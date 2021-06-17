New 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Game Has Game Streamers Worried Over Integral Music In The Game
from the ooga-chaka dept
With streaming games and "let's plays" becoming a dominant force of influence in the gaming world, one of the sillier trends we've seen is video games coming out with "stream safe" settings that strip out audio content for which there is no broadcast license. We've talked already about how this sort of thing is not a solution to the actual problem -- the complicated licenses surrounding copyrighted works and the permission culture that birthed them -- but is rather a ploy to simply ignore that problem entirely. That hasn't stopped this from becoming a more regular thing in the gaming world, even as we've seen examples of "stream safe" settings fail to keep streams from getting DMCA notices.
Well, if there were a perfect example of a video game that highlights the absurdity of all of this, it may well be the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy title. If you're not familiar with the GotG movies, you should know that retro music plays a major role in the films. The game promises that retro music will be just as important as in the films. And that's what immediately set off concern for game streamers.
One group that is wary of this heavy emphasis on pop music is the livestreaming crowd, who are concerned that it could make the game near-impossible to broadcast. This is because Twitch and YouTube creators are regularly hit with what are known as Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notices.
As such, a number of social media users have expressed hesitancy to livestream Guardians of the Galaxy when it comes out in October, as they are worried that the game's licensed soundtrack might cause them to receive a DMCA strike.
The new Guardians of the Galaxy game is a streamer's worst nightmare...
If they want people to stream it they need to implement a "DMCA friendly" mode.
All the classic songs that will play during battles are a quick path to getting DMCA banned#E32021 pic.twitter.com/EKHW7Crjqt
— Ovilee May (@OvileeMay) June 13, 2021
This seemed to be the general reaction to the game among streamers. The game publisher of course secured the rights to the songs to be included in the game, but did not license the songs for rebroadcast. Because the world is an extremely stupid place, streaming a game equates to a rebroadcast of any music within it. And, also because the world is an extremely stupid place, Eidos-Montreal's solution to this is once again to mute licensed music.
Newsweek contacted Eidos-Montréal to ask if they had made any considerations for Twitch streamers in respect to Guardians of the Galaxy's music. Over email, a spokesperson confirmed that there will actually be an option to mute licensed tracks, if players want to be absolutely safe from potential DMCA takedowns.
And so a major thematic element for the franchise will be nixed in any live-streams of the game. That is immensely frustrating. Yes, "dad rock" is an important component of the franchise and will be likewise in the game, but nobody is buying the game in order to listen to the music. By the same token, nobody is going to watch a stream of the game for that music, either. The music is important to the franchise, but its appearance in a live-stream of the game is certainly not a replacement for buying it in the marketplace.
But here we are, because permission culture demands it.
Filed Under: copyright, dmca, guardians of the galaxy, let's play, music, streaming
Personally I think things like this are a good thing. Making the whole copyright mess cause actual financial damage to large corporations (by eg. having a triple-A mainstream game title flop because gamers can't safely promote it to others) may be the only way to get the mess fixed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"Making the whole copyright mess cause actual financial damage to large corporations (by eg. having a triple-A mainstream game title flop because gamers can't safely promote it to others) may be the only way to get the mess fixed."
Your mistake here is assuming that they will correctly identify and address the real cause of their losses. More likely, they will whine about piracy causing their problems, even if there's no evidence of that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Something to note:
In its rebroadcast of the Square Enix E3 presentation, Twitch’s /twitchgaming channel aired a version of the trailer and the gameplay footage for Guardians with the original licensed music removed. (Funny thing is, the replaced music kinda worked better for the trailer than did the licensed song, which was “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler.) Squenix had to put that together with Twitch before the broadcast, so they are definitely aware of the DMCApocalypse and are willing to work around it somehow.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Something to note:
Maybe trailers that use replacement music should use music that mercilessly mocks permission culture and Amazon's complacency and complicity. Assuming developers have any interest in changing this state of affairs, of course.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Cover Versions?
Yes, those holy broadcast cash cow licenses. Can cover versions work?
I quit uploading video because every broadcast network, catalogue distribution rights agent hit me with copyright notices - even 5 seconds of Ironman on a commentary.
