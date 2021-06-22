Former Trump Lawyer Facing Sanctions In Michigan Now Saying The Things She Said Were Opinions Are Actually Facts
from the chronic-self-inflicted-foot-injuries-now-traveling-to-mouth-area dept
The Kraken is on the move!
Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell -- last seen being sued by a voting machine maker after making (and filing) a bunch of baseless claims about a "stolen" election -- is headed to Detroit, Michigan. There will be some more Michigan-focused courtroom action, but it won't be Powell playing offense.
Sidney Powell and other attorneys who defended former President Trump’s false claims about the 2020 presidential election have been summoned for a sanctions hearing in a Michigan federal court.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker ordered the attorneys to appear at a hearing on July 6, according to court documents.
This case for sanctions has been building for months, beginning late last year after Powell (and several others) filed a bunch of BS lawsuits in Michigan courts seeking to overturn election results. The state's sanctions complaints were compiled with the inadvertent assistance of Powell herself, whose response to Dominion's defamation lawsuit was to assert that no reasonable person would believe the outlandish claims she made about the voting machine maker.
Unfortunately for Powell, that group of "reasonable" people apparently included the judges presiding over lawsuits she filed late last year. Claiming you're really in the business of dispensing hyperbole and rhetoric may play well when faced with defamation allegations, but it plays much worse in courts where you're the plaintiff trying to convince a judge these same statements are potentially verifiable facts.
Even with all of this going on, Powell just won't quit making things worse for herself. As Jacob Sullum reports for Reason, Powell recently attended a conference in Dallas, Texas where she claimed all the stuff she just finished telling Dominion was nothing more than heated rhetoric mostly free of facts is actually a bunch of facts she stands behind.
"I don't think they realized that some of us litigators were going to catch on and hold their feet to the fire and expose what really happened," Powell said during the "For God & Country: Patriot Roundup" gathering on Memorial Day weekend, which also featured prominent election conspiracy theorists such as former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Florida congressman Allen West, and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R–Texas). She predicted that Dominion's lawsuit will be dismissed because "we meant what we said, and we have the evidence to back it up." If the lawsuit proceeds, she added, "then we will get discovery against Dominion, and we will be on offense."
That's not what she told the court. Playing defense against Dominion, Powell said:
[I]t was clear to reasonable persons that Powell’s claims were her opinions and legal theories on a matter of utmost public concern…
But in front of this crowd of conspiracy theorists and Trump torch-carriers, Powell claims to have the "evidence" to back up her "opinions and legal theories." Well, we'll see how that plays out when she returns to court to continue facing Dominion's lawsuit. We'll also see what effect being sanctioned for filing bullshit lawsuits in Michigan will have on the lawsuit she didn't file. Chances are, none of this will work out well for Powell. Trying to have it both ways just isn't going to work.
You know
I wonder how the judge in the case will like that. Or the bar. Or any AGs. I mean, won't this now raise case of flip flopping?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Powell is spinning fast enough to create her own tornado.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So. Much. Evidence
She predicted that Dominion's lawsuit will be dismissed because "we meant what we said, and we have the evidence to back it up."
It would have really been nice if she pulled out this evidence last year, when it might have been useful! Oh, that’s right, it doesn’t exist. It’s amazing how stupid the rubes are that keep believing the garbage that she keeps shoveling. And they keep donating money for an endgame that will never happen.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Someone's put too much crack in that kraken.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm kind of surprised that no die-hard Trump supporters have claimed that Powell's stupid antics aren't really stupid antics but instead a clever ruse, and that by deeming them stupid antics we're falling for her ruse hook, line and sinker.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Such gullible rubes - like the judges who will sanction her and Dominion who will wipe the floor with her until she begs for a settlement. She really got them! She got them so good she's going to lose her lunch to them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
They're too busy claiming that Trump is secretly still in power and will reveal himself in August (or whenever, the date keeps changing). Powell is irrelevant to their current fantasies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Ah yes, the great Trump secret power reveal date - the Disney copyright extension expiry date of politics...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Hardly. The copyright issue is very real, but may be able to be defeated at some point with logic and evidence (not killed completely, but perhaps a further extension can be avoided).
The Trump thing is more like a kid who thinks that if he just wishes hard enough then Santa will be real again and he'll make a special delivery for all the presents they missed. Sad and pathetic at any time, but scary and disheartening when the "kid" is a middle aged adult with greater voting rights than people with a grasp on reality
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You spoke too soon. The village idiot (Restless90210) finally showed up to prove to you that yes, there are people that fucking stupid.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Trump hires only the best loons, kooks and insurrectionists.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Michael Flynn, former Florida congressman Allen West, and Rep. Louie Gohmert"
I found some leftover food behind my cat's litter box earlier, something I'd put near her bowl after I'd cooked lunch but now as dried up and funny looking as anything she leaves in the box. I reckon there's more integrity, honesty and intelligence there than there was at this event.
"we meant what we said, and we have the evidence to back it up"
Cool. Now, all that anyone has been asking is that you let the rest of us look at the evidence. It seems highly suspicious that you're still holding on to the evidence nearly 6 months after the person you can prove lost the election was sworn into office, but there's an easy way to get everyone else on your side...
