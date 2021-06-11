Senator Wicker Introduces Bill To Guarantee The Internet Sucks
from the you-did-what-now? dept
Why does Senator Roger Wicker from Mississippi hate the internet? Wicker, who has a close relationship with big telcos, who have long made it their mission to destroy the open internet, was already a co-sponsor of an awful "Section 230 reform" bill last session, and is back now with what he's ridiculously calling the "PRO-SPEECH" Act. It stands for "Promoting Rights and Online Speech Protections to Ensure Every Consumer is Heard Act." But, in reality, it is a blatant (and unconstitutional) attack on free speech.
The bill more or less bans any website from doing any moderation. The key part:
An internet platform may not engage in a practice that does any of the following:
(1) Blocks or otherwise prevents a user or entity from accessing any lawful content, application, service, or device that does not interfere with the internet platform's functionality or pose a data privacy or data security risk to a user.
(2) Degrades or impairs the access of a user or entity to lawful internet traffic on the basis of content, application, service, or use of a device that does not interfere with the internet platform's functionality or pose a data privacy or data security risk to a user.
Consider it the all porn and all spam allowed act! Kind of ironic for a Senator who once pushed an unconstitutional ban on selling video games to children. Under this bill, sites couldn't even stop kids from accessing or playing violent or pornographic video games.
There are two exceptions, both of which are silly. One is for "small internet platforms." And the other is... wait for it... if you declare yourself a "publisher" then it no longer applies. Yes, that's right. Senator Wicker is trying to make the ridiculous and nonsensical "publisher/platform" distinction an actual thing, despite the fact that this is blatantly unconstitutional.
Let's just remind everyone how this works: the 1st Amendment includes both the right for any website hosting content to make editorial decisions about what it will and won't include, as well as a right of association to say "I don't want to be associated with that stuff." In this setup, where a site has to declare itself a platform or a publisher, that effectively means taking away the 1st Amendment rights of a platform and turning into a garbage dump of spam and porn. Or... it has to declare itself a "publisher" at which point it faces liability for everything that shows up.
The end result is that this bill leans into the moderator's dilemma and creates two types of internet sites: complete garbage dumps of spam/abuse/porn/harassment where no moderation can take place, and Hollywood-backed squeaky clean productions. It wipes out the parts of the internet that most people actually like: the lightly moderated/curated user-generated aspects of social media that enable lots of people to have a voice and to connect with others, without being driven away by spammers, assholes, and abusers.
It also throws in this tidbit to make it clear Wicker doesn't want social media sites to kick Nazis off their platforms any more:
An internet platform may not take any action against a user or entity based on racial, sexual, religious, political affiliation, or ethnic grounds.
Thing is, discrimination on racial, sexual, religious, and ethnic grounds is already covered under civil rights laws -- and they're protected classes because they're mostly things inherent to someone, and not choices they make. Your political views and affiliation are different. And, the fact is, there are almost no sites out there (despite what ignorant people are screaming) that do any moderation based on political affiliation. Or, if they do, it's to literally ban the American Nazi Party. But under Wicker's bill, you couldn't ban the American Nazi Party or its members any more.
I wonder why he wants that?
Then there's the "I'm protecting Parler" part of the bill. It says this would be a presumed method of "unfair competition."
Any action taken by a larger internet platform that wholly blocks or prohibits an internet platform that competes with the large internet platform (or any affiliate of the large internet platform) from making use of the large internet platform.
So, this would mean that a platform like Parler could violate every policy it wants of companies like Amazon, Google, and Apple, and they would not be allowed to kick it off for any of those policy violations.
There are also onerous transparency requirements based on the false idea that there is a clear set of rules that every platform uses, rather than an ever-changing and evolving set of policies that is constantly dealing with edge cases.
The whole thing is a stupid wishlist of whiny fake conservatives who want to play the victim and claim they're oppressed for the culture war they're waging. But the end result would be wiping out all the important and useful parts of the internet, and dividing into two piles: all garbage all the time, or the Disney-fied, locked down part. No one should want that.
Which makes you wonder why Wicker does.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: 1st amendment, content moderation, moderator's dilemma, platform, pro-speech act, publisher, roger wicker, section 230
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
What's that about being careful about wishes again?