Yes, DMCA notices will fly.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well they will be able to stream it as a retro game in another ~50 years or so, unless governments extends copyright terms to when works of dead authors move to public domain again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
50 years? Sadly not, even the current rules mean that virtually nobody alive when a work is released will live to see it enter the public domain, and that's if every copyright holder dies on the day of its release.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
You won't even be able to get a copy of the game with the licensed music by then, it will gradually be stripped out in future releases and updates (which will actually remove songs that were included when you bought the game) because "the licensing ran out".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wait a minute
Isn't everyone going to get DMCA'd by the estate of John Cage for having 4'33'' on endless replay during the streams?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Streamer entitlement?
I was a bit taken back by the idea that every game must be streamable, and the designers should optimise their game for that? Is that healthy, or shouldn't there be a range of games- some for streaming, others just focused on the players individual experience rather than a third party audience?
Basically- entitled streamers weep because they can't make money off clicks for new game. But people who actually just want to play the game (and can learn about it through reviews still) can still rock on.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Streamer entitlement?
"I was a bit taken back by the idea that every game must be streamable, and the designers should optimise their game for that?"
Streaming games is not a feature in the game, it's something that takes the video being displayed on the TV/monitor and rebroadcasts it. If you can play the game then it's streamable. Some games have features to make this easier, but it's not a feature of the game allowing you to do it in the first place.
"people who actually just want to play the game (and can learn about it through reviews still) can still rock on"
...and the people who don't want to play it, or enjoy watching people better at it than they are so they can pick up tips, or who are interested in maybe buying it but would rather see what actual gameplay is like before doing so can do what, exactly? Streaming is an additional, complimentary market for games, not a replacement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Streamer entitlement?
Clearly optimising for streaming is a feature because that's what the article is about. The choice to make the licensed music unmissable makes it un-streamable according to the article. Being able to switch it off would make it streamable (and so be a pro-streaming feature) but the designers haven't chosen to do that. Maybe it's an artistic decision (they feel the music adds that much to the game experience) or an oversight, but the entitlement comes from the expectation that every game can be streamed. And in fairness, it probably can be streamed, you just need a streaming service (maybe something in Russia or China?) which won't take you down for playing licensed music in the background.
As for the people who don't want to play it or just want to watch, then why should the designers create a game for them? They are literally not buying the game, but rather voyeuristically sharing in the streamers experience. Indeed perhaps the producers would sell more copies if they make it unstreamable so everyone who wants to experience the game needs to buy it instead of watching it on YouTube. (appreciate that streamers argue they are do free advertising for good games and their fans may purchase a copy- but I've seen very little statistical backup for that assertion- happy if anyone can point me to that. Plus what happens if this ISNT a good game and streaming would deter people from purchasing it because of the flaws they see- in that case making it non-streamable would also be a logical economic choice)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Streamer entitlement?
"Clearly optimising for streaming is a feature because that's what the article is about"
Yes, optimising for all sorts of usages of a product is a good thing. But, streaming is always an option no matter what the makers of the game do, or don't do, in that space. In this case, it would be beneficial if the developers gave an option that didn't get them banned from popular streaming platforms, but there are workarounds and alternatives.
"the entitlement comes from the expectation that every game can be streamed"
...for which there's no argument I've ever heard, except from people who don't understand why people would watch a stream. Some people play poker, some people watch people play poker in tournaments. That doesn't mean that the tournaments are freeloading off card manufacturers.
"As for the people who don't want to play it or just want to watch, then why should the designers create a game for them?"
Because they make sales to the streamers who provide that service, who might not buy copies aside from the fact that they're popular streaming titles, and a non-zero number of people who watch the streams go on to buy the game and play it themselves.
"perhaps the producers would sell more copies if they make it unstreamable"
Perhaps they'll sell less because they cut off a free marketing outlet. Unless you have studies to point to, your assumption here is meaningless.
"Plus what happens if this ISNT a good game and streaming would deter people from purchasing it because of the flaws they see"
So, your argument here is that people who make bad games need to be allowed hide them from people so they can trick people into buying a bad game instead of being able to view everything that interests them and making a value judgement? I don't think you're helping your case here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey, it worked for Atari (until it didn’t).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Streamer entitlement?
There is an option to mute the music (just like in every other game). The point is that is a stupid solution to a stupid problem that shouldn't exist in the first place.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Streamer entitlement?
Holy cow, why wouldn't a huge chunk of the direct target audience - the game's purchasers - not want to be able to turn off (or adjust the volume) of various bits of game audio? That was available in the 90s, i don't know why we think this is such a huge financial drain on game companies, requiring oh so much new and difficult code.