"If the lawsuit proceeds, she added, "then we will get discovery against Dominion, and we will be on offense
Wait... I thought you already had all the evidence. What would discovery do to benefit you?
Who am I kidding? Most likely she knows she's screwed so there's only a short amount of time to grift the rubes before she loses everything she owns.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You know, it is marginally possible that she believes everything she's saying. She would have to be delusional and totally disconnected from some aspects of reality, but it does happen. Maybe the pressure of being in an impossible position with a demanding overlord who expects everything and gives zero support was the trigger of a psychotic break (or whatever the actual term is).
But I do think it more likely that's she's an incompetent grifter who's out of her depth and doesn't know where the shallow water is.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
she's snapped
HOw do people snap like this? She was a competent lawyer at some point. She knows the law, she knows she has no evidence, yet she keeps saying she has it. Where is it? It obviously doesn't exist otherwise she'd have used it during the actual lawsuits she thought.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: she's snapped
You mean you find things like quadruple-hearsay and an anonymous expert witness to be unconvincing?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: she's snapped
Alas, she had it, but it was stolen by radical atheist liberal islamofascist antifa communist gays.
Obviously.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: she's snapped
So she's claiming the dog ate her brief?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: she's snapped
You fogot the assist from the Whales.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: she's snapped
She knows the law, she knows she has no evidence, yet she keeps saying she has it.
She watched Trump do the same thing for 4 years.
She figured if the simple minded rubes who support him could be convinced not to trust their own eyes, or believe the functional equivalent of a 4chan prank (Q), that the courts must've come around the same way.
Fortunately that level of abject stupidity is only affecting less than half of the populace. And the only reason I say that optimistically, is my hope that these morons will acquire Darwin Awards at some point.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Rock, meet hard place.
Grabs the popcorn
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Like when Hooters tried to claim it was a family restaurant for zoning but an entertainment venue when the male waiters sued.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'It's fact! I mean opinion! I mean totally fact!'
Yeah, I don't see this working out so well for her in her pending lawsuits and sanction hearings, trying to argue both that what she's saying is nothing but opinion and iron-clad facts is probably not going to look to well for the judges and those in charge of sanctions, not to mention Dominion's lawyers have got to be salivating over bringing this up in court.
At this point I suspect that unless she is really mentally ill(which I wouldn't rule out) PaulT is right and she knows she's screwed and is trying to grift as much as possible before the hammer comes down so hard she no longer can.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Schrodinger's Facts. They're either statements of fact or opinion, depending on whichever argument is more beneficial to the legal argument she's currently making.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Like the borrowers who beat foreclosure by blaming the banks for being foolish enough to write the mortgage (contributory negligence theory).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Errors
Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell -- last seen being sued by a voting machine maker after making (and filing) a bunch of baseless claims about a "stolen" election -- is headed to Detroit, Michigan. There will be some more Michigan-focused courtroom action, but it won't be Powell playing offense.
1.Powell was not Trump's lawyer former or current.
Dominion can not bear examination of their machines. This is a gigantic bluff on their part and you fell for it. Remind me to play poker with you. You are so easily led astray by your TDS.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Errors
Even Trump appointed judges were unimpressed with the legal filings arguing fraud. But I dunno, maybe those Trump appointed judges had TDS as well...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Errors
The election was 7 months ago. There were dozens of lawsuits alleging election fraud.
Why is it taking so long for the "mountains of proof" to appear? If there was so much proof, why didn't it show up before Jan. 6, when it would have been most needed?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'I had it right here...'
Ah but you see the inability to bring to court those mountains of proof is just evidence of how amazingly successful the plot was and continues to be, as the second those claiming fraud step into court where people can challenge their claims and lying has a potential penalty all the iron-clad evidence is instantly vaporized and/or teleported back to the office/home of those making the claims, leaving them nothing but hearsay and lies.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Errors
If there was so much proof, why didn't it show up before Jan. 6, when it would have been most needed?
Because us Democrats are so fucking powerful, and Republicans are just impotent and incapable of accomplishing anything because of us.
It's why you don't have your Trumpcare, Mexican-funded wall, locked up Hillary, trickle-down economics, a non-existent federal deficit, COVID gone by Easter of last year, the end of DACA, a denuclearized North Korea, an end to the opioid crisis, a better Iran nuclear deal, and the triumphant return of coal.
I mean, what else could it be?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Errors
AC,
You made a mistake,
They keep USING trickle down. AND it STILL dont work.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Errors
Patience,little locust. You have no idea at all what role Powell will be playing, but my money is on her going on offense.
My money's on her going on offense as well. It's the fool's move, and well, she's quite the fucking fool.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Errors
Damn I haven’t seen false bravado like that since that time Rudi opened for a riding lawnmower at the 4 Seasons.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Someone forgot rules #0-#1793 when in a lawsuit.
Shut up. Shut up. Shut up.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Dar Ms. Powell
I do hope you understand.
That we have more then 1 machine.
We will introduce 'This one', that hasnt had anything done to it. Its a good chance it has never been used.
So you get to tell us how it was done, and this machine wont Work the way you think.
Thank you for proving this system works, and you have enough tech knowledge to fill, a fraction of an atomic nuclei.
Why not go to Ohio and see how they did it. A congress that full of republicans.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
