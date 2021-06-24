Reason Shows How To Properly Respond To A Questionable Social Media Takedown: By Calling It Out
from the speak-up dept
Content moderation at scale is impossible to do well. I will keep repeating this point forever if I must. Now, I recognize that when you're on the receiving end of a content moderation decision that you disagree with, it's natural to feel (1) angry and (2) that it's a personal affront to you or a personal attack on your view of the world. This is a natural reaction. It's also almost certainly wrong. The trust and safety teams working on content moderation are not targeting you. They have policies they are trying to follow. And they need to make a lot of subjective calls. And sometime they're wrong. Or sometimes you just have a different view of what happened.
The publication Reason recently had a video pulled down from YouTube, and rather than freaking out and talking about how YouTube is "out to get" them, they instead wrote an article that clearly said that they support YouTube's right to make whatever content moderation decisions it wants, but also calmly explained why they think this decision was probably a mistake. As the article notes:
It remains essential to defend YouTube's right to make poorly reasoned and executed content moderation decisions; any government regulation of speech on social media is likely to backfire and hamper the free exchange of ideas. But it's also essential to recognize and critique censorious overreach if we want the market to respond to such errors. And a healthy market response is exactly what we need when the boundaries of acceptable discourse are being hemmed in by large companies susceptible to political pressure.
And, frankly, it's not that difficult to make some educated guesses on how the video ended up being moderated. It was a video from early in the pandemic about self-described DIY biohackers looking to see if they could create their own vaccines for COVID. Given what was known about COVID-19 at the time, and the speculative/experimental nature of DIY biohacking, some of the thoughts and ideas were probably a bit out there. The video described people who were trying to create their own "knockoff" versions of the mRNA vaccines (which have now proven to be massively successful), in part because of the (certainly at the time) reasonable belief that the FDA would be impossibly slow in approving such vaccines. In retrospect, that didn't really happen (though there are arguments about how the FDA could have moved even faster).
So, you can easily understand how a content moderation review of the content of such a video might flag it as potentially medical misinformation -- or even potentially dangerous. After all, it's talking about injecting a non-FDA approved "vaccine" (and one that, at the time, was highly experimental and hadn't gone through rigorous clinical trials). But, within the context (when it was done, what was being said, how it was framed), there's a strong argument that it should have been left up (and, indeed, has certain historical relevance to talk about the various approaches that people were considering early in the pandemic).
But, this is the very nature of content moderation and why we consider it so impossible to do well at scale. Context is always so important, and that can even include temporal context. Without thinking about the context when the video went up, it could appear to be more questionable a year and a half later. Or not. It's all pretty subjective.
But, Reason's response is the correct one. It's not blaming YouTube. It's not taking the decision personally, or acting like its viewpoints were systematically targeted. It recognizes that opinions may differ, that YouTube has every right to manage its platform how it wants, but also that Reason can use other means to push a response and counter-argument. If only others who felt similarly wronged were willing to do the same.
Filed Under: content moderation, more speech, section 230, takedowns
Companies: reason, youtube
Maybe it's you
Moderation is almost never going to be personal on all but the smallest of platforms but for those that do think a given act or string of acts of moderation is a personal attack against them it's probably a good idea to do a little self-reflection and ask themselves why a business, which by it's very nature wants as many people as possible using it's service/product doesn't want them around.
Impractical
Most people do not have the means to call out a big tech platform, as Reason can. Or, at least not individually. Desire for the breakup of large social media platforms and section 230 reform is the collective "call out" of big tech by the little guys for the wrongdoing that has been experienced.
Anyone can go to Blogger or Neocities or Tumblr or whatever and fire off a “hey, YouTube fucked up and here’s why” post any day of the week. What the average person doesn’t have — and isn’t entitled to — is the audience/reach that Reason does. Reforming 230 won’t give them that. Neither will “punishing” Facebook, Twitter, etc. for daring to moderate in a way where they can keep the most people possible using the service.
Re: Impractical
[Asserts facts not in evidence]
Re: Euphemisms
Is "the little guys" an euphemism for loudmouth assholes now?
Also, how about you give us examples of these wrongdoings? Are you going to flake out on this request again? You haven't bothered to give us this even though you repeat that argument frequently. If it's such a big problem you should have no problem at all backing your argument up.
TL;DR: Put up or shut up Koby.
Reddit suspended my account permanently because of a comment that was deemed against their terms.
This comment was 10 years old. It was one of tens/hundreds of thousands. There is no way that some admin decided to go through the backlog and stumbled upon it.
Someone purposely dug through comment history (they were targeting me), and reported it. Heckler's veto.
Whatever theoretical moderation you seem to imagine, all I know is that it's a worthless shitshow designed to create echo chambers and corporate-friendly PR facades. Little fucking Potemkin Villages.
The left constantly whines about how it's corporations who abuse us, that have the real power. That governments are good. So why then should we prohibit government from censorship, and ignore what amounts to that from the corporate side of things? I've heard people whine (here too) that if I don't like it, I can go make my own platform.
