AT&T Whines About Biden Focus On Community Broadband
FBI Ignored Its Own Warrant And Search Policies To Seize Millions From People's Safety Deposit Boxes

Daily Deal: HyperGear Quake Wireless Speaker with Built-in Power Bank

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Wed, Jun 16th 2021 10:40amDaily Deal

Ready for adventure? The HyperGear Quake Wireless Speaker is made for those who want a massive well-balanced sound that can break free from walls and outlets. It’s built tough with a rugged IPX4 shock, splash, and weather-proof exterior and powered by a high-capacity rechargeable battery. Stream music and calls from any Bluetooth device for up to 15 hours on a single charge. The Quake also features a built-in power bank so you can charge your phone while listening to your playlist. It's available in black or green, and is on sale for $45. We're also having a sitewide Father's Day sale. Use the code WELOVEDAD to get 20% off.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Hide this

Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.

Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.

While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.

–The Techdirt Team

Filed Under: daily deal

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here



Subscribe to the Techdirt Daily newsletter




Comment Options:

  • Use markdown. Use plain text.
  • Make this the First Word or Last Word. No thanks. (get credits or sign in to see balance)    
  • Remember name/email/url (set a cookie)

AT&T Whines About Biden Focus On Community Broadband
FBI Ignored Its Own Warrant And Search Policies To Seize Millions From People's Safety Deposit Boxes
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Recent Stories

Wednesday

12:10 Think Tech Companies Are Too Monopolistic? Then Stop Giving Them Patent Monopolies (2)
10:45 FBI Ignored Its Own Warrant And Search Policies To Seize Millions From People's Safety Deposit Boxes (13)
10:40 Daily Deal: HyperGear Quake Wireless Speaker with Built-in Power Bank (0)
09:42 AT&T Whines About Biden Focus On Community Broadband (6)
06:33 FBI Director Ignores More Than 500 Ongoing Capitol Raid Prosecutions To Complain That Encryption Is Keeping Criminals From Being Caught (14)

Tuesday

19:47 Nintendo Hates You And The Company Most Certainly Does Not Want You To Co-Stream 'Nintendo Direct' (57)
15:44 Police Union, Lax Oversight Allow Florida Cop To Survive Three Arrests And Seven Firings (16)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 286: How GirlCon Is Fighting To Empower Women In Tech (5)
12:02 Consumer Groups Get Punchy As Biden Team Lags On Staffing FCC, Restoring Net Neutrality (5)
10:59 Biden, DOJ Say No More Targeting Journalists, But Aren't Doing Anything To Keep It From Happening Again (4)
More arrow

This site, like most other sites on the web, uses cookies. For more information, see our privacy policy. Got it
Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.