Koby, this is what you wanted. Are you going to communicate with your state's senators to make sure this passes? I can't expect this to pass judicial review should it
A. get out of Senate committee
B. survive a filibuster
C. pass the Senate
D. get out of House committee
E. pass the house
F. get signed by Biden
Considering all that constitutional and parliamentary procedure and not much public appetite for this, this has little if any chance of passing. Are you going to write to your senators to cosponsor this? Telling by your past comments here on this web site, this seems to be right up your alley.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: What's that about being careful about wishes again?
Why are so many on this site so desperate to feed the troll?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
the equal protection clause
Does that also apply to banks and other financial institutions?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: the equal protection clause
How is that question relevant to hosting content?
But a bank or financial institution may terminate any business-dealings with you if you are doing something they don't want to be associated with or if you for example default on your loans or have a bad credit score.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: the equal protection clause
Banks can offer some services or not offer them. Like that?
The can also turn down sketchy customers and report them. In some cases, they are legally obligated to do so.
If they have a website with a comments section, they can moderate it.
Only one of these things has anything to do with speech, mind you.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And then you got others who want to get rid of porn, as well as sex workers.
This is why we can't have nice things.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Also, I get why people assume koby would support this, but i have to wonder if EFF is against it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So being heard is not a constitutional right. Not having the government prevent you from being heard is a constitutional right. The difference can be subtle at times, but it's significant.
In fact, I would imagine any "right to be heard" bill would be unconstitutional.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, he's a republican so...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
This is what you get when you structure your democracy so land counts as much as people: Senator Koby.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And this is the republican definition of small government...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ummm Doesn't that murder copyright? It seems that Netflix's requiring a password and a paid account is blocking people from accessing lawful content. And Steam, and basically every other online game store are blocking people from accessing all the games they require people to pay for.
There's probably tons more stupid ways to "correctly" read that
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
It murders more than copyright. It murders EULAs and Terms of Services.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
That was my first thought. It means multiplayer online games can't ban cheaters.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I don't think Netflix qualifies as an internet platform as defined in the bill. Steam does, however, as it would be an 'app store.' Which means that Steam could never ban anyone from the service, even for EULA violations, as long as they'd downloaded even a single free game.
Interestingly, operating systems are included in the definition of "internet platform." While I'm sure Android is the intended target, it also would cover Windows, Linux, Apple Mac and iPhone OSes, video game console OSes...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'You're either supporting all that or doing so as a coward'
As always when someone plays the 'lawful content' card it's worthwhile to remind people what that includes. Being racist and/or sexist is lawful, advocating that gays should be tortured until they 'give up their sinful ways' is legal, opining that the nazis had some really great ideas and it was a shame that they were prevented from really doing something about those filthy jews is also legal...
Someone trying to force sites to host all 'lawful content' is someone trying to prevent sites from doing anything about the above content and more, and as such they should be forced to either own their own position regarding said content or show what craven cowards they are as they slink away and try to avoid overtly doing so.
(Flipping the tables a bit since I imagine a good number of people among that pack of scum would see no problem with the above arguing that the romans had the right idea in throwing christians to the lions is legal, supporting the idea that those that would overthrow a government because they don't like the result don't deserve to be citizens or have any rights under the system they tried to destroy is legal, the idea that anyone who votes republican are deluded fools at best and should be constantly mocked and belittled until they smarten up, also legal. Somehow I doubt that those that might be in favor of the first set would be quite as happy if this set was also given legal protection and forbidden from being moderated.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The "Censoring the Free Speech Of People Republicans Don't Like" act
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Though I admit how little that narrows it down.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
CFSPRDL? You'll never be a politician with legislative acronyms like that!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
And I'll never be a Republican by being honest rather than orwellianly calling the free speech of moderation "censorship."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Promoting Republican-Only Speech Protections to Ensure Every Conspiracy is Heard Act
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
He wants a guest slot on Tucker Carlson.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
may not engage
1
" lawful content,"
In what country or USA state?
Bestiality is still legal in SOME states.
Spam isnt really illegal
Want to know whats illegal in the Muslim groups?? How about China? The Philippines?
HOW about whats LEGAL in Bangkok Thailand? in the red district?
