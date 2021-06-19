This Week In Techdirt History: June 13th - 19th
from the the-style-at-the-time dept
Five Years Ago
This week in 2016, we were learning more about the scope of Peter Thiel's attack on Gawker (and the further exploits of his laywer...) while Gawker was exploring a questionable legal counterattack. The issues with corporate sovereignty in trade agreements were getting more mainstream attention while the paperback version of Hillary Clinton's memoir removed text about her support fro the TPP. Europe was getting ready to create a link tax just as its top court was confirming that copyright levies don't work. An appeals court handed a big loss to record labels in their attack on Vimeo over lipdub videos, while Twitter, Facebook and Google were hit with claims of material support for terrorism following the Paris attacks.
Ten Years Ago
This week in 2011, while some websites were playing pranks by pretending their domains had been seized by ICE, several of the sites that were actually targeted were challenging the seizures — and notable target Rojadirecta sued the US government, Homeland Security, and ICE. But ICE was still stalling on FOIA requests seeking more information about the seizures. And at the same time, China was getting in on the website seizure game while using copyright infringement as an excuse. Meanwhile, a judge was threatening sanctions while tossing out a Righthaven lawsuit, and the Denver Post was sued over its considering taken action, leading Righthaven to threaten them with more suits.
Fifteen Years Ago
This week in 2006, we were bracing for the onslaught of political spam, and also for the inevitable freakout about mobile social media, while rolling our eyes at the latest panic about violent video games. We took a look at how the recording industry had Canadian politicians in its pocket, while the RIAA seemed to be reaching the denial stage of its war on piracy (and opening up a new front by sending out cease-and-desist letters to people dancing to music on YouTube). And while we were glad to see Congress starting to recognize the problem of patent trolls, we were not so optimistic about Rep. Lamar Smith's approach to combating them.