Until, you know, that gets pulled from app stores, until all the major infrastructure wholesalers refuse to let my host connect to the internet, until the datacenters tell me to get lost. It's difficult to reconcile all this with a "get your own platform" attitude I've heard lately.
I don't think you're a hypocrite, Masnick. But somewhere deep down, you're just not being honest with yourself.
If and when those companies do get the power to stop you from speaking your mind anywhere under threat of legal action/violence, we can start worry about their ability to censor.
Governments have the power necessary to infringe upon your First Amendment rights. Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, Google, and the like don’t. Get booted from Reddit and you can go to any other service you like and bitch about your allegedly unfair ban there.
Re:
I'm not sure what it is you're saying. Do you have some delusions that it's still like the 1920s, that I can stand on a soapbox and be heard? That anything matters other than the internet in today's world?
We just went through a fucking plague where we weren't even supposed to see other people in our homes, that lasted well over a year.
These companies have had the ability to effectively silence people for years/decades at this point. And they've started exercising that power.
Any counter-argument is plainly illogical, denialist, and short-sighted. Though they might be silencing people you despise now, what makes you so special that they won't dare do it to those you'd rather hear from at some point in the future when they become inconvenient?
Re: Re:
[Projects hallucinated facts not in evidence]
The First Amendment protects your rights to speak freely and associate with whomever you want. It doesn’t give you the right to make others listen. It doesn’t give you the right to make others give you access to an audience. And it doesn’t give you the right to make a personal soapbox out of private property you don’t own. Nobody is entitled to a platform or an audience at the expense of someone else.
You don’t have a right to “free reach”. Nobody does. Learn to accept that.
Re:
Indeed, no one was forced to listen. It's doubtful many were.
It certainly implies that it does, when we live in a world where companies have amassed the power to deny audiences to anyone and everyone they like.
For that matter, given that corporations can only exist given the grant of government existence (the government of Delaware, no less!), this is even more true. These monstrosities can't be born but with the government's approval.
What property? Which piece of real estate are we talking about? What physically tangible objects are you speaking of?
If there exists another kind of property, then how is it that these companies are allowed to go in and buy it all up, and deny the ownership to people like me? They've done this already, it's no longer hypothetical.
Your arguments are inane and childish.
Re: Re:
If there exists another kind of property, then how is it that these companies are allowed to go in and buy it all up, and deny the ownership to people like me? They've done this already, it's no longer hypothetical.
They bought up all the social media web property? You can't buy stock in social media?
How does it feel to be so impotent, in addition to being stupid for making such a ridiculous statement?
Re: Re: Re:
What property rights confer if I were to buy shares of Facebook? Would they be then obligated to let me post comments there?
We're all quite clearly talking about the "rights of use" of the social media inherent in owning it. Not the "rights to dividends" of owning stock (and as near as I can tell, these companies don't even confer that when you buy their shares).
You're too confused to have an intelligent conversation on this subject.
No, it doesn’t. You have no right to make anyone else listen to, host, or publish your speech. If someone wants to do any of those things, they have to make that decision of their own free will — they can’t be coerced by the government into doing so.
…on their property. That a smaller platform may not have a potential audience the size of Twitter or Facebook is irrelevant.
I refer to the servers on which user data is stored, including the speech they post.
Does “Big Tech” own every Mastodon instance, from mastodon.social to queer.party? Does “Big Tech” own Neocities, too? Does it own Gab and Parler, 4chan and 8kun, and every other website and service that could reasonably be considered some form of social interaction network?
And even if they did own all those SINs (which they don’t), so what? You’re literally not guaranteed a spot on any of them. And you can still buy/rent a server and host your own speech through your own website.
If my arguments are bad, yours are even worse.
Re: Re:
Pre-Internet that claim would have been true, as publishers were very selective in which authors they published. Post Internet, that is not true, as there are sites on the Internet where almost anything can be published.
Also, Freedom of Speech, and Freedom of the press, (the press in the days that the amendment was written meant the printing press), only say that the government will not stop you speaking and/or publishing at your own expense. Nowhere does that say, or even imply, that anybody has to provide you with an audience, or assist you in anyway to get your words out.
What you keep claiming is that your rights to free speech override a property owners, which include things like computers, to control the use of their own property.
Re: Re: you do argue like a five year old
“Any counter-argument is plainly illogical, denialist, and short-sighted.”
That’s the adult version of no touchbacks
Re: Re:
Yes, exactly this. Up to and until the day you can no longer stand on a soap box and be heard, your 1st A rights have not been violated by a private company. AND!!! Even then, unless it's the gov't taking away your soap box, your rights still haven't been violated.
And if you think that is wrong, please point to the section of the 1st A that states you are guaranteed an audience no matter where you want to go and speak. I'll wait....
Also, most people who are not assholes, do not get perma banned from social media. Temporary, yes, mistakes can be made, by both a user and a service, but to get to the level of a permanent ban, you have to be raging bigoted asshole.
