Daily Deal: Alpe Audio -- Bite-Size Audio Courses On the Go
Master new topics in your spare time. Alpe Audio courses make sure you can learn and complete courses like Pricing Strategy, Mastering Marketing, Product Management, and The Entrepreneurs Growth Playbook during your daily commute, chore time, or workout. By learning during your spare time , you'll be able to master complex topics and apply them at work. Building a lifelong learning habit isn't easy, but it's been proven to lead to a higher quality of life. Alpe Audio helps you build that learning habit so that your learning compounds and sticks. Three subscription options are on sale: 1-year subscription for $30, 2-year subscription for $50, or lifetime subscription for $100.