Seriously, it's the dumbest thing when you can't independently turn off or adjust BGM in a game - licensed or production. (But also environmental and incidental sounds.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Streamer entitlement?
I was a bit taken aback by the idea that the marketing departments of game houses don't want all the sweet, sweet, free (and sometimes constant) exposure.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
unpopular opinion, but you're not entitled to perform a game
There is no right to be able to perform a game to an audience. Game makers allow it commonly, but it is an allowance and it can be disallowed.
When you buy the game you are not buying a license to perform the music in the game.
This doesn't seem all that weird.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Having a right to do a thing (e.g., enforce copyright at the most strict levels possible) doesn’t make it the right thing to do.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It also isn't a set performance of an entirely predetermined work. I rather think there are very good arguments to be made that streaming gameplay is not a traditional infringement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That's certainly something that needs to be stressed. It's not like streaming and album or a movie, where the content is essentially the same as if you were viewing/listening directly. The experience of watching a stream and playing a game are by definition different things. Sometimes a stream is interactive (for example, streamers might ask viewers to participate in order to help solve puzzles or discuss tactics). Sometimes games are built so that you will never see the same level being played twice (e.g. roguelikes).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: unpopular opinion, but you're not entitled to perform a game
You are correct, of course, under the current legal structure, but that's the problem.
I don't think copyright licensing should be so specific. If a song is licensed for inclusion in another work, that should be all-encompassing. If I can stream a video game that includes the song, then the song can play on the stream when it appears in game. If a song is used in a TV show, it can automatically be included when the show is released on DVD.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: unpopular opinion, but you're not entitled to perform a game
"There is no right to be able to perform a game to an audience"
There's no right to do a lot of things people enjoy doing in their daily lives, but they commonly do them anyway.
"Game makers allow it commonly, but it is an allowance and it can be disallowed."
There's no way that a stream can be completely disabled. Made more difficult for no reason, but not made impossible.
"When you buy the game you are not buying a license to perform the music in the game."
OK, so allow people to turn off that unnecessary part of the game, problem solved both for streamers and for solo players who want to listen to something else but still want to be able to hear the dialogue/effects in game.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
it seems every game will need a option, disable music for streamers unless its original music composed for the game.
youtube pays billions to music companys maybe they could get a license for music in games in general .
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It needs to be an option all the time, whether or not streamers ever existed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
youtube pays billions to music companys maybe they could get a license for music in games in general .
Alternatively and I'd argue better have a option to mute the built-in soundtrack and replace it with public domain music or music by artists that are fine with getting the attention a bunch of people hearing their music would bring.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Streamers to become a more cohesive industry (not centralized, but more of a community) and fight back against this sort of thing. Despite what the music and game industry might think, streaming is a huge purchasing driver and wields significant power. Boycotting a AAA title can have significant influence on the success or failure of a game.
Younger buyers want to play what streamers are playing, money-smart buyers want to see if a game is garbage before buying it. This is not the movie industry where people will drop 30 bucks just to see the movie for themselves even though critics give it a bad review. Gamers are smart today, they don't trust the critics at all anymore because of the fact that reviews are bought and paid for and have been for over 3 decades now. They know already things like E3 are showcases and nothing more, and that what they see there is fluff and wind.
Streamers need to come together and start punching back in this fight.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Won't someone please think of the artists? Marvin Gaye would never have performed Ain't No Mountain High Enough if he had known people would be listening to the song for free in the background of a livestream of a video game. Where's the incentive to create if people are just going to be incidentally hearing short clips of your music in the background of a video game in the background of someone talking 37 years after your death?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I typically turn the music off on games I play, or turn it way down. I find it distracts me and makes it harder for me to hear effects that clue me in to game events (especially when the signal danger).
It may be an issue unique to me, though I don't think it is. A lot of people feel the music is important to the atmosphere. I don't disagree, it's just not my priority.
That said, I think I'll avoid DMCA complaints on this game by not playing it.
"...if players want to be absolutely safe from potential DMCA takedowns." Well, yeah. Turning the music off will make you absolutely safe from DMCA takedowns, until you aren't. Because the fucking system is broken and gets abused all the time and if somebody wants to hurt you they can just make bogus claims. coughsupmattocough
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