Alex Jones is a perfect example. He is a raging asshole, and deserves to be banned from all social media. But you want to know something, he still has a platform, he still can be heard, and people who want to listen to him, still have a place to go. So please tell me how his rights have been infringed vis-a-vis the 1st amendment. Again, I'll wait....
Re: Re:
Though they might be silencing people you despise now, what makes you so special that they won't dare do it to those you'd rather hear from at some point in the future when they become inconvenient?
The only ones I still see crying about being excluded, are people who typically ask for exactly that.
You know the ones I mean...Civil War 2.0, we're taking OUR country back, Murica - love it or leave it...those types. I guess I just don't understand why they don't stick it to 'big tech' by taking their shit and leaving. If these are such popular opinions, you'd think they wouldn't be whining so much about using a service with people that they obviously dislike.
I mean, there's always Frankspeech, Gab, Parler - all there for assholes to congregate with like-minded assholes in pursuit of all the freeze fucking peach they want.
It's not that you don't have choices. You're just tired of being around other assholes like you, amirite?
Re:
So you can give us examples of this that proves that they are doing this in a systematic way?
As I told Koby, put up or shut up.
Re:
Software does that sort of search all the time, and the lists of words changes all the time. it was impersonal that you got caught by some change to the software.
Re: Re:
This is improbable. For one thing, if it were true, then I would have expected a larger purge to have happened within the past week, one notable enough to be remarked upon... there and elsewhere. For another, unless they've got some nextgen AI brewing, there's no plausible keyword search that might have found it. Finally, the timing of it is too suspicious, it coincides with several other posts of mine within 18 hours that are the sort that trigger this sort of retribution.
I know for a fact that the admins have a reporting system for comments, that someone glances at each report, and that the reporting system is at least on occasion abused.
On the other hand, you present no evidence that there are keyword searches, or that the keyword searches changed recently enough that I would have been caught on it (on Monday), or that these would be underwhelming enough that the various subreddits wouldn't be screeching about the results of that. This is at best speculative.
I see no reason to give the benefit of doubt here. Companies aren't people, and only people deserve the benefit of doubt.
The person who reported you may have had a personal issue with you. The moderation system, however, did not.
Re:
Your claim is that the system can be fair and impersonal, when the people who compose the system aren't?
That's rich. What other mislogic can you gift us with today?
Fair? No. Impersonal? Yes.
I once used an anti-queer slur on Twitter in a discussion about anti-queer attitudes. Twitter later suspended me until I deleted that tweet (which I did). I didn’t take that suspension personally because it was likely an automated action based on specific keywords (in this case, the anti-queer slur).
Moderation is often an impersonal experience — especially when it’s automated. That you take such moderation personally, or think of it as a sign of some nefarious conspiracy to silence…whoever from saying…whatever, is your problem.
Re: Re: Re:
Companies aren't people, and only people deserve the benefit of doubt.
Companies can have religious beliefs. Just ask Hobby Lobby. Why would the owners of social media platforms not be afforded the same?
Maybe they hate assholes. I could get behind a religion that preaches that. Bulletproof, impossible to dispute, and protected by the 1st Amendment, as I'm sure you know.
Re:
TLDR:;
Reddit has a spam filter
Re:
Here's the thing, do you still stand behind what you wrote then or not? The other thing, let this be a learning experience that saying some things on the internet can have repercussions in the future.
Also, does it matter if someone reported your comment or if an automated system twigged on it? You still wrote the thing that got you banned in the end.
The interesting thing here is that getting banned from reddit usually has a very high bar which makes me think what you said must have been pretty egregious. There is no Potemkin Villages, it's just you who want to blame others for something you did.
I see you fail to understand some basic concepts. One, you think the left is everyone not on the far right or people who don't agree with your political views which is just a reflection of your very simple us vs them mentality. Two, reasonable people realize that you can critique corporations for the bad things they do and demand action for that while also hold the view that not everything they do are bad. That also include the view that everyone should be treated the same for the same action.
If someone's stated views or actions are so abhorrent or extreme that no one wants to be associated or do business with them, who's fault is it?
I've yet to see a site that operates within the accepted broad political spectrum being totally removed from the internet in the way you describe.
Why shouldn't they blame YouTube? YouTube made the bad decision and it's every bit their responsibility.
Because YouTube moderation isn’t biased against Reason. Because YouTube has a right to decide what speech will and won’t be hosted by YouTube. Because Reason can use other outlets to host the speech YouTube booted.
Fixed
I was able to fix this article with a chrome extension called word replacer II.
Here's how it should read: https://i.imgur.com/huhQo2M.png
Yes, yes, you think your feelings about censorship are more important than actual facts — sing a new song already, you worn-out 1950s jukebox.
Re: Fixed
Tell me this, if you go into Walmart, act like an asshole, and are subsequently kicked out, have you been censored?
How about this white dude here, https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1408155744738983939?s=20 harassing a black man for no apparent reason. He was asked to leave, i.e. kicked out of Walmart; was he censored?
How is being kicked off of social media any different?
