionals who use their knowledge and skills in engineering and programming languages to build applications, develop computer games, and run network control systems. This particular job is always in-demand. In the Super Software Engineer Bundle, you'll get 41 hours of video content on IoT, Java, Angular, MongoDB, AI, and so much more. It's on sale for $39.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

No, Facebook's Argument In Response To Muslim Advocates' Lawsuit Is Not 'Awkward'; Facebook Caving On 230 Is What's Awkward
Glitches And Greed Mar Effort To Bring COVID Relief To US Broadband Users
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Monday

15:36 Shake Shack Manager Sues NYPD Officers, Union Reps For Falsely Claiming His Business Sold Cops Poisoned Shakes (4)
13:32 As Predicted, Smaller Media Outlets Are Getting Screwed By Australia's Link Tax (5)
12:02 DOJ Asks DC Court To Compel Decryption Of Device Seized In A Capitol Raid Case (13)
10:45 Glitches And Greed Mar Effort To Bring COVID Relief To US Broadband Users (5)
10:41 Daily Deal: The Super Software Engineer Bundle (0)
09:27 No, Facebook's Argument In Response To Muslim Advocates' Lawsuit Is Not 'Awkward'; Facebook Caving On 230 Is What's Awkward (8)
06:03 Researchers: 2G Connection Encryption Deliberately Weakened To Comply With Cryptowar Export Restrictions (20)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (4)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: June 13th - 19th (1)

Friday

19:39 Chinese Government Continues To Arrest More Journalists Over Nonsense 'National Security' Law (39)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.