What was that Problem the USA had problems with?>? OFF SHORE GAMBLING??
2
"lawful internet traffic"
I love most of this, as its NOT against the Internet corps, its mostly the Tier 1 and 2 sections of the internet, AND the ISP's.
For 1/2 of this see #1, Lawful?
the rest, is to DEFINE Access to the net. Min/max and WHAT the ISP's have to upgrade and KEEP accessible. AS well as how much they can charge.
After all of this, can the Internet Pass the buck to this person for all the Posting and DMCA running amok?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Section 230 should be reformed, but people who are defamed have other avenues, especially if someone does it at their job or if their employer is known.
Guy calls a woman a hooker, he works for a Fortune 500 company that just became a hostile environment to the woman (employees who bully potential workers are a legal liability). She sues, he's fired. Even better: they're both in on it and split the proceeds.
All made possible by Section 230! (otherwise the defamer couldn't post)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'll bite, what's stopping the defamer from posting? Also, defamation existed before 230 and will continue to exists with or without 230 because it's a societal problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[Jhon Smith hallucinates facts not in reality]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
The deliberate misspelling is a dog-whistle to communicate with others.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[Jhon Smith hallucinates facts not in reality]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Individuals can be given filters to block content if they want, but big tech wants to make sure others don't read certain things.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hey, you know as well as I do that you can go to Parler if you want to read Klan propaganda and QAnon batshittery. I see no reason to make Twitter host that nonsense.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Twitter hosts official accounts. Ban users from the rest of the service but that's protected speech.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[Assertions not bacled by law]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
No one — not you, not I, not even the goddamn President of the United States — is entitled to a spot on Twitter.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Show me.
Because most posts take abit of time to get rid of, its NOT instant unless you use Certain key words that are saying you HATE PEOPLE or things or are willing to kill someone, or just derogatory comments.
But 230 is based on 1 fact. YOU, not the site is responsible for what YOU say/post.
This also is funny because of the Bill and laws placed about BACK PAGE. cops loved the site, but WHO didnt? Blame it all on Child protection. But WHO didnt want to get caught in a Solicitation Net.
Our gov. is showing off that thet can HIDE what they want. NOT being logical and letting the REAL world invade their OWN privacy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Individuals can be given filters to block content if they want, but big tech wants to make sure others don't read certain things.
Masnick's not a lawyer, obviously.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Many people would not be able to set up filters, never mind keeping the filters up to date on their children's devices. Using sites that moderate suites them better. If you don't want a filtered Internet, try 4 chan, 8kun or usenet.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
FTFY
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
People can use burner accounts too...obviously censorship is the agenda.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[Projects facts not in evidence]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Well, it seems you have never procreated and you definitely aren't a lawyer either. If you don't understand why I mention this you don't understand the problem either which makes me cheer on "big tech" if they can make sure that I never see a post from you again since what you post is most likely one of those "certain things".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Said some rando schmuck on the Interwebz. Impressive.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
WOW,
So you think people WANT to edit themselves?
A filter to take out words that THEY abuse?
You are a Fool and you know it. NO ONE wants to Edit themselves.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The Internet... Trumpified and Trumpitized.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Other than Parler of course who banned (leftist) posters who were rightfully mocking the dear whiner-in-chief (aka the lame duck).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Weiner, not Whiner..as in Oscar Myer
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Wicker eagerly anticipates welcoming our new Fascist overlords as they take the responsibilities fo what and how we think, force the trains to run on time, and of course round up and contain all them pesky dark-skinned people who are only here to lust after Our Women!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Religion is a choice.
In fact, in many if not most religions it is supposed to be a choice made by an informed adult. Children have provisional membership until they reach the age of intellectual maturity.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
'Non-christians/jews/muslims need not apply'
It is, but as I've seen pointed out religion is put on the list of protected classes because without it you could very easily end up with a situation where which religion(especially 'none') you are a member is treated as acceptable grounds for discrimination.
That said I don't think that should ever be treated as grounds for immunity from consequences, so if for example a religion taught that dark skin was a sign of sin that would be stupid but not illegal, but if it was used as grounds to bar dark skinned people from jobs that shouldn't be given a pass just because it's religiously motivated.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply