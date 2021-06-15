Nintendo Hates You And The Company Most Certainly Does Not Want You To Co-Stream 'Nintendo Direct'

Police Union, Lax Oversight Allow Florida Cop To Survive Three Arrests And Seven Firings
 

Culture

from the direct-as-in-direct dept

Tue, Jun 15th 2021 7:47pmTimothy Geigner

If you're a fan of gaming giant Nintendo, you really should know by now that Nintendo hates you. More specifically, when Nintendo is presented with a choice to either allow its rabid fans to express their fandom in new and interesting ways or attempt to exert iron-fisted control over every last thing, the company will always, always, always choose control. From taking down fan-games, DMCAing let's plays and much-loved video game music from its properties, or shutting down fan-projects for fiction or movies, the company behaves as though it just can't help itself. To be clear, Nintendo is typically within its rights in taking these actions, but it doesn't have to. This is a choice, not a necessity.

And now, on the cusp of this year's Nintendo Direct, the company's E3 presentation that serves essentially as one giant commercial for what's coming out from Nintendo in the near future, the company has put out a statement in Japan insisting that nobody co-stream the event.

Leading up to the event, the Kyoto-based game company has issued a request on its Japanese Twitter account: Do not co-stream our presentation.

“Please refrain from mirroring Nintendo Direct footage and sound during the Nintendo Direct livestream,” the tweet reads. Nintendo will allow simultaneous viewing (reactions, basically) without mirroring—and thus, without streaming sound or footage.

Nobody seems to be sure if this applies in other countries, such as America, as well. Even if this is limited to just Japan, or perhaps especially if this is limited to just Japan, this makes little sense. The very idea behind big productions like Nintendo Direct is to generate massive amounts of interest in future Nintendo projects. Why in the actual hell would the company not want that production disseminated as far and wide as possible? Why limit the avenues by which people can watch what is essentially a commercialized hype-video for its own products?

This is something akin to when companies have on occasion DMCA'd their own commercials on sites like YouTube, except those are typically done in error. I guess some should take this as a sign that maybe Nintendo doesn't actually want you to watch Nintendo Direct this year.

Filed Under: control, fans, streaming
Companies: nintendo

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 15 Jun 2021 @ 9:22pm

    unNintendoed consequences

    Don't pay for their games, I think that is the message.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 15 Jun 2021 @ 9:28pm

      Re: unNintendoed consequences

      I mean, according to Jim Sterling it's morally okay to pirate them because their business practices of artificial scarcity, TD's various coverage of how Nintendo is a rabid control freak,stifling their fan's creativity, etc.

      Now I'm not SAYING you should, I'm just saying there's a case.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Wyrm (profile), 15 Jun 2021 @ 10:16pm

        Re: Re: unNintendoed consequences

        And I always disagreed.

        My personal policy is: if someone doesn't want your money, just use someone else's products.

        If a game/movie/music studio doesn't let me "consume" their entertainment for some reason (geographic or service restrictions, basically), I will not go through hoops and loops to do so. I won't bother pirating, I'll just play/watch/listen to something else. There is a ton of entertainment out there, after all, so I don't need any one production in particular.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 15 Jun 2021 @ 10:50pm

    "We have a huge marketing event, so what we need to do is limit the amount of ways that people can view the advertising, and stop them from discussing what they're excited about when we announce them."

    I'm sure this makes sense to someone. Not me, but someone.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.